The government has proposed an allocation of approximately NOK 941 million to Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG), as part of a new investment proposition for the Norwegian Armed Forces, which is being submitted to the Norwegian Parliament for political consideration.

"We must enhance Norway's air defence capabilities to more effectively protect both civilian and military objectives from air attacks. The present security climate necessitates the expedited procurement of advanced air defence systems. The conflict in Ukraine has underscored the vital importance of air defence in wartime," stated Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in a government press release.

"KONGSBERG has already committed nearly three billion NOK to increase our own production capabilities in air defence and missile systems. We welcome the Government's initiative to introduce new investment plans," stated Geir Håøy, CEO of KONGSBERG.

NASAMS is currently used in 13 countries and is provided by KONGSBERG in collaboration with American Raytheon.

"We've seen an increase in delivery times. To address this, we aim to order critical parts now to speed up future procurements of NASAMS. Extended delivery periods are a widespread issue in the defence industry, and this initiative is expected to decrease production times," stated Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

"This government initiative will allow us to expedite NASAMS deliveries once new contracts are finalized. It offers us the chance to secure critical components with lengthy delivery schedules sooner than was previously possible," remarked Eirik Lie, CEO of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.