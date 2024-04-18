Kongsberg Maritime has been selected to supply controllable pitch propellers and shaft lines to ship builder Damen Naval for a series of four Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) frigates. The new ASW frigates are being built for the Netherlands and Belgium and will replace the current Karel Doorman-class multi-purpose frigates. They will be deployed for a wide variety of tasks, with anti-submarine warfare as their main purpose. The ships will have hybrid diesel-electric propulsion and will be designed to operate as quietly as possible. The first ship is expected to be delivered by Damen Naval in 2028.

The contract was signed at the Damen Naval head office in Vlissingen. From left: Wieb Hoogerwerf (Procurement Department, Damen Naval); Jan de Vries (Deputy Director, Projects, Damen Naval); Björn ten Eicken (Vice President - Naval Kongsberg Maritime); and Maria Bergsman (Director, Naval Sales, Kongsberg Maritime).

As part of this contract, Kongsberg Maritime will supply four shipsets of its controllable pitch propeller systems and associated equipment including blades, hubcaps, hubs, and shaft lines.

This is the second collaboration between Damen Naval and Kongsberg Maritime in the past 18 months, and follows a similar contract signed by the companies in September 2022 for the German navy's F126 frigates. "It is great news to have Kongsberg Maritime involved in the ASWF project as well," says Damen Naval Director Corporate Strategy and Innovation Richard Keulen. "We have a long-standing relationship with the company, and it is a good example of the excellent co-operation that exists between the Dutch and Swedish naval shipbuilding industries."

