Hanwha's defence subsidiaries and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace signed the agreement at the Eurosatory defence exhibition in Paris on 17 June.

The South Korean and the Norwegian defence company are expanding their partnership in developing and marketing advanced defence solutions for the global market, including their respective home markets in Norway and South Korea. The two companies have previously delivered combined systems to several customers including in Norway, Finland, Estonia & Australia.

The cooperation covers KONGSBERG products Integrated Combat Solution (ICS), Digital vehicle platform and Remote Weapon Systems for Hanwha land domain platforms including K9 & K10 Thunder Artillery System and Chunmoo Rocket Artillery System.

"This MoU confirms the strong relationship between the two companies and our desire to work together to develop first-class solutions to our customers," said Jørgen Bull, Vice President, Land Systems at Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

Mr. Billy Boo Hwan Lee, President of Hanwha Aerospace Europe stated:

"The memorandum that has just been signed holds special significance for us. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace is a globally recognized company providing top-quality equipment and services. We are therefore particularly pleased to further develop our existing cooperation, and through this partnership, we will be developing the most advanced, cutting-edge solutions together.

The agreement signed today is further proof of Hanwha Aerospace's growing commitment in Europe."