Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOG   NO0003043309

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

(KOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kongsberg Gruppen : Are you someone people always come to for IT help?

06/08/2021 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Name: Raymond Bratli Eri

Age: 40

Lives in: Tønsberg.

Job: IT support coordinator with KONGSBERG IT, and manager of the global IT Service Desk

Workplace: Bekkajordet in Horten

Why not become an engineer?

'You know so much about computers, why not become an engineer?' People often asked Raymond this. And he agreed with them. That led to an education from the University of South-East Norway. And what did he study? Yes, it was computer science, something Raymond thought was both fun and challenging.

'If I'd known how much programming we had to do on the course, I'd probably never have chosen it,' Raymond laughs. However, he found his own way of making the best possible use of his computer science degree.

'I soon discovered that coding for eight hours a day was not for me. So when I saw that KONGSBERG was recruiting staff for its IT department, I just had to apply. There were several reasons for this. A job with KONGSBERG is attractive and secure, and I knew that the size of the Group meant I could develop within it. And I was right!'

Everyday life in Horten

Raymond's everyday life is very varied, and he likes it that way.

'I'm a people person, and I'm happiest when I can talk to people each day. And it doesn't hurt that I'm at the same time helping my colleagues with their large and small IT challenges. That makes me feel great!'

Raymond provides IT support to his colleagues worldwide every day.

'I've specialised, so I take care of specific problems that people run into when their IT tools don't work properly. We have a large IT department, so there are plenty of opportunities here.'

The best thing about the job

Raymond says his working day is full of smiles and laughter, and that there is never a boring moment.

'We've many interesting conversations around the lunch table and are very open to different views in discussions on technical subjects and plenty of other topics. I really enjoy that. I have a good relationship with my colleagues, and that has resulted in me being here for six good years - and I look forward to more!'

IT is a professional field that is constantly changing, and you have to stay sharp to keep up. So Raymond says it is extra nice to have colleagues who are as interested in the topic as he is. He also tells us there is a lot of nerdy talk. 'We enjoy ourselves at work and look forward to having even more colleagues!' he says.

Are you interested in joining KONGSBERG IT? We have several vacant positions and are currently handling applications. We look forward to hearing from you!

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
07:35aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Are you someone people always come to for IT help?
PU
06:43aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Digital adds BunkerPlanner by BunkerMetric to the Kognifai ..
PU
06/04PEAB  : Wins Contract To Build 38 Apartments In Norway
MT
06/04KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Maritime unveils new, integrated waterjet control systems f..
PU
06/03KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Mayor Break Ground on New Space Location
PU
05/28KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : When IT becomes your thing
PU
05/28KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : NorSat-3 maritime traffic monitoring microsatellite is laun..
PU
05/27KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Norwegian Coastal Administration digitalizes operations wit..
PU
05/26KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Digital adds MarineInsight™ applications by ioCurrent..
PU
05/26KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Ola Jacob Iversen
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 376 M 3 315 M 3 315 M
Net income 2021 1 886 M 228 M 228 M
Net cash 2021 2 509 M 304 M 304 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 38 484 M 4 656 M 4 661 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 10 471
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 251,67 NOK
Last Close Price 216,40 NOK
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Geir Håøy President & Chief Executive Officer
Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø Chief Financial Officer & Group Executive VP
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Lene Svenne Compliance Officer
Morten Rosholm Henriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA22.82%4 656
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.42%134 045
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION10.29%108 814
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.89%59 852
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION28.86%54 100
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.62%44 799