Kongsberg Gruppen : Innovative cleaning robot reduces fuel consumption by 15 %.

If 25% of ships in challenging operations convert to HSS by 2030 (same as Jotun's share of total antifouling market today), this would result in a CO2 emissions reduction of at least 10 million tons per year - equal to around a quarter of total Norwegian CO2 emissions in 2018.

'About 70% of the fuel consumption is used to drive the hull through the water and where fouling on the underwater hull is part of the friction / resistance through the water. Fuel consumption can be reduced by an average of 15% on those vessels that experience a lot of fouling by keeping this clean with frequent cleaning processes, says Kjell Gjestad, Senior Vice President on Vessel Robotics in Kongsberg Maritime

How have the figures been shown to show how much greenhouse gas emissions hole skates can help reduce?

'For 10 years, Jotun has monitored very many ships and where through this work they now have good experience of how fuel consumption is affected by the amount of fouling'.

What is the business model of Jotun and Kongsberg on this product?

'The business model has a combination of customers having to pay up-front for the new coating system and the HullSkater system being delivered as a service model. This means that the investment has a low level of impact and where they can use some of the cost savings from reduced fuel consumption to pay for this cleaning service. This will make this investment more attractive and easier for those customers who today have challenges in investing in the green shift on their ships. Jotun both owns and operates the washing robot with a remote-control system from KONGSBERG'.

What are the experiences so far with the use of the Hullskater?

'We see that the washing robot as its main function cleans the hull well, it exceeds the washing results that were the goal of the project. We are still in a technical evaluation phase and where we are now testing the product system with a view to driving dynamics performance and product stability. We therefore take new steps every month to get the product system technically in place. We know that keeping the hull clean provides major cost savings on fuel consumption and thus reduces emissions of environmental gases. Interest in the market is rising and with the new IMO requirements coming into force from 2023, this system will be the right solution to achieve a good economy on its investment'.