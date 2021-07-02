Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOG   NO0003043309

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

(KOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kongsberg Gruppen : Innovative cleaning robot reduces fuel consumption by 15 %.

07/02/2021 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

If 25% of ships in challenging operations convert to HSS by 2030 (same as Jotun's share of total antifouling market today), this would result in a CO2 emissions reduction of at least 10 million tons per year - equal to around a quarter of total Norwegian CO2 emissions in 2018.

'About 70% of the fuel consumption is used to drive the hull through the water and where fouling on the underwater hull is part of the friction / resistance through the water. Fuel consumption can be reduced by an average of 15% on those vessels that experience a lot of fouling by keeping this clean with frequent cleaning processes, says Kjell Gjestad, Senior Vice President on Vessel Robotics in Kongsberg Maritime

How have the figures been shown to show how much greenhouse gas emissions hole skates can help reduce?

'For 10 years, Jotun has monitored very many ships and where through this work they now have good experience of how fuel consumption is affected by the amount of fouling'.

What is the business model of Jotun and Kongsberg on this product?

'The business model has a combination of customers having to pay up-front for the new coating system and the HullSkater system being delivered as a service model. This means that the investment has a low level of impact and where they can use some of the cost savings from reduced fuel consumption to pay for this cleaning service. This will make this investment more attractive and easier for those customers who today have challenges in investing in the green shift on their ships. Jotun both owns and operates the washing robot with a remote-control system from KONGSBERG'.

What are the experiences so far with the use of the Hullskater?

'We see that the washing robot as its main function cleans the hull well, it exceeds the washing results that were the goal of the project. We are still in a technical evaluation phase and where we are now testing the product system with a view to driving dynamics performance and product stability. We therefore take new steps every month to get the product system technically in place. We know that keeping the hull clean provides major cost savings on fuel consumption and thus reduces emissions of environmental gases. Interest in the market is rising and with the new IMO requirements coming into force from 2023, this system will be the right solution to achieve a good economy on its investment'.

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 10:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
06:20aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Innovative cleaning robot reduces fuel consumption by 15 %.
PU
07/01FROM PROTOTYPE TO SUCCESS STORY : a celebration of 40 years with the F-16 Fighti..
PU
07/01KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Digital signs agreement with ExxonMobil to explore use of K..
PU
06/25KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Digital Houston
PU
06/25KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE  : Names New CFO
MT
06/24KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Capital reduction completed, cancellation of own shares
AQ
06/24KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : At the forefront of innovation for the global tug market
PU
06/23MARKET CHATTER : Germany OKs Submarine Purchase From Thyssenkrupp
MT
06/22KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Digital to deliver real-time drilling software Sitecom® to ..
PU
06/22KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Spotlight on Kongsberg Defence Australia
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 237 M 3 142 M 3 142 M
Net income 2021 1 851 M 213 M 213 M
Net cash 2021 2 510 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 39 844 M 4 619 M 4 596 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 10 770
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 222,80 NOK
Average target price 257,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Håøy President & Chief Executive Officer
Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Lene Svenne Compliance Officer
Morten Rosholm Henriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA26.45%4 653
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.57%130 655
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION6.58%106 174
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.27%60 088
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION26.36%53 547
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.68%45 308