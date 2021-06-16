Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOG   NO0003043309

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

(KOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kongsberg Gruppen : Maran Gas adopts KONGSBERG's K-IMS platform as basis for digitalisation strategy across its entire fleet

06/16/2021 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Maran Gas adopts KONGSBERG's K-IMS platform as basis for digitalisation strategy across its entire fleet

Kongsberg Maritime (KM) is pleased to announce that Maran Gas Maritime, one of the largest international ship-owning concerns, has signed a contract to roll out KM's K-IMS Information Management System across its entire fleet. Already a long-term customer of KM, with this move Maran Gas are taking the relationship to a new level by integrating KM into its digitalisation strategy and cyber security.

16 Jun 2021

'We feel very confident with the decision to implement the K-IMS project with KONGSBERG for the entire fleet,' says Andreas Spertos, EVP, Technical Director, Maran Gas Maritime. 'By the end of 2021, K-IMS will be rolled-out to more than 20 LNG carriers of various propulsion types.

'Implementation of K-IMS will continue for existing and newbuild vessels until the entire fleet of 40+ LNG carriers is upgraded. K-IMS will replace the existing limited capability data transfer system and will provide us with unlimited opportunities to develop and advance further our in-house fleet monitoring and analysis systems that support the safe, efficient and environmentally friendly operation of the fleet.'

Anders Sjuls Fjeld, Sales Director LNG, Global Sales & Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime, adds: 'All of us at KM are committed to growing our working partnership with Maran Gas, after spending approximately 15 fruitful years as the systems provider for its fleet.
By focusing on building strong customer relations and trust, and following an open, dialogue-driven partnership with Maran Gas, we have created a great foundation for rolling out K-IMS.'

Most ships in the Maran Gas fleet already have K-IMS-ready hardware in place: any outstanding vessels have been taken into consideration in the overall rollout plan. 'Data replication is then enabled via software applications on our K-IMS Onboard and K-IMS Onshore solutions,' Fjeld concludes.

KM currently has secured more than 300 K-IMS contracts, with over 100 K-IMS agreements signed in the first half of 2021 alone and more in the pipeline. 'The majority of the LNG segment's largest international ship owners and charterers are currently reaping the benefits of K-IMS, which is perhaps the most advanced, tailor-made vessel information management system in the world. It has already proved to be well suited to the LNG sector, and many more LNG shipowners are lining up to get involved,' comments Bård Bjørløw, EVP Global Sales & Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime.

About K-IMS

The KONGSBERG Information Management System (K-IMS) is a suite of specialised applications hosted on the Kognifai open digital ecosystem. K-IMS is designed to allow continuous access to data, both on board and on shore, in an interactive, web-based solution, and to provide an efficient information flow. Applications, dashboards and tailor-made fleet and process automated viewing tools can subsequently be added to the K-IMS solution in each owner's or third-party's data replication and advisory cloud environment.

For further information, please contact:

GUNVOR HATLING MIDTBØ, Vice President, Communications, gunvor.hatling.midtbo@km.kongsberg.com, +47 99 21 42 09

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 09:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
05:50aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Interoperability between U.S. and Norwegian troops facilita..
PU
05:46aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Maran Gas adopts KONGSBERG's K-IMS platform as basis for di..
PU
06/11KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Maritime wins NOK 250 million contract with Awind to delive..
PU
06/11KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : wins NOK 250 million contract with Awind to deliver integra..
AQ
06/10KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Transfer of shares with regards to share program for employ..
AQ
06/08EQS-ADHOC : Leclanché annonce ses résultats -2-
DJ
06/08EQS-ADHOC : Leclanché annonce ses résultats financiers pour l'année 2020 et conf..
DJ
06/08EQS-ADHOC : Leclanché announces its full year 2020 -2-
DJ
06/08EQS-ADHOC : Leclanché announces its full year 2020 financial results and confirm..
DJ
06/08KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Are you someone people always come to for IT help?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 372 M 3 284 M 3 284 M
Net income 2021 1 891 M 227 M 227 M
Net cash 2021 2 513 M 301 M 301 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 38 235 M 4 587 M 4 587 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 10 471
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 255,83 NOK
Last Close Price 215,00 NOK
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Geir Håøy President & Chief Executive Officer
Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø Chief Financial Officer & Group Executive VP
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Lene Svenne Compliance Officer
Morten Rosholm Henriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA22.02%4 587
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.02%133 668
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.81%108 147
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION22.15%59 915
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION29.32%53 838
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.36%45 543