Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOG   NO0003043309

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

(KOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kongsberg Gruppen : Mayor Break Ground on New Space Location

06/03/2021 | 03:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The traditional shovel had been replaced by a large excavator. Before climbing into the large machine, Mayor Kari Anne Sand, pointed out that she was probably not qualified to use an excavator, so people should take a step back just in case.

'I am very pleased that Kongsberg Gruppen has chosen to build this facility in Kongsberg, and I think that it's only natural that it should be placed here,' said the Mayor before breaking the ground. When asked about what a new space facility will mean for the city, Sand was clear: 'Potentially, it will create 100 new jobs! If my calculations are correct, 100 new industrial job positions in Kongsberg Technology Park will generate hundreds of new jobs in the area - and that makes a Mayor happy,' said a smiling Sand.

Kongsberg Gruppen's division for Space and Surveillance (DSS) will gather a majority of their space related activities under one roof. The 4 story 6000 sqm building will house approximately 100 employees - and KDA expects that the number will double within a short time. KDA is steadily growing and the growth is projected to continue. Since DSS has won several important and strategic contracts with European space programmes, DSS is in need for a new and modern facility in order to streamline their production efficiency.

'This is an momentous day for us! Kongsberg Gruppen and KDA invests heavily in the space-field. We are in need of an advanced production facility, and we are getting just that! By building our new facility next to Arsenalet, means that we will be closely linked together with experts on materials used in the production of fighter jets and missiles. This will become a hub for the most advanced production facilities in Norway, says Harald Aarø, Executive Vice President of DSS.

The new space facility will further strengthen the city's foundation of being Norway's leading driver in the development of technologically advanced industry. The new production facility is scheduled to be completed next year, with an official handover at the end of June 2022. It is a tight deadline, but KTP is confident that it will go according to plan.

'It is a demanding plan, but we have a solid team, and together with the contractor POB we will make sure that this building will come to life, say Johnny Løcka. He is the Managing Director of Kongsberg Technology Park and is responsible for the number of buildings across the 50.000 sqm tech-park.

'POB is the contractor of choice. We have worked well together in the past, and the fact that they have been chosen again is a testament to their work,' says Løcka.

'To be chosen as contractor is the best way to get recognition,' says Ole Feet from POB proudly. 'We will do what needs to be done.»

Since both KDA and Space and Surveillance are growing, the Executive Vice President of Space & Surveillance reveals that they are, if all goes as planned, already looking at options for expanding the production facility.

Article translated from Norwegian to English. First published in Laagendalsposten (02.06.21)

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
03:41aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Mayor Break Ground on New Space Location
PU
05/28KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : When IT becomes your thing
PU
05/28KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : NorSat-3 maritime traffic monitoring microsatellite is laun..
PU
05/26KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Digital adds MarineInsight™ applications by ioCurrent..
PU
05/26KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Ola Jacob Iversen
PU
05/25KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Transactions carried out under the share buy-back program f..
AQ
05/25KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : appoints directors for sustainability
PU
05/21KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Raytheon and KONGSBERG complete first AMRAAM-Extended Range..
PU
05/21KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Spotlight on KDA in Alexandria
PU
05/19KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : enters into agreement for share buyback for up to NOK 400 m..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 376 M 3 290 M 3 290 M
Net income 2021 1 886 M 227 M 227 M
Net cash 2021 2 509 M 301 M 301 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 38 520 M 4 643 M 4 629 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 10 471
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 251,67 NOK
Last Close Price 216,60 NOK
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Geir Håøy President & Chief Executive Officer
Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø Chief Financial Officer & Group Executive VP
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Lene Svenne Compliance Officer
Morten Rosholm Henriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA22.93%4 643
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION23.94%134 075
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.48%106 149
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.99%58 851
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION28.71%53 471
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.90%44 520