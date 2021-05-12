Kongsberg Gruppen : Specifies KONGSBERG as a dream employer in 2021

The recruitment company Universum conducts an annual student survey at 24 Norwegian educational institutions. More than 13,000 students have been asked to rank different companies by attractiveness.

KONGSBERG is ranked on second place among engineering students, beaten only by Equinor who has topped the list for a number of years. When female engineering students are asked to pitch their preferred employers, KONGSBERG comes in 11th place, down one place from last year.

Also among the IT students, KONGSBERG moves up in the ranking to a 9 place. Here, knowledge of KONGSBERG is increasing, and more than 8 out of 10 IT students state that they know the company.

If we break the survey down to sites of study, the figures show that KONGSBERG is the first choice among engineering students at NTNU Ålesund and the University of Southeast Norway.

«We are very happy that we have remained in 2nd place among engineering students even in the difficult «corona year', says Anne Gro Kjørsdtad in Group HR.

'It is extra nice that we have made climbedthe list among the IT students. This is a very important target group for us. It is good to see that we are the most attractive employer at NTNU Ålesund and USN, which are universities located at some of our large locations. A big thank you to our employees who have lined up and adjusted to digital career days and events', she says.