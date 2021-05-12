Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOG   NO0003043309

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

(KOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kongsberg Gruppen : Specifies KONGSBERG as a dream employer in 2021

05/12/2021 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The recruitment company Universum conducts an annual student survey at 24 Norwegian educational institutions. More than 13,000 students have been asked to rank different companies by attractiveness.

KONGSBERG is ranked on second place among engineering students, beaten only by Equinor who has topped the list for a number of years. When female engineering students are asked to pitch their preferred employers, KONGSBERG comes in 11th place, down one place from last year.

Also among the IT students, KONGSBERG moves up in the ranking to a 9 place. Here, knowledge of KONGSBERG is increasing, and more than 8 out of 10 IT students state that they know the company.

If we break the survey down to sites of study, the figures show that KONGSBERG is the first choice among engineering students at NTNU Ålesund and the University of Southeast Norway.

«We are very happy that we have remained in 2nd place among engineering students even in the difficult «corona year', says Anne Gro Kjørsdtad in Group HR.

'It is extra nice that we have made climbedthe list among the IT students. This is a very important target group for us. It is good to see that we are the most attractive employer at NTNU Ålesund and USN, which are universities located at some of our large locations. A big thank you to our employees who have lined up and adjusted to digital career days and events', she says.

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 11:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
07:38aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Specifies KONGSBERG as a dream employer in 2021
PU
04:52aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Protocol AGM Kongsberg Gruppen ASA 2021.pdf
PU
03:52aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Höegh Autoliners onboard more vessels to Kongsberg Digital'..
PU
05/11KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Maritime wins contract to supply green solutions for three ..
PU
05/11KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : awarded extension of US Army CROWS frame contract
AQ
05/10KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Transactions carried out under the share buy-back program f..
AQ
05/07KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Ex dividend NOK 8.00/share today
AQ
05/07KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/06KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Annual General Meeting including Board election held on 6 M..
AQ
05/06KONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : Webcast link to the annual general meeting
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 293 M 3 301 M 3 301 M
Net income 2021 1 886 M 228 M 228 M
Net cash 2021 2 509 M 303 M 303 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 37 832 M 4 587 M 4 576 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 10 471
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 251,67 NOK
Last Close Price 212,40 NOK
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Geir Håøy President & Chief Executive Officer
Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø Chief Financial Officer & Group Executive VP
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Lene Svenne Compliance Officer
Morten Rosholm Henriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA20.54%4 587
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.92%127 054
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.25%107 788
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION22.67%59 282
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION28.71%54 035
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.81%43 729