    KOG   NO0003043309

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

(KOG)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:39:12 2023-06-07 am EDT
451.20 NOK   -0.57%
06:34aKongsberg Gruppen : receives new Naval Strike Missile order for the U.S. Navy
PU
06/05Moody's Revises Kongsberg Automotive's Outlook to Negative on Weaker Profit
MT
06/05Transactions carried out under the share buy-back program for KONGSBERG related to the employee share program
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kongsberg Gruppen : receives new Naval Strike Missile order for the U.S. Navy

06/07/2023 | 06:34am EDT
Raytheon is prime contractor to the US Navy.

The order is related to the OTH WS framework agreement announced 31 May 2018. We have signed orders for MNOK 3 110 under this framework agreement.

"This is the largest Naval Strike Missiles-order from US Navy so far. This generates jobs and demand for increased production capacity, both for us and our suppliers. As announced at our CMD in June 2022, we have started a significant investment in a new missile production facility that will be finished in June next year," says Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.


NSM
The NSM provides superior operational performance and high survivability against all enemy defence systems.

High resolution imaging infrared seeker provides ATR and precise hitpoint for each ship class. Thrust to weight ratio above 1 and high-g programmable endgame maneuvers provide unsurpassed defence penetration capabilities.


Over-The-Horizon Weapon System
The Over-The-Horizon Weapon System is a long-range, surface-to-surface missile employed by either the Littoral Combat Ship or the planned guided-missile frigate, intended to engage maritime targets both inside and beyond the firing unit's radar horizon.

The OTH-WS is a stand-alone system consisting of an operator interface console, naval strike missile, and a missile launching system, requiring minimal integration into the host platform.

The OTH-WS receives targeting data via tactical communications from combatant platforms or airborne sensors and requires no guidance after launch.

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 10:33:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 37 601 M 3 390 M 3 390 M
Net income 2023 3 467 M 313 M 313 M
Net cash 2023 1 765 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 2,88%
Capitalization 79 885 M 7 201 M 7 201 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 12 072
Free-Float 45,8%
Technical analysis trends KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 453,80 NOK
Average target price 456,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Håøy President & Chief Executive Officer
Toft Bjørgen Chief Financial Officer
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Lene Svenne Compliance Officer
Morten Rosholm Henriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA9.19%7 201
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.45%142 078
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.11%116 149
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.14%68 048
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.66%57 730
BAE SYSTEMS PLC9.81%35 528
