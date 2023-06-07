Kongsberg Gruppen : receives new Naval Strike Missile order for the U.S. Navy

Raytheon is prime contractor to the US Navy.

The order is related to the OTH WS framework agreement announced 31 May 2018. We have signed orders for MNOK 3 110 under this framework agreement.

"This is the largest Naval Strike Missiles-order from US Navy so far. This generates jobs and demand for increased production capacity, both for us and our suppliers. As announced at our CMD in June 2022, we have started a significant investment in a new missile production facility that will be finished in June next year," says Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.



NSM

The NSM provides superior operational performance and high survivability against all enemy defence systems.

High resolution imaging infrared seeker provides ATR and precise hitpoint for each ship class. Thrust to weight ratio above 1 and high-g programmable endgame maneuvers provide unsurpassed defence penetration capabilities.



Over-The-Horizon Weapon System

The Over-The-Horizon Weapon System is a long-range, surface-to-surface missile employed by either the Littoral Combat Ship or the planned guided-missile frigate, intended to engage maritime targets both inside and beyond the firing unit's radar horizon.

The OTH-WS is a stand-alone system consisting of an operator interface console, naval strike missile, and a missile launching system, requiring minimal integration into the host platform.

The OTH-WS receives targeting data via tactical communications from combatant platforms or airborne sensors and requires no guidance after launch.