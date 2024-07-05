KONGSBERG signs development contract for Supersonic Strike Missile (3SM)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG) has today signed a contract with the

Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA), for the initial development phase of

the new German-Norwegian missile system Supersonic Strike Missile (3SM).



The Supersonic Strike Missile is the next-generation missile system, set to be

deployed on future vessels from 2035. KONGSBERG and Norway have a long history

of developing advanced missile systems, and the new system will help maintain

and further develop existing expertise within missile technology. The contract

value for the first development phase is up to 1.5 billion NOK.



"The 3SM missile project demonstrates how cross-border and industrial

collaboration contributes to strengthening the defence capabilities of Norway,

Germany and allied countries. Close cooperation between industry, authorities,

and research institutions forms the foundation for innovation and job creation,

while we maintain our position as a world-leading missile manufacturer," said

Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.



KONGSBERG has been awarded the contract as the lead industry partner, with

significant involvement from German and Norwegian industry. KONGSBERG, Diehl

Defence and MBDA Deutschland have formed a partnership to carry out the

development. The Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) and Nammo will

also contribute to the project.



"Norway has a long history of developing advanced missile systems, and it is

important that we maintain and further develop the existing expertise and

position that Norway holds within missile technology. Establishing Kongsberg

Defence & Aerospace as a new contract partner and industry leader is a crucial

step in developing a powerful new weapon system for engaging maritime targets.

KONGSBERG has extensive and significant experience in this field," said Gro

Jære, Director of the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA).



The new supersonic missile is a collaborative German-Norwegian development

project, where Norway is the lead nation. The anti-ship missile will help

safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity by enhancing armed forces'

deterrence capability and improving the ability to engage long-range targets.

The missile system is intended for deployment on both Norwegian and German naval

vessels. Additionally, it is being designed for potential use by other NATO

countries and close allies.



KONGSBERG and Norway developed the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) in the 2000s. This

missile system has been adopted by 13 countries, including Norway, Germany, and

the US. When the 3SM is deployed in the mid-2030s, it will serve as a

complementary system to the NSM.



KONGSBERG (OSE ticker: KOG) is an international, knowledge-based group that

supplies high-technology systems and solutions to customers in a wide range of

markets such as defence, security, maritime, energy, aerospace, climate mapping

and subsea technology. KONGSBERG has more than 13,500 employees in 39 countries

and has a total turnover of NOK 40.6 billion in 2023.



Follow us on: kongsberg.com, LinkedIn and X





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site