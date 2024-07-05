Kongsberg Gruppen : signs development contract for Supersonic Strike Missile (3SM)
July 05, 2024 at 04:32 am EDT
KONGSBERG signs development contract for Supersonic Strike Missile (3SM)
05 Jul 2024 10:30 CEST
Issuer
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG) has today signed a contract with the
Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA), for the initial development phase of
the new German-Norwegian missile system Supersonic Strike Missile (3SM).
The Supersonic Strike Missile is the next-generation missile system, set to be
deployed on future vessels from 2035. KONGSBERG and Norway have a long history
of developing advanced missile systems, and the new system will help maintain
and further develop existing expertise within missile technology. The contract
value for the first development phase is up to 1.5 billion NOK.
"The 3SM missile project demonstrates how cross-border and industrial
collaboration contributes to strengthening the defence capabilities of Norway,
Germany and allied countries. Close cooperation between industry, authorities,
and research institutions forms the foundation for innovation and job creation,
while we maintain our position as a world-leading missile manufacturer," said
Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.
KONGSBERG has been awarded the contract as the lead industry partner, with
significant involvement from German and Norwegian industry. KONGSBERG, Diehl
Defence and MBDA Deutschland have formed a partnership to carry out the
development. The Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) and Nammo will
also contribute to the project.
"Norway has a long history of developing advanced missile systems, and it is
important that we maintain and further develop the existing expertise and
position that Norway holds within missile technology. Establishing Kongsberg
Defence & Aerospace as a new contract partner and industry leader is a crucial
step in developing a powerful new weapon system for engaging maritime targets.
KONGSBERG has extensive and significant experience in this field," said Gro
Jære, Director of the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA).
The new supersonic missile is a collaborative German-Norwegian development
project, where Norway is the lead nation. The anti-ship missile will help
safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity by enhancing armed forces'
deterrence capability and improving the ability to engage long-range targets.
The missile system is intended for deployment on both Norwegian and German naval
vessels. Additionally, it is being designed for potential use by other NATO
countries and close allies.
KONGSBERG and Norway developed the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) in the 2000s. This
missile system has been adopted by 13 countries, including Norway, Germany, and
the US. When the 3SM is deployed in the mid-2030s, it will serve as a
complementary system to the NSM.
KONGSBERG (OSE ticker: KOG) is an international, knowledge-based group that
supplies high-technology systems and solutions to customers in a wide range of
markets such as defence, security, maritime, energy, aerospace, climate mapping
and subsea technology. KONGSBERG has more than 13,500 employees in 39 countries
and has a total turnover of NOK 40.6 billion in 2023.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of technological equipment and systems for the maritime, oil and gas, defence and aerospace industries. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- merchant ship and offshore drilling systems (49.2%): satellite positioning, monitoring and navigation systems, process automation systems, underwater communication systems, handling equipment, etc.;
- defence and aerospace systems (39%): command and control, surveillance and reconnaissance, tactical communication, remotely operated weapon stations, long-range missile systems, avionics structures and composite materials products, etc.;
- solutions for the sustainable management of marine resources and climate change monitoring (7.9%): primarily for offshore operations, fisheries, marine research, maritime operations, ocean-based energy production;
- other (3.9%): including digital solutions for the oil, gas and maritime sectors.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (19.8%), Europe (31%), North America (23.9%), Asia (18.9%), Australia (3.7%), South America (1.8%) and Africa (0.9%).