OSLO, April 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian manufacturing workers have reached a wage deal with employers, avoiding a major strike action, the country's largest labour union said on Friday.

Friday's agreement will lift wages by 3.7% on average, securing increased purchasing power and improved working conditions, the United Federation of Trade Unions (Fellesforbundet) said.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)