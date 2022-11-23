Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOG   NO0003043309

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

(KOG)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-23 am EST
391.00 NOK   -0.20%
08:37aUNITED KINGDOM's ROYAL NAVY SELECTS KONGSBERG'S NAVAL STRIKE MISSILE
AQ
11/21Transactions carried out under the share buy-back program
AQ
11/17Kongsberg Gruppen Wins $89 Million Contract for Radar Technology from Lockheed Martin
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK navy ships to be armed with advanced long-range strike missiles

11/23/2022 | 11:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street, London

LONDON (Reuters) - British navy frigates and destroyers will be given advanced long-range anti-ship missiles in a new deal agreed by defence minister Ben Wallace with Norway announced on Wednesday.

The Naval Strike Missiles made by Kongsberg Gruppen ASA will be used on eleven British Type 23 frigates and Type 45 destroyers, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

Measuring nearly 4 metres long, the missiles can strike enemy ships and targets on land at distances of more than 100 nautical miles (115 miles) at subsonic speeds, the MoD said.

The Naval Strike Missiles will replace the Harpoon surface-to-surface weapon due to go out of service in 2023.

"We have a long history of defence cooperation with Norway," Wallace said on a visit to the country. "This new agreement cements our partnership with one of our closest allies, whilst strengthening our Royal Navy with a new surface to surface strike capability."

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
08:37aUNITED KINGDOM's ROYAL NAVY SELECTS KONGSBERG'S NAVAL STRIKE MISSILE
AQ
11/21Transactions carried out under the share buy-back program
AQ
11/17Kongsberg Gruppen Wins $89 Million Contract for Radar Technology from Lockheed Martin
MT
11/17Kongsberg and Lockheed Martin Signs Contract for New Norwegian Air Surveillance Radars
CI
11/17KONGSBERG and Lockheed Martin signs contract for new Norwegian Air Surveillance Radars
AQ
11/15Kongsberg Gruppen Unit Bags Contract to Design Vessels for Pelagic Wind Services
MT
11/15Kongsberg Maritime wins NOK 300 million contract for new CSOV's for Pelagic Wind Servic..
AQ
11/14Kongsberg Maritime Wins NOK 300 Million Contract for New CSOV’s for Pelagic Wind S..
CI
11/14Transactions carried out under the share buy-back program
AQ
11/07Kitron Wins Electric Modules Supply Contract From Kongsberg Division
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31 111 M 3 064 M 3 064 M
Net income 2022 2 533 M 250 M 250 M
Net cash 2022 1 268 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 69 246 M 6 820 M 6 820 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 11 364
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 391,80 NOK
Average target price 366,25 NOK
Spread / Average Target -6,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Håøy President & Chief Executive Officer
Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Lene Svenne Compliance Officer
Morten Rosholm Henriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA36.99%6 820
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.78%142 540
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.32%125 664
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION36.38%80 750
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION20.65%68 921
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.68%42 902