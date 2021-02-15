Konica Minolta : Awarded Silver Class in SAM Sustainability Award

Tokyo (February 16, 2021) Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) was awarded Silver Class in SAM Sustainability Award by the U.S.-based S&P Global, the globally recognized provider of researches and ratings in ESG investment.

Konica Minolta has been included in SAM Sustainability Award for nine years in a row since 2013.

Among all the companies in the Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics sector, Konica Minolta earned the highest score in the following dimensions:

Governance & Economic Dimension：Materiality / Tax Strategy / Innovation Management / Privacy Protection

Environmental Dimension：Environmental Reporting / Environmental Policy & Management / Product Stewardship / Climate Strategy

Social Dimension：Social Reporting / Talent Attraction & Retention

Global trends such as demographic changes, the advance of the digital revolution, increasing global multipolarization, and the occurrence of climate change and global warming all point to a world that is undergoing dramatic change. To do business from a long-term perspective while resiliently responding to these changes, Konica Minolta has formulated a long-term management vision that extends to 2030.

The company's social purpose is to pursue building a rewarding society centered around people's well-being and also realize a sustainable society, doing both to a high degree by satisfying our customers' need to 'see', as they change with the times supported by its original imaging technologies. Imaging to the People is the statement encapsulating this idea and is laid out in the management vision. To make this a reality, Konica Minolta will work to achieve its five material issues and improve corporate value for the long term.

As a globally leading research and rating in ESG investment, S&P Global's SAM Sustainability Award analyzes more than 7,000 large corporations worldwide. The corporate sustainability assessment focuses on long-term value creation in economic, environmental and social dimensions.

In 2021, 242 companies, including 22 Japanese companies, were ranked in its Gold, Silver and Bronze Classes.

Konica Minolta is currently included in global ESG indexes and is ranked high in the ESG ratings, as shown below.