Konica Minolta, Inc. has established a corporate governance framework from the standpoint of supervision. This is based on the conviction that corporate governance that contributes to medium- and long-term corporate value growth must encourage suitable risk-taking in business operations and have a highly effective supervisory function for business operations.

In 2003, the "company with committees" structure (currently "company with three committees") was selected as the organizational structure in accordance with Japan's Companies Act. In addition, the company has taken steps to ensure its governance system is objective and not overly influenced by personalities, while still operating the system in a distinctive Konica Minolta style.