Konica Minolta : Concludes a Comprehensive Partnership Agreement with the City of Minoh and Minoh City Board of Education

Tokyo (July 5, 2022) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that the company has concluded a comprehensive partnership agreement with the City of Minoh and the Minoh City Board of Education. Through the agreement, Konica Minolta will promote digital transformation (DX) at schools, DX of the local government, innovation of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and DX of communities, thereby improving the quality of education and the services for citizens. Minoh is the first local government in Osaka Prefecture to conclude a comprehensive partnership agreement with Konica Minolta.

The agreement aims to promote activities through collaboration based on effective utilization of mutual resources, further revitalize the communities in Minoh City, and improve the services for citizens by ensuring close cooperation between the City of Minoh and the Minoh City Board of Education and Konica Minolta.

(1) Matters related to promotion of DX at schools

(2) Matters related to promotion of DX of the local government

(3) Matters related to promotion of innovation of SMEs

(4) Matters related to promotion of DX of communities

Konica Minolta seeks to visualize issues faced by various businesses and organizations to help them enhance productivity and improve workflows. Konica Minolta is determined to make the invisible visible to meet people's desire to "see" by leveraging its imaging and data analysis technologies, and to continue to create new value for the evolution of society by accelerating digital innovation.