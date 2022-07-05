Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Konica Minolta, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4902   JP3300600008

KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

(4902)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-05 am EDT
453.00 JPY   +0.67%
02:43aKONICA MINOLTA : Concludes a Comprehensive Partnership Agreement with the City of Minoh and Minoh City Board of Education
PU
06/29KONICA MINOLTA : Releases DDRAtlas Ver. 1.0, Dynamic Digital Radiography Atlas in Japan
PU
06/29KONICA MINOLTA : Environmental Digital Platform Increases Its Membership to 68 Companies
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Konica Minolta : Concludes a Comprehensive Partnership Agreement with the City of Minoh and Minoh City Board of Education

07/05/2022 | 02:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo (July 5, 2022) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that the company has concluded a comprehensive partnership agreement with the City of Minoh and the Minoh City Board of Education. Through the agreement, Konica Minolta will promote digital transformation (DX) at schools, DX of the local government, innovation of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and DX of communities, thereby improving the quality of education and the services for citizens. Minoh is the first local government in Osaka Prefecture to conclude a comprehensive partnership agreement with Konica Minolta.

The agreement aims to promote activities through collaboration based on effective utilization of mutual resources, further revitalize the communities in Minoh City, and improve the services for citizens by ensuring close cooperation between the City of Minoh and the Minoh City Board of Education and Konica Minolta.



(1) Matters related to promotion of DX at schools
(2) Matters related to promotion of DX of the local government
(3) Matters related to promotion of innovation of SMEs
(4) Matters related to promotion of DX of communities

Konica Minolta seeks to visualize issues faced by various businesses and organizations to help them enhance productivity and improve workflows. Konica Minolta is determined to make the invisible visible to meet people's desire to "see" by leveraging its imaging and data analysis technologies, and to continue to create new value for the evolution of society by accelerating digital innovation.



Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
02:43aKONICA MINOLTA : Concludes a Comprehensive Partnership Agreement with the City of Minoh an..
PU
06/29KONICA MINOLTA : Releases DDRAtlas Ver. 1.0, Dynamic Digital Radiography Atlas in Japan
PU
06/29KONICA MINOLTA : Environmental Digital Platform Increases Its Membership to 68 Companies
PU
06/28Konica Minolta's John Fulena and Cody Walton Named to ENX Magazine's 2022 Difference Ma..
AQ
06/20KONICA MINOLTA : Govmates, a Joint Venture Established by Change and Konica Minolta Publit..
PU
06/15Konica Minolta's Digital Solutions Provide Powerful Growth Opportunities for MTI Connec..
AQ
06/13Konica Minolta Igniting Print Possibilities with New Campaign to Help Customers ‘..
AQ
06/02KONICA MINOLTA : Offers Ukrainian-Japanese Translation Service on Its KOTOBAL Multilingual..
PU
06/01Konica Minolta to Exhibit at Amplify
AQ
05/31Konica Minolta Unveils AccurioLabel 400 Press
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 907 B 6 685 M 6 685 M
Net income 2022 -6 358 M -46,9 M -46,9 M
Net Debt 2022 243 B 1 792 M 1 792 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,7x
Yield 2022 6,67%
Capitalization 222 B 1 637 M 1 637 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 39 121
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Konica Minolta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 450,00 JPY
Average target price 480,36 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshimitsu Taiko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masatoshi Matsuzaki Manager-Systems Development Center I
Shoei Yamana Executive Chairman
Tetsuya Matsueda Manager-Legal Affairs
Takaji Ito Manager-Corporate Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-14.12%1 637
CANON INC.10.82%23 412
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-1.03%4 835
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.9.05%4 500
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-8.71%1 768
ZHEJIANG LANTE OPTICS CO., LTD.-6.26%1 296