Tokyo (June 14, 2023) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that the company has developed the FORXAI Safety Solution for Smoke Detection ("Smoke Detection"), which helps detect fires at an early stage by sensing initial smoke using AI.

Konica Minolta will exhibit the product at the Manufacturing World Japan/Manufacturing Digital Transformation Expo, which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from June 21, 2023. In July, the product will be marketed by Konica Minolta Japan, Inc., a group company in Japan, ahead of its release in overseas markets.

Recently, social issues such as the shrinking workforce have emerged. To achieve greater safety and reliability and improve productivity, it is necessary to solve social issues through DX. While working on five material issues, including "Ensuring Social Safety and Security," through its business, Konica Minolta aims to contribute to solving these social issues by using the FORXAI imaging IoT platform.

Smoke Detection can detect a small amount of rising smoke based on various camera images by harnessing image analysis AI (FORXAI Imaging AI). It will support DX through early detection of fires and quick response and thereby contribute to greater safety and reliability at plants and facilities, including storage sites for waste and combustible materials.

Konica Minolta established FORXAI Imaging AI technology, which detects and analyzes various events from images, as one of the elements of the FORXAI imaging IoT platform. By using this technology, the company has contributed to DX of worksites by visualizing various factors at facilities, such as gas leakage at plants and temperature monitoring of equipment at production sites.

Konica Minolta will continue to combine its strengths with the technologies and products of its partner companies in various fields through FORXAI. The company hopes to meet customers' needs for greater safety and reliability as well as for contactless and labor-saving operations in various circumstances by offering a variety of services, including monitoring of plants, warehouses, and logistic areas, with its technology to capture thermal images and other imaging IoT solutions.