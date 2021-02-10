Konica Minolta : IR Site Wins First Prize in Gomez IR Site Ranking

Tokyo (February 10, 2021) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce that the company's website for shareholders and investors (IR website) has won first prize overall in the Gomez IR Site Ranking 2020 sponsored by Morningstar Japan K.K. Konica Minolta has also received the Excellence Award in the Internet IR Awards chosen by Daiwa Investor Relations Co. Ltd. (Daiwa IR) and the highest-level AAA rating in the annual survey of all Japanese listed companies' websites in FY2020 conducted by Nikko Investor Relations Co., Ltd. (Nikko IR).

Konica Minolta's IR site (in English)

https://www.konicaminolta.com/us-en/investors/

Evaluation body Commendation received (ranking) Morningstar Japan K.K.

'Gomez IR Site Ranking 2020' First prize overall (third consecutive year), gold status (eighth consecutive year)

(first prize among all listed companies) Daiwa Investor Relations Co. Ltd.

'Internet IR Awards 2020' Excellence Award Nikko Investor Relations Co., Ltd.

'Annual survey of all Japanese listed companies' websites in FY2020' Highest-level AAA rating (overall commendation)

AA rating (commendation by business type)

In the Gomez IR Site Ranking 2020, which covered all Japanese listed companies, Konica Minolta won first prize overall for the third consecutive year and the gold status for the eighth consecutive year, out of 313 finalist companies.

Konica Minolta's IR site is meticulously improved every year to enhance user friendliness. Any new topics or changes regarding corporate information are published as news releases which are promptly posted on the website. Konica Minolta was highly evaluated for integrating its website in corporate management. Regarding items related to ESG, in which there has been growing interest globally, Konica Minolta's IR site clarifies SDGs related to materiality and makes sure they are easy to browse. Thus, the site is considered to disseminate specific and easy-to-understand information. Konica Minolta's IR site was also highly evaluated for its detailed explanations about governance-related items that have attracted much public attention recently, such as executive remuneration and strategic shares, by clearly indicating numerical values and names and providing illustrations.

Source of overview and reasons for the prize: press release issued by Morningstar (in Japanese)

https://www.gomez.co.jp/company/press/201228.html

In the Internet IR Awards 2020 sponsored by Daiwa IR, Konica Minolta won the Excellence Award. The award winners were selected based on evaluations of the Japanese websites of 3,883 listed companies, and then the English websites of finalist companies. The Grand Prize was awarded to seven companies, while the Excellence Award was given to 21 listed companies including Konica Minolta.

Source of overview and reasons for the prize: press release issued by Daiwa IR (in Japanese)

https://www.daiwair.co.jp/pdf/pr20201204.pdf

Nikko IR evaluated the websites of all 3,844 Japanese listed companies and selected 468 award winners, of which the AAA rating was awarded to 177, AA rating to 125 and A rating to 166 companies. Konica Minolta won the highest AAA rating for the ninth consecutive year.

Source of overview and reasons for the prize: survey results released by Nikko IR (in Japanese)

https://www.nikkoir.co.jp/rank/pdf/nkir_result_2020.pdf

Encouraged by these awards given to its IR website by third-party organizations, Konica Minolta is determined to continue its efforts to make quality information and web contents available to shareholders and investors to promote a better understanding of Konica Minolta. To this end, the company remains committed to enhancing its IR website, thereby keeping its promise with customers, 'Giving Shape to Ideas.'