Konica Minolta : Included in the Health & Productivity Stock Selection for Five Years in a Row, Seven Times in Total

Tokyo (March 11, 2022) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced that the company has been included in the Health & Productivity Stock Selection, a program for selecting companies that work on initiatives to improve the health of employees strategically from a management perspective. Konica Minolta has been selected for this program five years in a row since 2018, and seven times in total. The Health & Productivity Stock Selection is a joint program organized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan and Tokyo Stock Exchange. It aims to encourage companies to promote "health management" by appraising companies that are attractive to investors who focus on improving corporate value over the long term. This time, 50 companies including Konica Minolta were selected from companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Konica Minolta was rated highly in all the four criteria of "management philosophy and policies," "organized frameworks," "systems and implementation of measures," and "evaluation and improvement" in the electrical equipment sector.

Konica Minolta believes that by promoting health management, it can enhance the productivity, creativity and engagement of employees and maximize the potential of its human resources, which will eventually enable the company to achieve sustainable growth. Based on this understanding, Konica Minolta developed a medium-term health plan "Happiness Company 2022" and set numerical targets, and has since been striving to improve the organizational health through the "collaborative health" initiative (integrated management by group companies and the Health Insurance Association). The company considers that its inclusion in the Health & Productivity Stock Selection is the result of these efforts.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused drastic changes in the work environment and lifestyles. Against this backdrop, Konica Minolta remains committed to promoting health management and taking effective measures to improve the organizational health and empower individual employees to maximize their potential in the workplace, thereby developing competent human resources. In so doing, the company hopes to contribute to the wellbeing of society and fulfill its corporate responsibility to society.