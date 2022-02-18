Konica Minolta : Innovation Garden OSAKA Center Receives the Governor of Osaka Award, the Highest Honor, in the Osaka Environmentally Friendly Architecture Award

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced that the Innovation Garden OSAKA Center (IGOC), the company's cooperation and development center for imaging IoT/AI technology, received the Governor of Osaka Award, the highest honor, in the FY2021 Osaka Environmentally Friendly Architecture Award, which commends the owners of environmentally friendly buildings and the architects who designed them.

Konica Minolta is proud to receive this award as evidence of its commitment to the health and intellectual productivity of employees working at IGOC, as well as its environmentally-conscious operations.

IGOC was established in November 2020 as a hub for imaging IoT/AI development and business creation in the Kansai region, serving as one of Konica Minolta's two major innovation centers along with the R&D center in Tokyo. Konica Minolta has assigned core imaging IoT/AI specialists to these centers to nurture human resources in this area.

The Osaka Environmentally Friendly Architecture Award is held annually by the Osaka Prefectural Government and the Osaka Municipal Government to commend both the owners and architects of buildings that deliver exemplary environmental performance, selected from among new buildings for which environmental plans were submitted under applicable ordinances.

The highest honor in this award is the Governor of Osaka Award, which is given to one building selected through a comprehensive review of resource-saving efficiency during the design and construction stages, effectiveness of BCP, and effects on the health and intellectual productivity of workers, in addition to environmental performance. In the FY2021 Osaka Environmentally Friendly Architecture Award, a total of 12 buildings won awards, including category awards (housing, office, and commercial facility and others).