  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Konica Minolta, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4902   JP3300600008

KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

(4902)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-18 am EST
512.00 JPY   +0.99%
Konica Minolta : Listed among Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World for the Sixth Time and the Fifth Consecutive Year

01/18/2023
Tokyo (January 18, 2023) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) has been listed among the "2023 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World" (2023 Global 100). Konica Minolta's inclusion on this prestigious list will mark the sixth time and the fifth year in a row, following 2011 and 2019-2022.

The Global 100 is announced annually by the Canada-based Corporate Knights at the meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), known as the Davos Meeting. Held from January 16 to 20, 2023, the Davos Meeting is resuming as a regular January event after several years of irregular operation due to the pandemic, where the Global 100 corporations were announced.

The 2023 Global 100 corporations that excel in sustainability were selected based on a rigorous assessment of more than 6,000 public companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues around the globe based on an evaluation of environmental, social and governance indicators as well as the ability to promote diversity and innovation and the percentage of sales of eco-friendly products. Four Japanese companies are on this global list of corporations that excel in sustainability.

Since its integration in 2003, Konica Minolta has placed "sustainability" at the core of its management, and has continued to deliver products and solutions to address social and environmental issues focusing on the SDGs, by offering energy-efficient products to reduce CO2 emissions at customers' sites as well as by helping customers transform their production processes and promote workstyle reform.

When developing a new product, Konica Minolta identifies the impact the product would have on the environment at each stage of its lifecycle, from manufacture and transportation to use and disposal, and assesses the items the company has set for this purpose. In doing so, Konica Minolta endeavors to reduce environmental burdens across the lifecycles of its products. This product assessment system allows the company to release only those products that have met the standards of environmental labeling schemes of various countries, including the International ENERGY STAR Program, Blue Angel Mark of Germany, and Eco Mark of Japan, while complying with the latest environmental laws, properly managing chemical substances, and improving the environmental performance of its products without fail.

In addition to meeting the standards of environmental labeling schemes mentioned above, Konica Minolta certifies products that comply with the criteria for resolving environmental and social issues under its own Sustainable Solutions Certification System in an effort to further reduce environmental impact. This system is designed to promote the creation of products and solutions that help to resolve social issues from the perspective of the SDGs. In FY2021, the sales of the products certified under the Sustainable Solutions Certification System accounted for 77% of the total sales of the entire Konica Minolta Group.

Konica Minolta will continue to take on the challenge of innovation that can promote both the growth of its business and the creation of new value for the global environment and all of human society.

Konica Minolta is currently included in global ESG indexes and is ranked high in the ESG ratings, as shown below.

FTSE4Good Index Series (UK) Included in the index consecutively since 2003
FTSE Blossom Japan Index (UK) Included in the index consecutively since its establishment in 2017
FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index（UK） Included in the index since its establishment in 2022
MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index (USA) Included in the index consecutively since its establishment in 2017
MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (USA) Included in the index consecutively since its establishment in 2017
Dow Jones Sustainability Index (USA) Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific): Included in the index consecutively since 2009
S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index (USA, Japan) Included in the index consecutively since its establishment in 2018
S&P Global (USA) Included in SAM Sustainability Award consecutively since 2013
(Four times as Gold and five times as Silver)
Corporate Knights (Canada) Ranked among the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (2011, 2019-2023)
ISS ESG (USA) Maintained the highest Prime Status since 2011
CDP (UK) Included on the Climate A List
(2013-2014, 2016-2017, 2020-2022)


