Tokyo (March 13, 2024) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced it has been named a "Leader" in the "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Sustainability Programs and Services Hardcopy 2023 Vendor Assessment" (doc #US49892223, December 2023).

Konica Minolta strives to create products and solutions that solve social and environmental issues from the perspective of SDGs and to support the transformation of customers' work processes and workstyles based on its philosophy of "The Creation of New Value".

The IDC MarketScape notes that "Konica Minolta's Intelligent Connected Workplace strategy provides customers with access to information management solutions that can increase workflow efficiency, storage, security, and compliance by leveraging AI-infused technologies. By digitizing content and automating workflows, customers can realize additional sustainability benefits."

Moreover, Konica Minolta's Sustainable Solution Certification System is also recognized as one of its strengths. Under this system, Konica Minolta certify products that meet the standards for each social and environmental issues to create products and solutions that further reduce environmental impact and resolve social and environmental issues from the perspective of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Including those products and services that were carried over from the Green Products Certification System implemented since fiscal 2011, the ratio of the products and services certified under the system has reached 80% of the Konica Minolta Group's total sales (fiscal 2022).

Konica Minolta had set a goal of achieving Carbon Minus status in fiscal 2017 ahead of our peers, and then have decided to move forward this target's achievement year to fiscal 2025. Carbon Minus means the state of using Konica Minolta's businesses to help reduce CO2 emitted not only by Konica Minolta itself but also by its customers and society as a whole, and the goal of thereby reaching negative total CO2 emissions. Konica Minolta will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions by its customers through its office business and professional print business, and will strive to reach Carbon Minus status.

Since the management integration in 2003, Konica Minolta has constantly positioned sustainability at the core of management. Konica Minolta will continue to work to solve social and environmental issues through its business activities and contribute to the creation of a sustainable planet and society.

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.