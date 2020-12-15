Konica Minolta : Notice on Covid-19 new case in Japan

Tokyo (December 15, 2020) An employee of Konica Minolta, Inc. in Japan tested positive for Covid-19. The test result was confirmed on December 11. The local health office identified no close contacts. The company has been taking necessary steps, including disinfection of the workplace, under the instruction of the local health office.

Going forward, Konica Minolta will continue doing everything it can for prevention of the domestic infection spreading and assure health safety within and out of the company.