Konica Minolta : Notice on Covid-19 new cases in Japan

Tokyo (January 5, 2021) An employee of Konica Minolta, Inc. and two employees of a Konica Minolta Group company in Japan tested positive for Covid-19. The test results were confirmed on December 29, December 25 and December 30, respectively. Each of the local health offices identified no close contacts. Based on the tracing of the cases, the local health offices also confirmed disinfection of the workplaces was unnecessary.

Going forward, Konica Minolta will continue doing everything it can for prevention of the domestic infection spreading and assure health safety within and out of the company.