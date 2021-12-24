Konica Minolta : Notice on Establishment of a Joint Venture with CHANGE Inc. through a Company Split (Simplified Incorporation-type Company Split), Assignment of Share
12/24/2021 | 02:47am EST
December 24, 2021
To whom it may concern,
Company name: Konica Minolta, Inc.
Representative: Shoei Yamana, President and CEO
Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo (First Section)
Local Securities Code Number: 4902
Contact: Mami Iwamoto, General Manager, Corporate Communications Division
Tel: (81) 3-6250-2111
Notice on Establishment of a Joint Venture with CHANGE Inc. through a Company Split (Simplified
Incorporation-type Company Split), Assignment of Shares of the New Subsidiary and
Capital Increase by Third Party Allotment
Konica Minolta, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") today determined, effective from April 1, 2022 (planned), as follows:
The Company will establish a new wholly-owned subsidiary ("New Subsidiary," name yet to be decided) by means of an incorporation-type company split ("Incorporation-type Company Split") to take over the Local Government DX Support Project ("Project") currently being undertaken by the Company's Local Government DX Promotion Division using business process re-engineering (BPR).
Simultaneously, the Company will assign the shares of the New Subsidiary to the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Konica Minolta Publitech, Inc. ("Konica Minolta Publitech") ("Share Assignment") and transfer Project to Konica Minolta Publitech.
In addition, the Company concludes a joint venture agreement with CHANGE Inc. ("CHANGE") dated December 24, 2021. Under this agreement, while issuing new shares of the New Subsidiary through allotment of its shares to CHANGE ("Third Party Allotment"), the New Subsidiary will engage in accelerating DX support for local governments.
"Incorporation-type Company Split," "Share Transfer" and "Third Party Share Allotment" are collectively referred to as "Transactions."
As a result of the Transactions process, the New Subsidiary will not be treated as a consolidated subsidiary of the Company. As the Incorporation-type Company Split will be implemented through a simplified process involving the Company only, some of the disclosure items and contents are omitted in this notice.
Purpose of the Transactions
Today, demands are growing for digital transformation as a means to drastically enhance operational efficiency among Japanese local governments, which are required to standardize 17
government jobs by the end of fiscal 2025 (March 31, 2026). Against this backdrop, the Company has conducted workload surveys in more than 120 local governments covering all their departments across Japan to help them streamline and standardize government jobs.
The Company had already started collaborating with CHANGE, a company with know-how in AI development and a track record of providing services to more than 1,600 local governments, in promoting the Local Government DX Support Project. Specifically, the two companies jointly developed AI to assist local governments in solving operational problems and standardizing operations (GAIA) and launched it in July 2021.
To accelerate the collaboration with CHANGE, the Company has determined to conclude a joint venture agreement with CHANGE, under which the Company will have its New Subsidiary take over the Project by means of an Incorporation-type Company Split and assign the shares of the New Subsidiary to Konica Minolta Publitech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company engaged in offering DX services to local governments, while issuing new shares of the New Subsidiary through Third Party Allotment to CHANGE. In doing so, the Company aims to combine the assets of both companies to build a stronger position in the BPR market for local governments to help them facilitate DX through the Project in cooperation with partner companies more than ever, while expanding its business operations.
Incorporation-typeCompany Split
1. Summary of the Incorporation-type Company Split
Schedule
Date of the resolution by the
President and Representative
December 24, 2021
Executive Officer
Effective date of Company Split
April 1, 2022
The Incorporation-type Company Split will be implemented without approval at a shareholders' meeting as it meets the requirements for the simplified process of incorporation-type company split specified in Article 805 of the Companies Act.
(2) Method of the Incorporation-type Company Split
The Incorporation-type Company Split will be implemented through a simplified process, by which the Company is the splitting company and the New Subsidiary is the succeeding company.
(3) Allotment of shares following the Incorporation-type Company Split
Following the Incorporation-type Company Split, all the common shares of the New Subsidiary will be allotted to the Company as the splitting company. After the Incorporation-type Company Split, however, the Company will assign the shares of the New Subsidiary to its subsidiary, Konica Minolta Publitech, and then issue new shares of the New Subsidiary through Third Party Allotment to CHANGE.
Handling of share acquisition rights and bonds with share acquisition rights following the Incorporation-type Company Split
Not applicable.
2
Increase or decrease in the capital arising from the Incorporation-type Company Split The Incorporation-type Company Split will cause no change in the capital.
Rights and obligations to be assumed by the succeeding company
The New Subsidiary will assume the assets, liabilities and contracts related to the Project, and other rights and obligations specified in the Incorporation-type Company Split Agreement. By assuming these obligations, the New Subsidiary will release the original obligor from the obligations.
(7) Performance of obligations
The Company believes that there will be no problem in performing the obligations to be assumed by the Company and the New Subsidiary following the Incorporation-type Company Split.
2. Outline of the Parties Involved in the Incorporation-type Company Split
Splitting Company
Company to be Incorporated
(As of March 31, 2021)
(Planned for April 1, 2022)
(1)
Company name
Konica Minolta, Inc.
TBD
(2)
Location
2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-
2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-
ku, Tokyo
ku, Tokyo
(3)
Representative
President and CEO
President
Shoei Yamana
Mikio Beppu
(4)
Business overview
■Digital Workplace Business
■Support for local
Development, manufacturing,
governments' DX through BPR
and sales of multi-functional
■Software development
peripherals (MFPs) and
business to support the local
related consumables;
government DX
provision of related services
■Other business incidental to
and solutions; provision of IT
each of the above items
solution services;
■Professional Print Business
Development, manufacturing,
and sales of digital printing
systems and related
consumables; provision of
various printing services and
solutions
■Healthcare Business
Development, manufacturing,
and sales of, and provision of
services for diagnostic
imaging systems (digital X ray
diagnostic imaging,
diagnostic ultrasound
systems, and others);
provision of digitalization,
3
networking, solutions, and
services in the medical field
Genetic testing; provision of
services related to primary
care; provision of drug
discovery support services
■Industry Business
Development, manufacturing,
and sales of measuring
instruments
Development, manufacturing,
and sales of products, such
as functional film used in
displays, industrial inkjet
printheads, and lenses for
industrial and professional
use
Development, manufacturing,
and sales of instruments
related to imaging IoT and
visual solutions; provision of
related solution services
(5)
Share capital
37,519 million yen
100 million yen
(6)
Date of
December 22, 1936
April 1, 2022 (planned)
establishment
(7)
Number of issued
502,664,337 shares
200 shares
shares
(8)
Fiscal year-end
March 31
March 31
(9)
Major shareholders
The Master Trust Bank of Japan,
and shareholding
Ltd.
10.47%
ratio
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.
6.60%
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
2.42%
Konica Minolta, Inc. 100%
SMBC Trust Bank Ltd.
(Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation Pension Trust
Account)
2.39%
4
3. Consolidated Operating Results and Consolidated Financial Position of the Splitting Company for the Past Three Years
(Millions of yen, excluding notable items; IFRS)
Fiscal Year-end
FYE March 31, 2019
FYE March 31, 2020
FYE March 31, 2021
Total equity
565,983
533,766
550,703
Total assets
1,218,986
1,276,768
1,299,752
Equity per share
1,123.39
1,058.29
1,093.98
attributable to owners of
the parent (yen)
Revenue
1,059,120
996,101
863,381
Operating profit (loss)
62,444
8,211
(16,266)
Profit (loss) attributable
41,705
(3,073)
(15,211)
to owners of the parent
Basic earnings (loss) per
84.33
(6.21)
(30.75)
share (yen)
Dividend per share (yen)
30.00
25.00
25.00
4. Overview of the Business Division to be Split
Business of the division to be split
DX support for local governments through BPR
Operating results of the divisions to be divided Revenue 434,484 thousand yen
(Note) Revenue figures are forecasted figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
Items and book values of assets and liabilities to be split
(Thousands of yen)
Assets
Liabilities
Item
Book value
Item
Book value
Current assets
37
Current liabilities
-
Non-current
180,749
Non-current liabilities
-
assets
Total assets
180,786
Total liabilities
-
(Note) Assets and liabilities are forecasted figures for the fiscal year ending in March 31, 2022.
5. Status of the Company after the Company Split
There will be no changes to the Company's name, location, representative, businesses, share capital or fiscal year-end due to the Company Split.
5
