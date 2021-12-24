Konica Minolta : Notice on Establishment of a Joint Venture with CHANGE Inc. through a Company Split (Simplified Incorporation-type Company Split), Assignment of Share

As a result of the Transactions process, the New Subsidiary will not be treated as a consolidated subsidiary of the Company. As the Incorporation-type Company Split will be implemented through a simplified process involving the Company only, some of the disclosure items and contents are omitted in this notice.

In addition, the Company concludes a joint venture agreement with CHANGE Inc. ("CHANGE") dated December 24, 2021. Under this agreement, while issuing new shares of the New Subsidiary through allotment of its shares to CHANGE ("Third Party Allotment"), the New Subsidiary will engage in accelerating DX support for local governments.

Simultaneously, the Company will assign the shares of the New Subsidiary to the Company's

Konica Minolta, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") today determined, effective from April 1, 2022 (planned), as follows:

government jobs by the end of fiscal 2025 (March 31, 2026). Against this backdrop, the Company has conducted workload surveys in more than 120 local governments covering all their departments across Japan to help them streamline and standardize government jobs.

The Company had already started collaborating with CHANGE, a company with know-how in AI development and a track record of providing services to more than 1,600 local governments, in promoting the Local Government DX Support Project. Specifically, the two companies jointly developed AI to assist local governments in solving operational problems and standardizing operations (GAIA) and launched it in July 2021.

To accelerate the collaboration with CHANGE, the Company has determined to conclude a joint venture agreement with CHANGE, under which the Company will have its New Subsidiary take over the Project by means of an Incorporation-type Company Split and assign the shares of the New Subsidiary to Konica Minolta Publitech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company engaged in offering DX services to local governments, while issuing new shares of the New Subsidiary through Third Party Allotment to CHANGE. In doing so, the Company aims to combine the assets of both companies to build a stronger position in the BPR market for local governments to help them facilitate DX through the Project in cooperation with partner companies more than ever, while expanding its business operations.

Incorporation-type Company Split

1. Summary of the Incorporation-type Company Split

Schedule

Date of the resolution by the President and Representative December 24, 2021 Executive Officer Effective date of Company Split April 1, 2022

The Incorporation-type Company Split will be implemented without approval at a shareholders' meeting as it meets the requirements for the simplified process of incorporation-type company split specified in Article 805 of the Companies Act.

(2) Method of the Incorporation-type Company Split

The Incorporation-type Company Split will be implemented through a simplified process, by which the Company is the splitting company and the New Subsidiary is the succeeding company.

(3) Allotment of shares following the Incorporation-type Company Split

Following the Incorporation-type Company Split, all the common shares of the New Subsidiary will be allotted to the Company as the splitting company. After the Incorporation-type Company Split, however, the Company will assign the shares of the New Subsidiary to its subsidiary, Konica Minolta Publitech, and then issue new shares of the New Subsidiary through Third Party Allotment to CHANGE.

Handling of share acquisition rights and bonds with share acquisition rights following the Incorporation-type Company Split

Not applicable.

2