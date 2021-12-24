Log in
    4902   JP3300600008

KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

(4902)
Konica Minolta : Notice on Establishment of a Joint Venture with CHANGE Inc. through a Company Split (Simplified Incorporation-type Company Split), Assignment of Share

12/24/2021 | 02:47am EST
December 24, 2021

To whom it may concern,

Company name: Konica Minolta, Inc.

Representative: Shoei Yamana, President and CEO

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo (First Section)

Local Securities Code Number: 4902

Contact: Mami Iwamoto, General Manager, Corporate Communications Division

Tel: (81) 3-6250-2111

Notice on Establishment of a Joint Venture with CHANGE Inc. through a Company Split (Simplified

Incorporation-type Company Split), Assignment of Shares of the New Subsidiary and

Capital Increase by Third Party Allotment

Konica Minolta, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") today determined, effective from April 1, 2022 (planned), as follows:

  • The Company will establish a new wholly-owned subsidiary ("New Subsidiary," name yet to be decided) by means of an incorporation-type company split ("Incorporation-type Company Split") to take over the Local Government DX Support Project ("Project") currently being undertaken by the Company's Local Government DX Promotion Division using business process re-engineering (BPR).
  • Simultaneously, the Company will assign the shares of the New Subsidiary to the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Konica Minolta Publitech, Inc. ("Konica Minolta Publitech") ("Share Assignment") and transfer Project to Konica Minolta Publitech.
  • In addition, the Company concludes a joint venture agreement with CHANGE Inc. ("CHANGE") dated December 24, 2021. Under this agreement, while issuing new shares of the New Subsidiary through allotment of its shares to CHANGE ("Third Party Allotment"), the New Subsidiary will engage in accelerating DX support for local governments.

"Incorporation-type Company Split," "Share Transfer" and "Third Party Share Allotment" are collectively referred to as "Transactions."

As a result of the Transactions process, the New Subsidiary will not be treated as a consolidated subsidiary of the Company. As the Incorporation-type Company Split will be implemented through a simplified process involving the Company only, some of the disclosure items and contents are omitted in this notice.

  1. Purpose of the Transactions
    Today, demands are growing for digital transformation as a means to drastically enhance operational efficiency among Japanese local governments, which are required to standardize 17

government jobs by the end of fiscal 2025 (March 31, 2026). Against this backdrop, the Company has conducted workload surveys in more than 120 local governments covering all their departments across Japan to help them streamline and standardize government jobs.

The Company had already started collaborating with CHANGE, a company with know-how in AI development and a track record of providing services to more than 1,600 local governments, in promoting the Local Government DX Support Project. Specifically, the two companies jointly developed AI to assist local governments in solving operational problems and standardizing operations (GAIA) and launched it in July 2021.

To accelerate the collaboration with CHANGE, the Company has determined to conclude a joint venture agreement with CHANGE, under which the Company will have its New Subsidiary take over the Project by means of an Incorporation-type Company Split and assign the shares of the New Subsidiary to Konica Minolta Publitech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company engaged in offering DX services to local governments, while issuing new shares of the New Subsidiary through Third Party Allotment to CHANGE. In doing so, the Company aims to combine the assets of both companies to build a stronger position in the BPR market for local governments to help them facilitate DX through the Project in cooperation with partner companies more than ever, while expanding its business operations.

  1. Incorporation-typeCompany Split

1. Summary of the Incorporation-type Company Split

  1. Schedule

Date of the resolution by the

President and Representative

December 24, 2021

Executive Officer

Effective date of Company Split

April 1, 2022

The Incorporation-type Company Split will be implemented without approval at a shareholders' meeting as it meets the requirements for the simplified process of incorporation-type company split specified in Article 805 of the Companies Act.

(2) Method of the Incorporation-type Company Split

The Incorporation-type Company Split will be implemented through a simplified process, by which the Company is the splitting company and the New Subsidiary is the succeeding company.

(3) Allotment of shares following the Incorporation-type Company Split

Following the Incorporation-type Company Split, all the common shares of the New Subsidiary will be allotted to the Company as the splitting company. After the Incorporation-type Company Split, however, the Company will assign the shares of the New Subsidiary to its subsidiary, Konica Minolta Publitech, and then issue new shares of the New Subsidiary through Third Party Allotment to CHANGE.

  1. Handling of share acquisition rights and bonds with share acquisition rights following the Incorporation-type Company Split
    Not applicable.

2

  1. Increase or decrease in the capital arising from the Incorporation-type Company Split The Incorporation-type Company Split will cause no change in the capital.
  2. Rights and obligations to be assumed by the succeeding company

The New Subsidiary will assume the assets, liabilities and contracts related to the Project, and other rights and obligations specified in the Incorporation-type Company Split Agreement. By assuming these obligations, the New Subsidiary will release the original obligor from the obligations.

(7) Performance of obligations

The Company believes that there will be no problem in performing the obligations to be assumed by the Company and the New Subsidiary following the Incorporation-type Company Split.

2. Outline of the Parties Involved in the Incorporation-type Company Split

Splitting Company

Company to be Incorporated

(As of March 31, 2021)

(Planned for April 1, 2022)

(1)

Company name

Konica Minolta, Inc.

TBD

(2)

Location

2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-

2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-

ku, Tokyo

ku, Tokyo

(3)

Representative

President and CEO

President

Shoei Yamana

Mikio Beppu

(4)

Business overview

■Digital Workplace Business

■Support for local

Development, manufacturing,

governments' DX through BPR

and sales of multi-functional

■Software development

peripherals (MFPs) and

business to support the local

related consumables;

government DX

provision of related services

■Other business incidental to

and solutions; provision of IT

each of the above items

solution services;

■Professional Print Business

Development, manufacturing,

and sales of digital printing

systems and related

consumables; provision of

various printing services and

solutions

■Healthcare Business

Development, manufacturing,

and sales of, and provision of

services for diagnostic

imaging systems (digital X ray

diagnostic imaging,

diagnostic ultrasound

systems, and others);

provision of digitalization,

3

networking, solutions, and

services in the medical field

Genetic testing; provision of

services related to primary

care; provision of drug

discovery support services

■Industry Business

Development, manufacturing,

and sales of measuring

instruments

Development, manufacturing,

and sales of products, such

as functional film used in

displays, industrial inkjet

printheads, and lenses for

industrial and professional

use

Development, manufacturing,

and sales of instruments

related to imaging IoT and

visual solutions; provision of

related solution services

(5)

Share capital

37,519 million yen

100 million yen

(6)

Date of

December 22, 1936

April 1, 2022 (planned)

establishment

(7)

Number of issued

502,664,337 shares

200 shares

shares

(8)

Fiscal year-end

March 31

March 31

(9)

Major shareholders

The Master Trust Bank of Japan,

and shareholding

Ltd.

10.47%

ratio

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.

6.60%

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

2.42%

Konica Minolta, Inc. 100%

SMBC Trust Bank Ltd.

(Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Corporation Pension Trust

Account)

2.39%

4

3. Consolidated Operating Results and Consolidated Financial Position of the Splitting Company for the Past Three Years

(Millions of yen, excluding notable items; IFRS)

Fiscal Year-end

FYE March 31, 2019

FYE March 31, 2020

FYE March 31, 2021

Total equity

565,983

533,766

550,703

Total assets

1,218,986

1,276,768

1,299,752

Equity per share

1,123.39

1,058.29

1,093.98

attributable to owners of

the parent (yen)

Revenue

1,059,120

996,101

863,381

Operating profit (loss)

62,444

8,211

(16,266)

Profit (loss) attributable

41,705

(3,073)

(15,211)

to owners of the parent

Basic earnings (loss) per

84.33

(6.21)

(30.75)

share (yen)

Dividend per share (yen)

30.00

25.00

25.00

4. Overview of the Business Division to be Split

  1. Business of the division to be split
    DX support for local governments through BPR
  2. Operating results of the divisions to be divided Revenue 434,484 thousand yen
    (Note) Revenue figures are forecasted figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
  3. Items and book values of assets and liabilities to be split

(Thousands of yen)

Assets

Liabilities

Item

Book value

Item

Book value

Current assets

37

Current liabilities

-

Non-current

180,749

Non-current liabilities

-

assets

Total assets

180,786

Total liabilities

-

(Note) Assets and liabilities are forecasted figures for the fiscal year ending in March 31, 2022.

5. Status of the Company after the Company Split

There will be no changes to the Company's name, location, representative, businesses, share capital or fiscal year-end due to the Company Split.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 07:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
