    4902   JP3300600008

KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

(4902)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
542.00 JPY   +3.44%
03:28aKonica Minolta : Presentation Slides for FY2022 Financial Results Briefing Session
PU
05/11Konica Minolta : About Today's Article in Nikkei
PU
05/10Konica Minolta : Notice regarding revision of the forecasts, revision of the dividend forecasts, and recording of impairment losses for the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
PU
Konica Minolta : Presentation Slides for FY2022 Financial Results Briefing Session

05/15/2023 | 03:28am EDT
May 15, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 [IFRS]

Company name:

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo (Prime Market)

Securities code number:

4902

URL:

http://konicaminolta.com

Representative:

Toshimitsu Taiko

Contact:

President and CEO, Representative Executive Officer

Kenichi Fujiwara

Telephone number:

General Manager, Corporate Accounting Division

(81) 3-6250-2111

Scheduled date for Ordinary General

June 20, 2023

Meeting of Shareholders:

Scheduled date for dividends payment:

-

Scheduled date for submission of

June 21, 2023

securities report:

Availability of supplementary information

Yes

for the financial results:

Organization of briefing on the

Yes (for institutional investors)

financial results:

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous fiscal year.)

Fiscal year ended

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2023

1,130,397

24.0

(95,125)

-

(101,872)

-

March 31, 2022

911,426

5.6

(22,297)

-

(23,617)

-

Fiscal year ended

Profit for the year

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

owners of the Company

income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2023

(103,816)

-

(103,153)

-

(59,812)

-

March 31, 2022

(26,206)

-

(26,123)

-

34,786

77.8

Profit ratio to

Basic earnings

Diluted

equity

Profit before

Fiscal year ended

earnings per

attributable

tax ratio to

per share

share

to owners of

total assets

the Company

Yen

Yen

%

%

March 31, 2023

(208.89)

(208.89)

-19.9

-7.4

March 31, 2022

(52.93)

(52.93)

-4.8

-1.8

(Reference) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: (96) million yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: -million yen

Operating profit ratio

%

-8.4

-2.4

(Note) Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated based on the profit attributable to owners of Konica Minolta, Inc. (the "Company").

(2) Consolidated financial position

Equity

Equity ratio

Equity per

share

attributable to

attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to

owners of the

owners of the

owners of the

Company

Company

As of

Company

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2023

1,413,777

499,877

487,424

34.5

986.87

March 31, 2022

1,338,124

561,500

549,810

41.1

1,113.71

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

13,319

(37,498)

84,321

37,438

(50,999)

2,125

Cash and cash

equivalents at the

end of the year

Millions of yen

180,574

117,670

2. Dividends per share

End of the

End of the six-

End of the

three-month

nine-month

End of the year

Total

month period

period

period

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

-

10.00

-

0.00

10.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

-

0.00

-

5.00

5.00

March 31, 2024

(forecast)

Dividends on

Dividends

equity

Dividends paid

attributable to

payout ratio

(annual)

owners of the

(consolidated)

Company ratio

(consolidated)

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal Year ended

14,891

-

2.7

March 31, 2022

Fiscal Year ended

4,964

-

1.0

March 31, 2023

Fiscal Year ending

61.7

March 31, 2024 (forecast)

3. Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous fiscal year.)

Fiscal

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

year

Revenue

Operating profit

owners of the

per share

ending

Company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31,

1,140,000

0.8

18,000

-

4,000

-

8.10

2024

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies or changes in accounting estimates a. Changes in accounting policies required by International

Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS):

None

b. Changes in accounting policies other than the above a.:

None

c. Changes in accounting estimates:

Yes

(Note) For further details, refer to "1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED NOTES, (6) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements [Change in accounting estimates]" on page 23.

  1. Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

a. Number of issued and outstanding shares (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2023:

502,664,337 shares

As of March 31, 2022:

502,664,337 shares

b. Number of treasury shares

8,752,824 shares

As of March 31, 2023:

As of March 31, 2022:

8,991,342 shares

c. Average number of issued and outstanding shares during the year

The fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:

493,815,580 shares

The fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

493,580,630 shares

(Note) The Company has established the Board Incentive Plan. The shares owned by the trust account relating to this trust are accounted for as treasury shares (2,567,818 shares as of March 31, 2023, and 2,759,516 shares as of March 31, 2022).

(Reference) Overview of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated results of operations

(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous fiscal year.)

Fiscal year ended

Revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2023

467,328

25.2

4,317

-18.2

9,059

-44.6

March 31, 2022

373,208

8.4

5,277

16,338

61.6

Fiscal year

Net income per

Net income per

Net income

share

share

ended

(fully-diluted)

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2023

1,570

-89.2

3.18

3.17

March 31, 2022

14,476

-12.5

29.33

29.23

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity ratio

Net assets per

As of

share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2023

943,851

319,565

33.8

646.14

March 31, 2022

802,673

332,587

41.4

672.76

(Reference) Equity:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 319,137 million yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 332,123 million yen

  • This summary of consolidated financial results falls outside the scope of audit procedures to be performed by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation concerning the appropriate use of the forecasts for results of operations and other special matters
    Note on the forecasts for the consolidated financial results
    The forecasts for results of operations in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and certain assumptions determined to be reasonable, and are not intended to assure any achievement of the Group's operations. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. For further details of the assumptions that form the basis of the forecasts and other related matters when referring to the forecasts, refer to "1. OVERVIEW OF FINANCIAL RESULTS, (1) Overview of Consolidated Operating Results, c. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024" in the attached Supplementary Information on page 9.
    Supplementary information for the financial results and briefing on the financial results
    The Company will hold a briefing on the financial results for institutional investors on Monday, May 15, 2023. The proceedings and details of the briefing, along with the supplementary information on the financial results to be presented at the briefing, will be posted on the website of the Group soon after the briefing.

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
