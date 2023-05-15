Konica Minolta : Presentation Slides for FY2022 Financial Results Briefing Session

President and CEO, Representative Executive Officer
Kenichi Fujiwara
Telephone number:
General Manager, Corporate Accounting Division
(81) 3-6250-2111
Scheduled date for Ordinary General
June 20, 2023
Meeting of Shareholders:
Scheduled date for dividends payment:
-
Scheduled date for submission of
June 21, 2023
securities report:
Availability of supplementary information
Yes
for the financial results:
Organization of briefing on the
Yes (for institutional investors)
financial results:
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous fiscal year.)
Fiscal year ended
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2023
1,130,397
24.0
(95,125)
-
(101,872)
-
March 31, 2022
911,426
5.6
(22,297)
-
(23,617)
-
Fiscal year ended
Profit for the year
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
owners of the Company
income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2023
(103,816)
-
(103,153)
-
(59,812)
-
March 31, 2022
(26,206)
-
(26,123)
-
34,786
77.8
Profit ratio to
Basic earnings
Diluted
equity
Profit before
Fiscal year ended
earnings per
attributable
tax ratio to
per share
share
to owners of
total assets
the Company
Yen
Yen
%
%
March 31, 2023
(208.89)
(208.89)
-19.9
-7.4
March 31, 2022
(52.93)
(52.93)
-4.8
-1.8
(Reference) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: (96) million yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: -million yen
Operating profit ratio
%
-8.4
-2.4
(Note) Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated based on the profit attributable to owners of Konica Minolta, Inc. (the "Company").
(2) Consolidated financial position
Equity
Equity ratio
Equity per
share
attributable to
attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to
owners of the
owners of the
owners of the
Company
Company
As of
Company
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
1,413,777
499,877
487,424
34.5
986.87
March 31, 2022
1,338,124
561,500
549,810
41.1
1,113.71
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
13,319
(37,498)
84,321
37,438
(50,999)
2,125
Cash and cash
equivalents at the
end of the year
Millions of yen
180,574
117,670
2. Dividends per share
End of the
End of the six-
End of the
three-month
nine-month
End of the year
Total
month period
period
period
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
-
10.00
-
0.00
10.00
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
-
0.00
-
5.00
5.00
March 31, 2024
(forecast)
Dividends on
Dividends
equity
Dividends paid
attributable to
payout ratio
(annual)
owners of the
(consolidated)
Company ratio
(consolidated)
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal Year ended
14,891
-
2.7
March 31, 2022
Fiscal Year ended
4,964
-
1.0
March 31, 2023
Fiscal Year ending
61.7
March 31, 2024 (forecast)
3. Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous fiscal year.)
Fiscal
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
year
Revenue
Operating profit
owners of the
per share
ending
Company
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31,
1,140,000
0.8
18,000
-
4,000
-
8.10
2024
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies or changes in accounting estimates a. Changes in accounting policies required by International
Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS):
None
b. Changes in accounting policies other than the above a.:
None
c. Changes in accounting estimates:
Yes
(Note) For further details, refer to "1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED NOTES, (6) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements [Change in accounting estimates]" on page 23.
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
a. Number of issued and outstanding shares (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2023:
502,664,337 shares
As of March 31, 2022:
502,664,337 shares
b. Number of treasury shares
8,752,824 shares
As of March 31, 2023:
As of March 31, 2022:
8,991,342 shares
c. Average number of issued and outstanding shares during the year
The fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
493,815,580 shares
The fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
493,580,630 shares
(Note) The Company has established the Board Incentive Plan. The shares owned by the trust account relating to this trust are accounted for as treasury shares (2,567,818 shares as of March 31, 2023, and 2,759,516 shares as of March 31, 2022).
(Reference) Overview of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated results of operations
(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous fiscal year.)
Fiscal year ended
Revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2023
467,328
25.2
4,317
-18.2
9,059
-44.6
March 31, 2022
373,208
8.4
5,277
−
16,338
61.6
Fiscal year
Net income per
Net income per
Net income
share
share
ended
(fully-diluted)
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2023
1,570
-89.2
3.18
3.17
March 31, 2022
14,476
-12.5
29.33
29.23
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity ratio
Net assets per
As of
share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
943,851
319,565
33.8
646.14
March 31, 2022
802,673
332,587
41.4
672.76
(Reference) Equity:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 319,137 million yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 332,123 million yen
This summary of consolidated financial results falls outside the scope of audit procedures to be performed by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation concerning the appropriate use of the forecasts for results of operations and other special matters
Note on the forecasts for the consolidated financial results
The forecasts for results of operations in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and certain assumptions determined to be reasonable, and are not intended to assure any achievement of the Group's operations. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. For further details of the assumptions that form the basis of the forecasts and other related matters when referring to the forecasts, refer to "1. OVERVIEW OF FINANCIAL RESULTS, (1) Overview of Consolidated Operating Results, c. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024" in the attached Supplementary Information on page 9.
Supplementary information for the financial results and briefing on the financial results
The Company will hold a briefing on the financial results for institutional investors on Monday, May 15, 2023. The proceedings and details of the briefing, along with the supplementary information on the financial results to be presented at the briefing, will be posted on the website of the Group soon after the briefing.