Konica Minolta, Inc.

1stQuarter/FY2023 ending in March 2024 Consolidated Financial Results

Toshimitsu Taiko

President and CEO

Three months : April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023 - Announced on August 1, 2023 -

© KONICA MINOLTA

Today's Summary

FY2023 Q1 Result

  • Year on year:
    • Office and production print revenue and profit increased, while revenue and profit decreased in sensing. Losses narrowed on acompany-wide basis due to revenue and profit growth.
  • Versus plan:
    • Overall, results slightly exceeded the company's expectations.

Medium-Term Business Plan Progress

  • Business selection and concentration
    • Non-focusedbusiness: In addition to IPO preparations, began considering specific measures to utilize third-party capital
    • Direction-changingbusiness: Assessed profitability of and formulated policies for each business
  • Reinforcement of financial foundation
    • Operating CF returned to profitability (+¥17.9 billion YoY) due to reduction of working capital

© KONICA MINOLTA

2

FY2023 Q1

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

© KONICA MINOLTA

[¥ billions]
w/o FOREX
+3%
+2%
+1%
-
-

FY2023 Q1 Performance | Summary

Revenue

  • Increased revenue YoY for company overall
  • Increase: Digital Workplace, Professional Print, Healthcare
    Decrease: Industry

Profit/cash flow

  • Business contribution profit* & operating profit: Losses narrowed due to gross profit growth and SG&A containment

FCF: Improvement due to better operating CF

Revenue

Gross Profit

Gross Profit ratio

SG A

Business Contribution Profit * Operating Profit

Profit attributableto owners of the Company

FCF

FOREX [Yen]

FY23

Q1

266.4

111.9

42.0%

116.0 -4.1-4.4-5.6-10.8

vs FY22

FY22 Q1

YoY

247.8 +7%

104.8 +7%

42.3% -0.3pt

110.7 +5%

-5.9-

-11.0

-

-8.7

-

-24.9

-

USD EUR

137.37 129.57 +7.80

149.47 138.12 +11.35

*Business contribution profit: Original index of the Company, the profit subtracted sales cost, SG&A from revenue

© KONICA MINOLTA

4

FY2023 Q1 PerformanceRevenue & Profit by Segment

Revenue

Digital Workplace

Professional Print

Healthcare

Industry *1

Corporate, etc.

Company overall

[¥ billions]

FY23 Q1

vs FY22

FY22 Q1

YoY

w/o FOREX

143.3

128.9

+11%

+5%

60.2

55.1

+9%

+5%

29.3

28.7

+2%

-1%

33.2

34.9

-5%

-8%

0.4

0.3

+34%

+34%

266.4

247.8

+7%

+3%

Business Contribution

Profit

Digital Workplace

Professional Print

Healthcare

Industry *1

Corporate, etc.

Company overall

vs FY22

After adjustment

FY23 Q1

rate

for head-office expenses *2

FY22 Q1

YoY

w/o FOREX

2.4

2%

-0.2

-

-

0.8

1%

0.2

+304%

+41%

-3.2

-

-5.7

-

-

2.6

8%

7.0

-63%

-67%

-6.6

-

-7.2

-

-

-4.1

-

-5.9

-

-

Operating Profit

Digital Workplace

Professional Print

Healthcare

Industry *1

Corporate, etc.

Company overall

vs FY22

After adjustment

FY23 Q1

rate

for head-office expenses *2

FY22 Q1

YoY

w/o FOREX

2.0

1%

-4.3

-

-

0.9

2%

-0.1

-

-

-3.4

-

-6.3

-

-

2.7

8%

7.0

-62%

-66%

-6.6

-

-7.3

-

-

-4.4

-

-11.0

-

-

*1

FORXAI's revenue, business contribution profit, and operating profit are included in Industry Business in FY2022 and in Corporate, etc. in FY2023. These figures in

FY22 are included in Corporate, etc. in this material.

*2

Adjustment for head-office expenses: Some part of expenses regarding the whole corporate had been transferred to each business segment until FY2022 and has

not been transferred in FY2023. The figures in the table are the ones after adjusting the cost allocation of FY2022 results to the FY2023 base as a reference. They

© KONICA MINOLTA

5

include the common expenses in Digital Workplace Business and Professional Print Business.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 07:21:26 UTC.