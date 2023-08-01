Konica Minolta, Inc.
1stQuarter/FY2023 ending in March 2024 Consolidated Financial Results
Toshimitsu Taiko
President and CEO
Three months : April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023 - Announced on August 1, 2023 -
© KONICA MINOLTA
Today's Summary
FY2023 Q1 Result
- Year on year:
- Office and production print revenue and profit increased, while revenue and profit decreased in sensing. Losses narrowed on acompany-wide basis due to revenue and profit growth.
- Versus plan:
- Overall, results slightly exceeded the company's expectations.
Medium-Term Business Plan Progress
- Business selection and concentration
- Non-focusedbusiness: In addition to IPO preparations, began considering specific measures to utilize third-party capital
- Direction-changingbusiness: Assessed profitability of and formulated policies for each business
- Reinforcement of financial foundation
- Operating CF returned to profitability (+¥17.9 billion YoY) due to reduction of working capital
© KONICA MINOLTA
2
FY2023 Q1
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
© KONICA MINOLTA
FY2023 Q1 Performance | Summary
Revenue
- Increased revenue YoY for company overall
- Increase: Digital Workplace, Professional Print, Healthcare
Decrease: Industry
Profit/cash flow
- Business contribution profit* & operating profit: Losses narrowed due to gross profit growth and SG&A containment
•FCF: Improvement due to better operating CF
Revenue
Gross Profit
Gross Profit ratio
SG ＆A
Business Contribution Profit * Operating Profit
Profit attributableto owners of the Company
FCF
FOREX [Yen]
FY23
Q1
266.4
111.9
42.0%
116.0 -4.1-4.4-5.6-10.8
vs FY22
FY22 Q1
YoY
247.8 +7%
104.8 +7%
42.3% -0.3pt
110.7 +5%
-5.9-
-11.0
-
-8.7
-
-24.9
-
USD EUR
137.37 129.57 +7.80
149.47 138.12 +11.35
*Business contribution profit: Original index of the Company, the profit subtracted sales cost, SG&A from revenue
© KONICA MINOLTA
4
FY2023 Q1 Performance｜Revenue & Profit by Segment
Revenue
Digital Workplace
Professional Print
Healthcare
Industry *1
Corporate, etc.
Company overall
[¥ billions]
FY23 Q1
vs FY22
FY22 Q1
YoY
w/o FOREX
143.3
128.9
+11%
+5%
60.2
55.1
+9%
+5%
29.3
28.7
+2%
-1%
33.2
34.9
-5%
-8%
0.4
0.3
+34%
+34%
266.4
247.8
+7%
+3%
Business Contribution
Profit
Digital Workplace
Professional Print
Healthcare
Industry *1
Corporate, etc.
Company overall
vs FY22
After adjustment
FY23 Q1
rate
for head-office expenses *2
FY22 Q1
YoY
w/o FOREX
2.4
2%
-0.2
-
-
0.8
1%
0.2
+304%
+41%
-3.2
-
-5.7
-
-
2.6
8%
7.0
-63%
-67%
-6.6
-
-7.2
-
-
-4.1
-
-5.9
-
-
Operating Profit
Digital Workplace
Professional Print
Healthcare
Industry *1
Corporate, etc.
Company overall
vs FY22
After adjustment
FY23 Q1
rate
for head-office expenses *2
FY22 Q1
YoY
w/o FOREX
2.0
1%
-4.3
-
-
0.9
2%
-0.1
-
-
-3.4
-
-6.3
-
-
2.7
8%
7.0
-62%
-66%
-6.6
-
-7.3
-
-
-4.4
-
-11.0
-
-
*1
FORXAI's revenue, business contribution profit, and operating profit are included in Industry Business in FY2022 and in Corporate, etc. in FY2023. These figures in
FY22 are included in Corporate, etc. in this material.
*2
Adjustment for head-office expenses: Some part of expenses regarding the whole corporate had been transferred to each business segment until FY2022 and has
not been transferred in FY2023. The figures in the table are the ones after adjusting the cost allocation of FY2022 results to the FY2023 base as a reference. They
© KONICA MINOLTA
5
include the common expenses in Digital Workplace Business and Professional Print Business.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 07:21:26 UTC.