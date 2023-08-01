Konica Minolta, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of printing, photography, medical imaging and measuring equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - office equipments (51.1%); - professional printing equipment (21.4%): laser printer, consumables, multifunctional peripherals, etc.; - electronic and optical equipments (15.3%): plastic and molded glass lenses, display components, screen, memory units, etc.; - medical equipments (12.1%): primarily imagery and graphic equipments and measuring equipments; - other (0.2%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (19.5%), China (10.5%), Asia (9.4%), Europe (28.6%), the United States (25.3%) and other (6.7%).

Sector Office Equipment