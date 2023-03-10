Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Konica Minolta, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4902   JP3300600008

KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

(4902)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-10 am EST
584.00 JPY   -0.68%
Konica Minolta : Ranked in the Top 5% of Companies within Its Industry in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023

03/10/2023 | 01:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo (March 10, 2023) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that the company was listed in the Top 5% of the most sustainable companies in its industry in the Sustainable Yearbook 2023 by S&P Global, the world's leading credit rating company headquartered in the U.S. This is the 13th straight year that Konica Minolta has been named in the Sustainability Yearbook.

S&P Global calculates a total ESG score of up to 100 points for each company to assess the sustainability of business practices in the economic, environmental and social dimensions, and selects the top-performing companies in each industry for inclusion in its Sustainability Yearbook. The companies listed in the Sustainability Yearbook 2023 were selected from among more than 7,800 leading companies around the world. Konica Minolta is one of the two Japanese companies recognized as a Top 5% company in the "Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics" sector, along with five other companies.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 06:03:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
