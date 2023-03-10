Konica Minolta : Ranked in the Top 5% of Companies within Its Industry in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023

Tokyo (March 10, 2023) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that the company was listed in the Top 5% of the most sustainable companies in its industry in the Sustainable Yearbook 2023 by S&P Global, the world's leading credit rating company headquartered in the U.S. This is the 13th straight year that Konica Minolta has been named in the Sustainability Yearbook.

S&P Global calculates a total ESG score of up to 100 points for each company to assess the sustainability of business practices in the economic, environmental and social dimensions, and selects the top-performing companies in each industry for inclusion in its Sustainability Yearbook. The companies listed in the Sustainability Yearbook 2023 were selected from among more than 7,800 leading companies around the world. Konica Minolta is one of the two Japanese companies recognized as a Top 5% company in the "Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics" sector, along with five other companies.