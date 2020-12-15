Konica Minolta : Receives the 2020 Minister of the Environment's Award for Climate Action

Tokyo (December 15, 2020) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce that the company received the 2020 Minister of the Environment's Award for Climate Action (in the dissemination and promotion category of the mitigation field) sponsored by the Japanese Ministry of the Environment, in recognition of its project, 'Ecosystem to contribute to the global environment together with stakeholders.'

Any organization, if acting alone, can make only a limited contribution to the resolution of global environmental issues, but can make a more meaningful contribution by joining forces with external partners, such as suppliers, customers and local communities. With this understanding, Konica Minolta set a goal to achieve the Carbon Minus goal by 2030 and has since been striving not only to reduce CO2 emissions from its products throughout their lifecycle (internal CO2 emissions) but also to work with external stakeholders to cut CO2 emissions by more than the internal CO2 emissions.

Konica Minolta built the Environmental Digital Platform with the aim of greatly expanding activities to address the environmental problems faced by many companies while also promoting business development, by leveraging its know-how in environmental management amassed through the environmental efforts made internally and jointly with suppliers.

The Environmental Digital Platform enables participating companies to share and utilize expertise and skills built up through their corporate activities and work together to tackle environmental problems that cannot be solved by one company alone and to develop innovations through co-creation efforts.

With this ecosystem, Konica Minolta hopes to contribute further to resolving global environmental problems.

The Minister of the Environment's Award for Climate Action is designed to commend outstanding achievements made by individuals and groups to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

To better reflect the trend of efforts to combat climate change currently under way in society, this award was introduced as a successor to the 'Minister of the Environment's Award for Global Warming Prevention Activity,' which had been held annually by the Japanese Ministry of the Environment until FY2019 as part of the government's efforts against global warming.

Konica Minolta received the first and 16th Minister of the Environment's Award for Global Warming Prevention Activity in FY1998 and 2013, respectively.