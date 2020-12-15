Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Konica Minolta, Inc.    4902   JP3300600008

KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

(4902)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Konica Minolta : Receives the 2020 Minister of the Environment's Award for Climate Action

12/15/2020 | 01:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo (December 15, 2020) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce that the company received the 2020 Minister of the Environment's Award for Climate Action (in the dissemination and promotion category of the mitigation field) sponsored by the Japanese Ministry of the Environment, in recognition of its project, 'Ecosystem to contribute to the global environment together with stakeholders.'

Any organization, if acting alone, can make only a limited contribution to the resolution of global environmental issues, but can make a more meaningful contribution by joining forces with external partners, such as suppliers, customers and local communities. With this understanding, Konica Minolta set a goal to achieve the Carbon Minus goal by 2030 and has since been striving not only to reduce CO2 emissions from its products throughout their lifecycle (internal CO2 emissions) but also to work with external stakeholders to cut CO2 emissions by more than the internal CO2 emissions.



Konica Minolta built the Environmental Digital Platform with the aim of greatly expanding activities to address the environmental problems faced by many companies while also promoting business development, by leveraging its know-how in environmental management amassed through the environmental efforts made internally and jointly with suppliers.
The Environmental Digital Platform enables participating companies to share and utilize expertise and skills built up through their corporate activities and work together to tackle environmental problems that cannot be solved by one company alone and to develop innovations through co-creation efforts.
With this ecosystem, Konica Minolta hopes to contribute further to resolving global environmental problems.



The Minister of the Environment's Award for Climate Action is designed to commend outstanding achievements made by individuals and groups to mitigate and adapt to climate change.
To better reflect the trend of efforts to combat climate change currently under way in society, this award was introduced as a successor to the 'Minister of the Environment's Award for Global Warming Prevention Activity,' which had been held annually by the Japanese Ministry of the Environment until FY2019 as part of the government's efforts against global warming.
Konica Minolta received the first and 16th Minister of the Environment's Award for Global Warming Prevention Activity in FY1998 and 2013, respectively.



Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 06:12:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
01:13aKONICA MINOLTA : Receives the 2020 Minister of the Environment's Award for Clima..
PU
01:13aKONICA MINOLTA : Notice on Covid-19 new case in Japan
PU
12/09Japan shares inch lower on Brexit, U.S. stimulus worries
RE
12/09KONICA MINOLTA : Wins 2020 China Red Star Design Award for the bizhub C3350i/C33..
PU
12/07KONICA MINOLTA : Notice on Covid-19 new case in Japan
PU
12/02KONICA MINOLTA : Notice Concerning the Continuation and Partial Revision of the ..
AQ
11/27KONICA MINOLTA : Sensing Business Unit Enters into Hyperspectral Imaging Busines..
AQ
11/26KONICA MINOLTA : Sensing Business Unit Enters into Hyperspectral Imaging Busines..
PU
11/26KONICA MINOLTA : Announces the Group's Medium- to Long-term Management Strategy
PU
11/24KONICA MINOLTA : Centro Rossi Implements Konica Minolta Healthcare's Exa Platfor..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 856 B 8 219 M 8 219 M
Net income 2021 -19 748 M -190 M -190 M
Net Debt 2021 248 B 2 383 M 2 383 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,88x
Yield 2021 5,66%
Capitalization 195 B 1 877 M 1 875 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 42 055
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Konica Minolta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 406,43 JPY
Last Close Price 394,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 82,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shoei Yamana President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masatoshi Matsuzaki Chairman
Seiji Hatano Director & Managing Executive Officer
Takashi Hatchoji Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Suzuki Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-44.74%1 877
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION8.34%21 511
CANON INC.-30.50%20 562
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-37.84%5 208
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-8.45%5 147
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-14.05%2 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ