Konica Minolta : Registers Two Additional Patent Portfolios in WIPO GREEN

01/07/2021
Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced that the company has registered two additional patent portfolios in WIPO GREEN, the Marketplace for Sustainable Technology operated by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) of the United Nations.

In 2019, Konica Minolta joined WIPO GREEN, an international platform for technology transfer to achieve a sustainable society, as a partner, and also registered patents related to film mirrors for concentrating solar power generation and dye sensitized solar cells that can generate power even under low illuminance, in WIPO GREEN. These were part of its efforts to promote the sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the intellectual property field.

In order to proceed further in solving social issues by utilizing intellectual property, Konica Minolta has newly registered patents related to 'all-solid-state alkali metal secondary battery' which attracts widespread attention as next-generation technology for improved safety and long-life, and patents related to 'planer heating element' which enables substantial energy savings with high heat efficiency, in WIPO GREEN. With these patents openly available, Konica Minolta helps solve environmental problems which require immediate action globally.

News Site at WIPO GREEN
URL：https://www3.wipo.int/wipogreen/en/news/2020/news_0049.html

Konica Minolta remains actively committed to achieving the SDGs by using its proprietary environment-related technologies.

WIPO GREEN was established by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 2013. It consists of an online database and network and connects owners of new technologies with individuals or companies that are considering commercializing, licensing, or distributing green technologies to promote the innovation and spread of green technologies and contribute to efforts by developing countries to address climate change.
www.wipo.int/green



Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 07:53:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
