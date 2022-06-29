Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Konica Minolta, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4902   JP3300600008

KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

(4902)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:05 2022-06-30 am EDT
450.00 JPY   -1.32%
06/29KONICA MINOLTA : Releases DDRAtlas Ver. 1.0, Dynamic Digital Radiography Atlas in Japan
PU
06/29KONICA MINOLTA : Environmental Digital Platform Increases Its Membership to 68 Companies
PU
06/28Konica Minolta's John Fulena and Cody Walton Named to ENX Magazine's 2022 Difference Makers List
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Konica Minolta : Releases DDRAtlas Ver. 1.0, Dynamic Digital Radiography Atlas in Japan

06/29/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
About DDRAtlas

DDRAtlas systematically integrates the in-vivo movement information of normal cases in DDR to help physicians understand DDR more deeply and study research questions. DDRAtlas is accessible from anywhere using a PC or smartphone. As an unconventional diagnosis tool, DDR is expected to improve the quality of medical care.

In the development of DDRAtlas, guidance was received from the following physicians as supervisors.

DDRAtlas supervisors:
Takeshi Isobe, MD, PhD (Department of Respiratory Medicine)
Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Medical Oncology & Respiratory Medicine, Shimane University Faculty of Medicine

Atsuko Kurosaki, MD (Department of Radiology)
Director, Department of Radiology

Japan Anti-Tuberculosis Association, Fukujuji Hospital

Hiroto Hatabu, MD, PhD, FACR (Department of Radiology)
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School

Shoji Kudoh, MD, PhD (Department of Respiratory Medicine)
Representative, Board of Directors, Japan Anti-Tuberculosis Association

Improvement of Diagnosis Value through Dynamic Radiography Analysis

The DDR system consists of the previously released dynamic radiography analysis workstation KINOSIS and the cassette-type digital radiography system AeroDR fine motion. It enables radiography using a general X-ray system as in the case of conventional general radiography of the chest. General Radiographic System RADspeed Pro of Shimadzu Corporation is used as the general X-ray system.

This system generates dynamic images by continuously displaying X-ray images captured by continuous irradiation of pulse X-rays. The captured dynamic images are processed by KINOSIS to improve visibility and quantify the movement of in-vivo structures, making it possible to offer more information, which is difficult to obtain from conventional static radiography, in X-ray examinations. The DDR system, which enables low-dose radiography compared to CT, is expected to improve diagnosis accuracy in early-stage examinations and help identify lesions sooner, while reducing the burden on patients.

Konica Minolta will continue to expand the scope and number of cases in DDRAtlas and spread the DDR system around the world. The company will continuously strive to visualize vital functions and raise the quality of medical care.

*1:DDR membership site:https://www.konicaminolta.jp/healthcare/ddrms/index.html (in Japanese)

*2:Questions and issues that serve as research propositions regarding treatment and prevention. They are targets of clinical research. The research results are answers to research questions.

KINOSIS is the Japanese commercial product name of dynamic radiography analysis workstation Konica Minolta DI-X1.
AeroDR fine motion is the commercial product name of SKR3000.
CS-7 is software for image-processing controllers, a component of SKR 3000 and AeroDR SYSTEM 2.

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 03:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 907 B 6 638 M 6 638 M
Net income 2022 -6 358 M -46,5 M -46,5 M
Net Debt 2022 243 B 1 779 M 1 779 M
P/E ratio 2022 -25,0x
Yield 2022 6,58%
Capitalization 225 B 1 647 M 1 647 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 39 121
Free-Float 92,4%
