Konica Minolta : Selected for the 2022 CDP Supplier Engagement Leader

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) has been selected for the 2022 CDP Supplier Engagement Leader in the Supplier Engagement Rating by CDP, an international not-for-profit organization working to achieve a sustainable economy.

Supplier Engagement Rating assesses how effectively companies are working with suppliers on climate change issues based on the companies' responses to selected questions. Of all the companies that responded, only the top 8% are selected as Supplier Engagement Leaders. In fiscal 2022, more than 18,700 companies around the world, worth half of the total global market capitalization, disclosed their environmental data, and 653 companies including 131 Japanese companies were recognized as Supplier Engagement Leaders.

Konica Minolta notes that this recognition is the result of its efforts to achieve the carbon minus* goal in cooperation with customers, suppliers and other business partners. *Carbon minus represents Konica Minolta's commitment to reducing CO 2 emissions throughout its business activities to a level exceeding the CO 2 emissions of the entire lifecycle of its products by working with stakeholders, such as business partners and customers.

Konica Minolta is providing its suppliers with the environmental technologies and expertise it has developed through activities at its production sites, to help suppliers reduce both environmental impacts and costs. In the past, Konica Minolta implemented Green Supplier Activities, in which specialists visited supplier sites to conduct environmental diagnoses and propose actions to improve the situation while reducing costs and ensuring return on investment. In order to expand the number of companies benefiting, the company developed an energy conservation assessment tool for this purpose by digitalizing the expertise of specialists, thus establishing an innovative program that does not require on-site visits.

In fiscal 2021, Konica Minolta initiated Carbon-Neutral Partner Activities to certify carbon-neutral suppliers who have met the target for introducing renewable energy, in addition to the conventional energy conservation goals. By sharing its technologies and expertise with suppliers to help them achieve carbon neutrality, Konica Minolta, together with suppliers, aims to bring greater value to society.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.

https://cdp.net/en

Konica Minolta is currently included in global ESG indexes and is ranked high in the ESG ratings, as shown below.