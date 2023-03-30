Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Konica Minolta, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4902   JP3300600008

KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

(4902)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-30 am EDT
561.00 JPY   -0.36%
02:01aKonica Minolta : Selected for the 2022 CDP Supplier Engagement Leader
PU
02:01aKonica Minolta : concludes a distribution agreement for the gas monitoring cameras in North America
PU
03/30KONICA MINOLTA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Konica Minolta : Selected for the 2022 CDP Supplier Engagement Leader

03/30/2023 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) has been selected for the 2022 CDP Supplier Engagement Leader in the Supplier Engagement Rating by CDP, an international not-for-profit organization working to achieve a sustainable economy.

Supplier Engagement Rating assesses how effectively companies are working with suppliers on climate change issues based on the companies' responses to selected questions. Of all the companies that responded, only the top 8% are selected as Supplier Engagement Leaders. In fiscal 2022, more than 18,700 companies around the world, worth half of the total global market capitalization, disclosed their environmental data, and 653 companies including 131 Japanese companies were recognized as Supplier Engagement Leaders.
Konica Minolta notes that this recognition is the result of its efforts to achieve the carbon minus* goal in cooperation with customers, suppliers and other business partners.

*Carbon minus represents Konica Minolta's commitment to reducing CO2 emissions throughout its business activities to a level exceeding the CO2 emissions of the entire lifecycle of its products by working with stakeholders, such as business partners and customers.

Konica Minolta is providing its suppliers with the environmental technologies and expertise it has developed through activities at its production sites, to help suppliers reduce both environmental impacts and costs. In the past, Konica Minolta implemented Green Supplier Activities, in which specialists visited supplier sites to conduct environmental diagnoses and propose actions to improve the situation while reducing costs and ensuring return on investment. In order to expand the number of companies benefiting, the company developed an energy conservation assessment tool for this purpose by digitalizing the expertise of specialists, thus establishing an innovative program that does not require on-site visits.
In fiscal 2021, Konica Minolta initiated Carbon-Neutral Partner Activities to certify carbon-neutral suppliers who have met the target for introducing renewable energy, in addition to the conventional energy conservation goals. By sharing its technologies and expertise with suppliers to help them achieve carbon neutrality, Konica Minolta, together with suppliers, aims to bring greater value to society.



CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.
https://cdp.net/en



Konica Minolta is currently included in global ESG indexes and is ranked high in the ESG ratings, as shown below.

FTSE4Good Index Series (UK) Included in the index consecutively since 2003
FTSE Blossom Japan Index (UK) Included in the index consecutively since its establishment in 2017
FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index（UK） Included in the index since its establishment in 2022
MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index (USA) Included in the index consecutively since its establishment in 2017
MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (USA) Included in the index consecutively since its establishment in 2017
Dow Jones Sustainability Index (USA) Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific): Included in the index consecutively since 2009
S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index (USA, Japan) Included in the index consecutively since its establishment in 2018
S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (USA) Included in the Sustainability Yearbook consecutively since 2011
Corporate Knights (Canada) Ranked among the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (2011, 2019-2023)
ISS ESG (USA) Maintained the highest Prime Status since 2011
CDP (UK) Included on the Climate A List (2013-2014, 2016-2017, 2020-2022)


Attachments

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 06:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
02:01aKonica Minolta : Selected for the 2022 CDP Supplier Engagement Leader
PU
02:01aKonica Minolta : concludes a distribution agreement for the gas monitoring cameras in Nort..
PU
03/30KONICA MINOLTA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25Konica Minolta : I-PRO, MOBOTIX and Konica Minolta Strengthen Strategic Collaboration
PU
03/10Konica Minolta : Ranked in the Top 5% of Companies within Its Industry in S&P Global's Sus..
PU
03/02Konica Minolta : Adds Relief Support Efforts for Earthquake in Turkey and Syria
PU
02/27Konica Minolta : Notice Regarding Establishment of Corporate Governance Committee and New ..
PU
02/27Konica Minolta : Announces New Structure for Executive Officers and Corporate Vice Preside..
PU
02/20Konica Minolta : Supports Relief Efforts for Earthquake in Turkey and Syria
PU
02/17Konica Minolta : Named Among Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 by Clarivate
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 110 B 8 372 M 8 372 M
Net income 2023 6 355 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
Net Debt 2023 323 B 2 434 M 2 434 M
P/E ratio 2023 44,5x
Yield 2023 3,49%
Capitalization 283 B 2 135 M 2 135 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 39 797
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Konica Minolta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 573,00 JPY
Average target price 549,58 JPY
Spread / Average Target -4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshimitsu Taiko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masatoshi Matsuzaki Manager-Systems Development Center I
Shoei Yamana Executive Chairman
Tetsuya Matsueda Manager-Legal Affairs
Takaji Ito Manager-Corporate Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.8.73%2 135
CANON INC.1.82%22 277
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-0.89%4 586
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-0.20%3 862
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION6.66%1 606
ZHEJIANG LANTE OPTICS CO., LTD.33.84%1 246
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer