Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) has been selected for the 2023 CDP Supplier Engagement Leader in the Supplier Engagement Rating for the fourth consecutive year by CDP, an international not-for-profit organization working to achieve a sustainable economy.

Supplier Engagement Rating assesses how effectively companies are working with suppliers on climate change issues based on the companies' responses to selected questions. Of all the companies that responded, top companies are selected as Supplier Engagement Leaders. In fiscal 2023, more than 23,000 companies around the world, worth two thirds of the total global market capitalization, disclosed their environmental data, and 458 companies including 109 Japanese companies were recognized as Supplier Engagement Leaders.

Konica Minolta notes that this recognition is the result of its efforts to achieve the carbon minus* goal in cooperation with customers, suppliers and other business partners.

*Carbon minus represents Konica Minolta's commitment to reducing CO2 emissions throughout its business activities to a level exceeding the CO2 emissions of the entire lifecycle of its products by working with stakeholders, such as business partners and customers.

Konica Minolta is providing its suppliers with the environmental technologies and expertise it has developed through activities at its production sites, to help suppliers reduce both environmental impacts and costs. At the same time, Konica Minolta is promoting Carbon-Neutral Partner Activities with the aim of becoming carbon neutral. In order to expand the number of companies benefiting, the company developed an energy conservation assessment tool for this purpose by digitalizing the expertise of specialists, thus establishing an innovative program that does not require on-site visits.

Konica Minolta promotes carbon neutrality across the entire supply chain with many years of experience and efficiency through DX, and Konica Minolta, together with suppliers, aims to bring greater value to society.