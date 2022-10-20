Konica Minolta : Three Products and Two Facilities Win the Good Design Award 2022

Hand-held gas leakage inspection system

This is a compact model of a gas monitoring solution to identify gas leaks, which are difficult to detect, and support complex data recording and management by visualizing hydrocarbon gases based on advanced optical technology using infrared ray and state-of-the-art image processing technology. The system incorporates an inspection function, and because inspections can be conducted without connecting to a PC or display, the system can be carried anywhere immediately. The system helps increase the efficiency of daily inspection and initial screening in the event of an accident.

Product information:

https://www.konicaminolta.com/us-en/gas/

High-speed digital label press AccurioLabel 400

This is the first high-end model of the digital label press AccurioLabel series. This flagship model delivers outstanding operational efficiency unparalleled in the high-volume market by high-speed printing, extended job opportunities, and automated processes. Thus, the AccurioLabel 400 helps minimize lost time in printing operations and significantly reduces the period required to train operators. The introduction of white toner-a first in Konica Minolta's products-improves the added value of digital label printing.

Product information:

https://www.konicaminolta.eu/eu-en/news/konica-minolta-unveils-accuriolabel-400-press-targeting-mid-and-high-end-markets

Cassette-type digital X-ray system AeroDR swift

Konica Minolta's first film substrate TFT is incorporated in the cassette-type digital X-ray system, which is used in various radiography applications at the bedside and in operating rooms and radiography rooms at hospitals and clinics. The system, with its built-in battery, weighs only 1.9 kg. A 4 mm-deep recess on the edge of the cassette's rear surface provides a more secure hand grip. In addition to being lighter, the AeroDR swift increases the efficiency of taking radiographic images and reduces the workload of medical professionals and burden on patients.

Product information:

https://www.konicaminolta.com/global-en/newsroom/2022/0310-01-01.html

Planetarium dome theaters MANTEN NAGOYA and PLANETARIA YOKOHAMA

Konica Minolta Planetarium MANTEN NAGOYA and Konica Minolta PLANETARIA YOKOHAMA are planetariums using Japan's first LED dome system with self-luminous LED elements arranged on the screen. High brightness and wide color gamut, far beyond those of conventional projection systems, provided outstanding immersive experience to the audience.

Facility information:

https://www.konicaminolta.com/planetarium/theaters/manten_nagoya/index.html

https://www.konicaminolta.com/planetarium/theaters/planetariayokohama/index.html

https://www.konicaminolta.com/planetarium/hard/planetariums/led_dome_system/dynavision-led/index.html