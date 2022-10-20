Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Konica Minolta, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4902   JP3300600008

KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

(4902)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:08 2022-10-21 am EDT
447.00 JPY   +0.22%
10/20Konica Minolta : Three Products and Two Facilities Win the Good Design Award 2022
PU
10/11Konica Minolta : Track & Field Club Wins the Social Contribution Award of the Best JITA Club of The Year 2021
PU
10/04Konica Minolta : MFP Production Site in Malaysia Earns RBA Platinum Recognition in the Corporate Social Responsibility Audit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Konica Minolta : Three Products and Two Facilities Win the Good Design Award 2022

10/20/2022 | 11:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hand-held gas leakage inspection system

This is a compact model of a gas monitoring solution to identify gas leaks, which are difficult to detect, and support complex data recording and management by visualizing hydrocarbon gases based on advanced optical technology using infrared ray and state-of-the-art image processing technology. The system incorporates an inspection function, and because inspections can be conducted without connecting to a PC or display, the system can be carried anywhere immediately. The system helps increase the efficiency of daily inspection and initial screening in the event of an accident.
Product information:
https://www.konicaminolta.com/us-en/gas/

High-speed digital label press AccurioLabel 400

This is the first high-end model of the digital label press AccurioLabel series. This flagship model delivers outstanding operational efficiency unparalleled in the high-volume market by high-speed printing, extended job opportunities, and automated processes. Thus, the AccurioLabel 400 helps minimize lost time in printing operations and significantly reduces the period required to train operators. The introduction of white toner-a first in Konica Minolta's products-improves the added value of digital label printing.
Product information:
https://www.konicaminolta.eu/eu-en/news/konica-minolta-unveils-accuriolabel-400-press-targeting-mid-and-high-end-markets

Cassette-type digital X-ray system AeroDR swift

Konica Minolta's first film substrate TFT is incorporated in the cassette-type digital X-ray system, which is used in various radiography applications at the bedside and in operating rooms and radiography rooms at hospitals and clinics. The system, with its built-in battery, weighs only 1.9 kg. A 4 mm-deep recess on the edge of the cassette's rear surface provides a more secure hand grip. In addition to being lighter, the AeroDR swift increases the efficiency of taking radiographic images and reduces the workload of medical professionals and burden on patients.
Product information:
https://www.konicaminolta.com/global-en/newsroom/2022/0310-01-01.html

Planetarium dome theaters MANTEN NAGOYA and PLANETARIA YOKOHAMA

Konica Minolta Planetarium MANTEN NAGOYA and Konica Minolta PLANETARIA YOKOHAMA are planetariums using Japan's first LED dome system with self-luminous LED elements arranged on the screen. High brightness and wide color gamut, far beyond those of conventional projection systems, provided outstanding immersive experience to the audience.
Facility information:
https://www.konicaminolta.com/planetarium/theaters/manten_nagoya/index.html
https://www.konicaminolta.com/planetarium/theaters/planetariayokohama/index.html
Facility information:
https://www.konicaminolta.com/planetarium/hard/planetariums/led_dome_system/dynavision-led/index.html

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 03:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
10/20Konica Minolta : Three Products and Two Facilities Win the Good Design Award 2022
PU
10/11Konica Minolta : Track & Field Club Wins the Social Contribution Award of the Best JITA Cl..
PU
10/04Konica Minolta : MFP Production Site in Malaysia Earns RBA Platinum Recognition in the Cor..
PU
10/03Konica Minolta Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022
AQ
09/29KONICA MINOLTA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/15Irisity Completes Video Analytics Project For Romanian Parliament
MT
09/02Konica Minolta to Unveil AccurioLabel 400 at Labelexpo Americas
AQ
09/01Konica Minolta : Wins the MIRU Interactive Presentation Award for Two AI Technologies Rela..
PU
08/25Konica Minolta Donates to Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation
AQ
08/24Konica Minolta to Unveil AccurioLabel 400 at Labelexpo Americas
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 019 B 6 805 M 6 805 M
Net income 2023 4 649 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net Debt 2023 295 B 1 970 M 1 970 M
P/E ratio 2023 47,3x
Yield 2023 4,48%
Capitalization 220 B 1 470 M 1 470 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 39 307
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Konica Minolta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 446,00 JPY
Average target price 464,58 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshimitsu Taiko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masatoshi Matsuzaki Manager-Systems Development Center I
Shoei Yamana Executive Chairman
Tetsuya Matsueda Manager-Legal Affairs
Takaji Ito Manager-Corporate Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-13.74%1 490
CANON INC.18.07%22 425
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.3.92%4 527
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.19.58%4 437
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-15.83%1 463
ZHEJIANG LANTE OPTICS CO., LTD.-20.40%1 019