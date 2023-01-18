Konica Minolta : Views of President of Konica Minolta Featured in the United Nations Global Compact-Accenture CEO Study

Tokyo (January 18, 2023) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce that the latest edition of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)-Accenture CEO Study features the views of Toshimitsu Taiko, President and CEO of Konica Minolta, expressed during an interview conducted as part of the Global CEO Study on Sustainability by the UNGC and Accenture.

The Global CEO Study draws on insights from more than 2,600 CEOs across 128 countries and 18 industries, including more than 130 leading CEOs who were interviewed directly, to explore the myriad challenges faced by business leaders today and the opportunities related to sustainability as the path forward, with a clear awareness of the urgency of the current situation.

Konica Minolta signed the United Nations Global Compact in 2008, and the CEO has since been interviewed by Accenture three times, in 2016, 2021 and 2022.

The report on the results of the 2022 Global CEO Study on Sustainability was officially released on January 12, 2023, with a subsequent launch event held at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, known as the Davos Meeting, on January 17, 2023.