Konica Minolta : Wins the MIRU Interactive Presentation Award for Two AI Technologies Related to Human Behavior

Tokyo (September 2, 2022) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce that the company won the MIRU Interactive Presentation Award for two AI technologies related to human behavior which it developed, and which it presented at the 25th Meeting on Image Recognition and Understanding (MIRU 2022) in July 2022.

MIRU is one of the largest image recognition conferences in Japan, held jointly by the Technical Committee on Pattern Recognition and Media Understanding (PRMU) of the Institute of Electronics, Information and Communication Engineers (IEICE) and the Special Interest Group on Computer Vision and Image Media (CVIM) of the Information Processing Society of Japan (IPSJ). The MIRU Interactive Presentation Award was presented to 11 presentations that introduced highly creative ideas and stimulating topics for discussion, out of 348 candidate presentations. Konica Minolta believes that it won the award because its AI technologies related to human behavior were highly regarded by many researchers.

Taiki Sekii, Fumiaki Sato, and Ryo Hachiuma

AI Technology Development Division, FORXAI Development Center, Technology Development Headquarters, Konica Minolta, Inc.

"Zero-shot abnormal behavior recognition using a pretrained DNN"

"Human behavior recognition based on multiple poses of humans and contours of objects using structured pooling"

Konica Minolta developed FORXAI Imaging AI pose estimation technology, a proprietary technology to estimate the poses of humans by automatically estimating humans in an image and quickly tracking key points on their bodies, such as the eyes, arms, and legs using AI. The technology is used in various industries, such as manufacturing, retail, and nursing care, in combination with algorithms, including behavior recognition. Built on Konica Minolta's long experience of developing office and medical equipment with fast image processing, this technology boasts high image processing speed and high recognition accuracy, as well as low power consumption and cost, due to edge computing.

"Zero-shot abnormal behavior recognition," one of the technologies which won the award, is a "zero-shot learning" technology which does not use videos with labels of abnormal scenes at all in machine learning of abnormal behavior. It attained the same accuracy as some supervised learning techniques in a short learning period of only 15 seconds. When determining abnormal behavior, pose estimation technology is used in combination with cutting-edge natural language processing technology, which makes comparisons by replacing behavior with sentences, to increase the estimation accuracy. Recognizing abnormal behavior of humans is expected to be useful for preventing accidents and crimes. Previously, it was difficult to create teaching data and learning took a long time. Konica Minolta will solve these difficulties based on a new approach using zero-shot learning.

"Fast and high-accuracy human behavior recognition," the other technology which won the award, successfully increased the speed of processes, which ranged from the concurrent estimation of the pose of humans and contours of objects to the recognition of behavior, to about 1,900 fps, which is 211 times faster than the conventional approach. The amount of data to be processed was significantly reduced to increase the speed by efficiently capturing only the pose of humans and contours of objects as a point cloud in a video. The accuracy of behavior recognition was improved by estimating the types of objects based on their contours and by combining with the pose movement. The technology is expected to be widely used.

2018 AI technology introduced to HitomeQ Care Support, a service for nursing care facilities. 2019 Runalytic running form improvement system developed. 2021 MFP assembly process improved by using the pose estimation algorithm of FORXAI Recognition. 2022 AI technology implemented as a new function of the LOVOT next-generation robot of GROOVE X, Inc.

FORXAI is an imaging IoT co-creation type integrated platform developed to accelerate DX by visualizing and solving issues at workplaces and manufacturing sites. It consists of Konica Minolta's proprietary technologies and various IoT and AI technologies owned by partner companies.