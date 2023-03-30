Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Konica Minolta, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4902   JP3300600008

KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

(4902)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-30 am EDT
561.00 JPY   -0.36%
02:01aKonica Minolta : Selected for the 2022 CDP Supplier Engagement Leader
PU
02:01aKonica Minolta : concludes a distribution agreement for the gas monitoring cameras in North America
PU
03/30KONICA MINOLTA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Konica Minolta : concludes a distribution agreement for the gas monitoring cameras in North America

03/30/2023 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Konica Minolta concludes a distribution agreement for the gas monitoring cameras in North America
Contributing to the solution of social issues by visualizing gas leakage

January 30, 2023

Tokyo (March 28, 2023) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced that Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc., a 100%-owned subsidiary of Konica Minolta based in Ramsey, New Jersey, signed a sales agent contract with Southern Cross, Inc. based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia (Southern Cross), which provides on-site operations and specialized services for electric power companies and manufacturing industries in North America. With this contract, Southern Cross will launch Konica Minolta's gas leak testing system.

The signing of the sales agent contract with Southern Cross will enable Konica Minolta to accelerate the introduction of its gas-monitoring systems in The North American utility markets. According to Southern Cross, The GMP02 optical gas detector has superior detection performance compared to other Optical Gas Imaging cameras in the market. Furthermore, the GMP02 can contribute to the early detection of leaks and reduction of emissions of hydrocarbon gases, especially methane gas, which is required in the energy sector (utilities, oil and gas) and is also compliant with the New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) Subpart OOOOa, issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Thus, the GMP02 optical gas detector is a critical component in helping the utility sector improve safety, reduce leak-related losses and drive data to assist in identifying greenhouse gas emissions.



Konica Minolta considers sustainable development goals (SDGs), macro trends, and diverse stakeholder demands in the increasingly complex macro-environment characterized by population growth, the declining birthrate and aging population, the ongoing digital revolution, the increasingly multipolar global structure, and increasingly severe climate change. Konica Minolta conducted a materiality analysis from the perspectives of both social and environmental issues to be solved and the company's business growth, and set five material issues to be addressed.

Konica Minolta's gas monitoring solution contributes to solving social challenges by ensuring safety and security in society and responding to climate changes through the visualization of gas leaks.



Konica Minolta's gas monitoring solution uses its core technologies in optical design and image processing to create a visualization system that allows anyone to intuitively determine the extent to which gases are leaking. This will help establish safety and security of clients and reduce the impacts on climatic changes associated with the leakage of greenhouse gases by promoting the prevention and early detection of abnormalities, prioritization of conservation areas, and prompt and appropriate conservation practices that do not depend on the proficiency of conservation personnel at the plant site.



A Sparus Holdings affiliate that provides on-site operations and specialized outsourcing services to electric power companies and the manufacturing industry in 75 years. As a family land, Sparus Holdings provides gas tube testing and leakage detection, public facility needle testing services, public facility localization services, field-based project supervision, project management and control, and other related services.



As a Konica Minolta group company, Konica Minolta Sensing Americas provides measurement solutions in North America. Through partnerships with Southern Cross, the company hopes it will be able to contribute to resolving social issues such as establishing safety and security in society and responding to climate change.



Gas monitoring solution (Japanese):
https://www.konicaminolta.com/jp-ja/gas/index.html
Inspection Support Solution (English):
https://www.konicaminolta.com/us-en/gas/index.html

*) The images are inset.
Smartphones and tablets are not included in this system.

Handy Gas Leak Testing System: GMP02



Attachments

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 06:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
02:01aKonica Minolta : Selected for the 2022 CDP Supplier Engagement Leader
PU
02:01aKonica Minolta : concludes a distribution agreement for the gas monitoring cameras in Nort..
PU
03/30KONICA MINOLTA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25Konica Minolta : I-PRO, MOBOTIX and Konica Minolta Strengthen Strategic Collaboration
PU
03/10Konica Minolta : Ranked in the Top 5% of Companies within Its Industry in S&P Global's Sus..
PU
03/02Konica Minolta : Adds Relief Support Efforts for Earthquake in Turkey and Syria
PU
02/27Konica Minolta : Notice Regarding Establishment of Corporate Governance Committee and New ..
PU
02/27Konica Minolta : Announces New Structure for Executive Officers and Corporate Vice Preside..
PU
02/20Konica Minolta : Supports Relief Efforts for Earthquake in Turkey and Syria
PU
02/17Konica Minolta : Named Among Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 by Clarivate
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 110 B 8 372 M 8 372 M
Net income 2023 6 355 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
Net Debt 2023 323 B 2 434 M 2 434 M
P/E ratio 2023 44,5x
Yield 2023 3,49%
Capitalization 283 B 2 135 M 2 135 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 39 797
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Konica Minolta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 573,00 JPY
Average target price 549,58 JPY
Spread / Average Target -4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshimitsu Taiko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masatoshi Matsuzaki Manager-Systems Development Center I
Shoei Yamana Executive Chairman
Tetsuya Matsueda Manager-Legal Affairs
Takaji Ito Manager-Corporate Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.8.73%2 135
CANON INC.1.82%22 277
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-0.89%4 586
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-0.20%3 862
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION6.66%1 606
ZHEJIANG LANTE OPTICS CO., LTD.33.84%1 246
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer