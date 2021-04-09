MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Japan Exchange > Konica Minolta, Inc. 4902 JP3300600008 KONICA MINOLTA, INC. (4902) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/08 582 JPY -1.85% 02:06a KONICA MINOLTA : Corporate Governance Report PU 04/05 KONICA MINOLTA : Increases Production Scale 20 Times to Deliver Reliable Pulse Oximeters to More People in Japan PU 04/05 KONICA MINOLTA : Announces Status as a Microsoft Global Managed Partner AQ Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Konica Minolta : Corporate Governance Report 04/09/2021 | 02:06am EDT Send by mail :

(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document andthe Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Corporate Governance Report Last Update: April 1, 2021 Konica Minolta, Inc. Shoei Yamana President & CEO Representative Executive Officer Contact: Corporate Communications Division (81) 3‐6250‐2100 Securities Code: 4902 http://konicaminolta.com The corporate governance of Konica Minolta, Inc. (the "Company") is described below. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views The "Basic Policy on Corporate Governance" that was formulated in September 2015 defines the basic views regarding corporate governance. <Basic Concept for Corporate Governance> The Company believes that corporate governance should contribute to sustainable corporate growth and increased corporate value over the medium to long term by encouraging appropriate risk-taking as part of management execution. On the other hand, the Company has established a corporate governance system from the standpoint of the supervisory side in the belief that setting up and managing a highly effective supervisory function is also necessary. As part of its institutional design in accordance with the Companies Act, in 2003 the Company selected the "company with committees" system (now, a "company with three committees" system) and established a system that eliminated dependency on personal characteristics, thereby pursuing governance in a style specific to the Company. The Company's basic views with regard to its governance system are as follows. -Ensuring business supervisory functions by separating the supervisory and execution functions in order to increase the corporate value; -Election of an Independent Outside Director who can provide supervision from a shareholder perspective; and -Improvement of the transparency, integrity and efficiency of management through the above-mentioned points. Specifically, the Board of Directors and the three committees are composed as follows. - 1 - 1) Board of Directors ・One-third or more of Directors are Independent Outside Directors, and Directors who do not concurrently serve as Executive Officers constitute the majority of the total number of Directors. ・The Chairman of the Board is selected from among Directors not concurrently serving as Executive Officers. 2) Nominating, Audit and Compensation committees ・Each committee is composed of around five members, and a majority of its members is Outside Directors. ・The Chairperson of each committee is selected from among the Outside Directors. ・The President & CEO is not selected as a member of the Nominating, Audit or Compensation committee. [The reason for non-compliance with Japan's Corporate Governance Code] The Company complies with every principle of Japan's Corporate Governance Code (revised on June 1, 2018) based on the above Basic Views, with the following exception. Reason for non-compliance with 【Principle 4-11 Preconditions for Board of Directors and Kansayaku Board Effectiveness】 Regarding <_diversity2c_ including="" gender="" and="" international="" _aspects2c_="" appropriate="" size=""> Regarding <_diversity2c_ including="" gender="" and="" international="" _aspects2c_="" appropriate="" size=""> The Company has paid due heed to "the board should be well balanced in knowledge, experience and skills in order to fulfill its roles and responsibilities," and "it should be constituted in a manner to achieve both diversity and appropriate size," as stipulated in the principle. However, while consideration of diversity naturally took into account gender and nationality, it was not realistic to commit to forming a Board of Directors that definitely realized the gender and nationality aspects while still achieving an appropriate size. In order to secure the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, the Company considers the credentials of a Director to be more important than their demographic characteristics. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Japan's Corporate Governance Code] 【Principle 1-4Cross-shareholdings】 The Company has prepared and disclosed a policy for cross-shareholdings (reduction policy and voting standards). (1) Views on cross-shareholdings In principle, the Company will not hold listed stocks as cross-shareholdings except in cases where it recognizes there is significance or justification for ownership. Significance or justification for ownership will be judged from the results of yearly examinations conducted on each stock based on whether there are - 2 - expectations of collaboration with the issuers and business synergies, as well as on whether the benefit and risk of holding said stock are appropriate to its capital cost. Consequently, stock where there is little significance or justification for ownership will be sold while taking into account the proper stock price, market conditions and other factors. As of March 31, 2020, the results of examinations into the Company's cross-shareholdings are as follows. Furthermore, each year, the Company verifies the economic justification and checks the qualitative significance of each individual stock through the Management Consultation Committee and reports its findings to the Board of Directors. In terms of economic justification, each individual stock was examined as to whether revenues from dividends and related-party transactions exceeded the capital cost to the Company and it was confirmed that the most of stocks subject to examination produced revenues that exceeded capital cost of the Company. In addition to the above, the stocks were checked regarding their qualitative significance which confirmed the purpose of holding stocks that are to continue being held by the Company, such as the maintenance or strengthening of business relations with investees or expectations of collaboration and business synergies. This also confirmed stocks that the Company should consider selling due to the dilution of the significance or justification for ownership, or other factors. Additionally, five stocks that were recognized as having a diluted significance for ownership were sold in fiscal 2019, and the sales amount was 1,411 million yen. (2) Standard for voting cross-shareholdings The execution of voting rights is an important means of communicating with investees and the Company exercises its voting rights related to all cross-shareholdings. cross-shareholdings. In exercising these rights, the Company checks each proposal and rather than making a uniform judgement on whether to approve or reject it based on formulaic or short-term standards, it makes a judgement from the perspective of whether said proposal will lead to continuous growth and a medium- to long-term increase in corporate value for the Company and the investee, based on sufficient consideration of said investee's management policy, strategies, and the like. Judgement on whether to approve or disapprove a proposal includes careful consideration of the following items in particular, as they may have a significant impact on shareholder return. Transfer of important assets Merger or share transfers which cause or cease wholly owned subsidiary Third-party allotments through favorable issuances Introduction of measures to defend against hostile takeovers

【Principle 1-7 Related Party Transactions】 If the Company, by any chance, engages in transactions with conflicting interests as prescribed in the Companies Act with Directors and Executive Officers ("executives"), the Board of Director rules require a resolution of approval by the Board of Directors. In addition, to identify conflict-of-interest transactions by - 3 - executives, every year on a regular basis there are confirmations with these executives to determine if there were any transactions (except compensation) between the Konica Minolta Group (the "Group") and an executive or close relative (relatives within the second degree). Furthermore, with regard to transactions between the Company and its related parties, including major shareholders, subsidiaries and related companies, the Company has created internal approval procedures based on its authority rules equivalent to those governing transactions with third parties to ensure such transactions do not harm the interests of the Company or the common interests of its shareholders. 【Principle 2-6 Roles as Asset Owners of Corporate Pension Funds】Updated The Company has established a Pension Asset Management Committee comprising the Executive Officer responsible for finance, the General Manager of the Human Resources Department, the General Manager of the Accounting Department, the General Manager of Finance Department, representatives from labor unions, and others. The committee is tasked with the appropriate management of the corporate pension fund. Also, in order to perform the expected roles as Asset Owners by increasing the expertise used in management of the fund, dedicated fund management personnel who possess appropriate credentials and business experience in the Accounting and Finance departments have been appointed. Furthermore, The Company has declared acceptance of Japan's Stewardship Code for Corporate Pension. In addition, for stocks of listed companies in Japan, management is entrusted to asset management institutions that profess to follow Japan's Stewardship Code, and stewardship activities are monitored. Conflicts of interest which could arise between corporate pension fund beneficiaries and the Company are managed appropriately as follows: 1) when selecting asset management institutions, the Company carries out a comprehensive assessment that covers not only quantitative aspects such as investment performance, but also qualitative aspects such as an institution's investment policy, management framework, and compliance, asset management institutions are required to formulate and disclose a policy regarding the management of conflict of interests, and 3) decisions regarding the exercise of voting rights are left to the sole discretion of the entrusted asset management institution to remove any possibility of interference by the Company. 【Principle 3-1 Enhancement of Full Disclosure】 The Company discloses information properly in accordance with laws and regulations. In addition, to ensure that decisions are made with transparency and fairness, the following information is disclosed from the standpoint of maintaining an effective corporate governance system. The Company discloses information proactively. Specifically, the Company uses its website, integrated report, CSR report, corporate governance report, business report and other reports, and reference materials at general shareholder meeting to disclose information. In addition, there are proactive measures to supply information by using Management Policy Briefings, Investor Briefings for Individual Investors and other activities. - 4 - (1) Management Philosophy and Business Plan The Company's management philosophy and business plan are disclosed in the integrated report and on the Company's website. Furthermore, explanation is also actively provided through Management Policy Briefings and Investor Briefings for Individual Investors and other activities. The following link is provided for this Corporate Governance Report. Management Philosophy Please refer to the "Konica Minolta Philosophy" on the Company's website. https://www.konicaminolta.com/us-en/corporate/vision.html Business Plan Please refer to the medium-term business plan on the Company's website. The Company prepared its new medium-term business plan, which starts from fiscal 2020. However, in this situation where limits on economic activity are continuing in various countries around the world due to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the date of the announcement is undecided as it is difficult to reasonably establish the plan's KPI. Going forward, the Company will promptly announce the plan once it is possible to establish the plan's KPI. https://www.konicaminolta.com/jp-ja/investors/management/midterm_plan_presentations/index.html (2) Basic views on corporate governance Please refer to the "Basic Policy on Corporate Governance" on the Company's website. http://www.konicaminolta.com/about/investors/management/governance/index.html (3) Policy and procedure for determining compensation for Executive Officers and Directors Please refer to the Supplementary Explanation of "Incentives" and the Policy on Determining Compensation Amounts and Calculation Methods of "Compensation for Directors and Executive Officers" in section II. 1 of this report. Policy and procedure for selections or dismissals of Executive Officers and nominations of Director Candidates

(a) Policy and procedure for selections or dismissals of Executive Officers

The Board of Directors uses a fair, timely and appropriate method to select people who have the capabilities to serve as Executive Officers. These individuals must be able to create new value for the Group and earn the support of internal and external stakeholders. Standards for making these judgments about capabilities are defined in "Standards for the Selection of Executive Officers". These standards include qualification standards. Individuals must have the ability and experience for the internal and external management of the Group's business operations. Qualification standards also take into consideration knowledge about specialized fields and technologies, an individual's age when the time for renewing the appointment comes, and other items. In addition, the Board of Directors selects individuals with a strong commitment to ethics, the ability 5 - to put customers first, the ability to drive innovation, strong motivation to achieve goals, and other characteristics. To select new Executive Officers, candidates who have completed senior executive candidate training must do the first stage of the selection process, which involves submitting documents and completing an interview. Next, an assessment is performed in order to reach a highly objective and appropriate decision. This process includes input from both an external perspective and from the perspective of people at the Group who frequently interact with these candidates as part of their jobs. An evaluation conference, which consists of the President & CEO and the Executive Officer responsible for personnel, is held to examine the results of this process. This results in the selection of candidates to become Executive Officers. To determine the new team of Executive Officers, the President & CEO selects from the list of Executive Officer candidates the individuals who are believed to be well suited to serve as Executive Officers. Next, a proposal for the selection of Executive Officers for the new fiscal year is prepared and submitted to the Board of Directors with a list of the duties for each Executive Officer. Prior to the submission of this proposal to the Board of Directors, the Nominating Committee performs oversight of the whole process, including a confirmation that a suitable process was used. Oversight includes receiving the proposal for the new Executive Officer team (including the proposed new Executive Officer selections from the President & CEO) and a report about the proposed duties of each Executive Officer. Prior to the submission of this proposal to the Board of Directors, the Nominating Committee performs oversight of the whole process, including a confirmation that a suitable process was used. Oversight includes receiving the proposal for the new Executive Officer team (including the proposed new Executive Officer selections from the President & CEO) and a report about the proposed duties of each Executive Officer. The Nominating Committee considers observing the character of Executive Officer candidates is an important matter and utilizes opportunities such as attending meetings of the Board of Directors and reporting to informal gatherings of Directors. After receiving the proposal for the selection of Executive Officers mentioned above from the President & CEO, the Nominating Committee discusses the content of the proposal, creates a summary of its conclusions regarding matters such as the appropriateness of candidates and training issues, and provides these as feedback to the President & CEO. Also, the Board of Directors takes the "Standards for the Selection of Executive Officers" into full consideration when deciding whether or not to dismiss an Executive Officer. (b) Policy and procedure for nomination of Director Candidates The Nominating Committee starts each year by performing reviews of the composition of the Board of Directors and committees and of the standards for the selection of directors and committee members. By performing examinations from the standpoints of balance of career and skill, diversity and other factors, this committee aims to upgrade its selections of Director candidates. The following process is used to make selections. - 6 - The Nominating Committee examines the objectives of the composition of the board and then confirms a proposal for the total number of Directors, the number of Outside Directors, and the number of Inside Directors who do and do not concurrently serve as Executive Officers. Confirmation of Directors who will resign due to standards for the number of years as a Director or age and expected number of new Outside Director and new Inside Director candidates.

To select Outside Director candidates, after the Nominating Committee confirms the selection process, the members of this committee determine the careers and skills that will be required of new Outside Directors in order to enable them to be a good match with Outside Directors to be reelected. The purpose is to receive beneficial oversight and advice concerning management issues at the Company. The Nominating Committee chairperson asks for a broad range of recommendations for candidates, based on information from Nominating Committee members, other Outside Directors and the President & CEO. To provide reference information, the Board of Directors Office distributes to Nominating Committee members etc. a candidate database, centered on "chairmen" of excellent companies, that includes information about independence, age, concurrent positions and other characteristics of candidates. The Nominating Committee takes into consideration the items listed below in order to narrow down the number of candidates, from the recommended individuals obtained through the preceding process in order to determine an order of priority. Selection standards for Directors

Standard for independence of Outside Directors

Balance of career and skill required for Outside Directors and diversity Using the order of priority for candidates, the Nominating Committee chairperson and Chairman of the Board of Directors visit and approach the candidates to serve as an Outside Director.

Candidates for Inside Director are jointly proposed with the Nominating Committee following discussions between the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the President & CEO concerning proposed candidates for Non-executive Directors and Directors who concurrently serve as Executive Officers based on the President & CEO sharing his plan for the executive system for the next fiscal year with the Chairman of the Board of Directors, with emphasis placed on the following points. Selection standards for Directors

Roles of Directors who do and do not concurrently serve as Executive Officers

Required skills, experience and other characteristics of Directors who do and do not concurrently serve as Executive Officers The Nominating Committee uses the draft proposals to examine the candidates.

[Director election standards] 7 - The Nominating Committee has selected candidates who satisfy the following standards as being suitable Directors for achieving good corporate governance i.e. ensuring the transparency, soundness and efficiency of the Company's operations. Good physical and mental health A person that is well liked, dignified, and ethical Completely law-abiding In addition to having objective decision-making abilities for management, the person must have good foresight and insight Someone with no possible conflict of interest or outside business relations that may affect management decisions in the Company's main business areas, and who has organizational management experience in the business, academic, or governmental sectors. Otherwise, someone with specialized knowledge in technology, accounting, law, or other fields For Outside Directors, a candidate with a history of performance and insight in that person's field, someone with sufficient time to fulfill the duties of a Director, and who has the ability to execute required duties as a member of the three relevant committees The Nominating Committee has separately set forth points for consideration in the re-election of Directors and requirements concerning the number of terms of office, age and other factors.

Especially, in principle, existing terms of office for Outside Directors are up to four years. In addition, the candidate must have the abilities necessary for a Director running and building a public corporation that is transparent, sound, and efficient. [Independence standards for Outside Directors] Concerning Independence Standards for Outside Directors, please refer to the "Matters relating to Independent Directors" of "Independent Directors" in section II. 1 of this report. [Balance of career and skill required for Outside Director candidates and diversity] For the diversity of Directors, the Nominating Committee Rules for selection standards for Directors state that candidates should "have experience operating an organization in the industrial, government or academic sector or have specialized skills involving technologies, accounting, law or other fields" and "have accomplishments and knowledge in their respective fields for Outside Director candidates." Candidates should have the character, skill and experience needed for strengthening and upgrading management in order to enable the Board of Directors to determine the Company's strategic direction. A career and skill matrix for Outside Directors to be reelected and new Outside Director candidates that includes the industries, major management experience, fields of expertise and other characteristics is prepared in order to take into consideration the diversity of careers and skills. The purpose is to receive beneficial oversight and advice concerning the Company's management issues at the Board of Directors. Outside Director candidates are not excluded from consideration on the grounds of their gender, nationality, country of birth, cultural background, race, or ethnicity. 8 - [Stance concerning roles of Inside Directors and selection of Candidates] The Chairman of the Board of Directors calls meetings of the board and chairs the meetings. In addition, the Chairman is responsible for overseeing improvements in the effectiveness of corporate governance. The Chairman ensures that agenda items are handled in a manner that facilitates constructive discussions in an open and unrestricted manner. The Chairman also asks questions and takes other actions from the standpoint of providing oversight and ideas and suggestions. Furthermore, based on assessments of the effectiveness of the board, the Chairman establishes policies for the board's operations and explains these policies at the board meeting following ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

The Company's previous President & CEO has been selected as the Chairman in order to have a Chairman who has a thorough knowledge of the Company's management and can provide highly effective oversight of management. The Company's Basic Policy on Corporate Governance and Corporate Organization Basic Regulations require that the Chairman shall be a Director who does not concurrently serve as Executive Officer, whether the individual is an Outside or Inside Director. An Inside Director who is not concurrently an Executive Officer and who has the ability to ensure the quality of audits is selected as a full-time Audit Committee Member. The Inside Director who serves as a full- time Audit Committee Member should have extensive management experience as an Executive Officer of the Company in order to improve the effectiveness of the Audit Committee. The qualifications required in particular are experience in accounting and finance or internal audit, business management and main business management. Inside Directors who are concurrently Executive Officers, other than the President & CEO, are selected based on their experience, capabilities and character so that these individuals can demonstrate accountability in their execution of business and contribute to energetic and meaningful discussions of the Board of Directors. Requirements for these Inside Directors include responsibility for overseeing strategic planning, accounting and finance, technology, main business and other major elements of the Company's operations. Reasons for selections and nominations of Executive Officers and Directors responsible for major duties

(a) Reasons for selections of individual Executive Officers overseeing the major duties (as of April 1 st ) Updated

The reasons for selecting Executive Officers in charge of the Company's major responsibilities are the followings.

Mr. Shoei Yamana (President & CEO, Representative Executive Officer)

As the executive for the Company's main Business Technologies Business, the Group's management strategies and other activities, Mr. Yamana has experience and accomplishments. In addition, he has led the management of the Group, serving as President & CEO since April 2014, and has worked to enhance corporate value by promoting "TRANSFORM 2016" and "SHINKA 2019," the Company's medium-term business plans. Furthermore, he is formulating the next medium-term business plan aimed at sustainable growth through business transformation and DX (Digital Transformation) and promoting the Company's response in 9 - this challenging business environment, and he is the most suitable individual for serving as the chief executive officer for achieving ongoing profit growth. Mr. Toshimitsu Taiko (Senior Managing Executive Officer, Lead Officer responsible for Business Technologies Business, and responsible for Corporate Planning, Investor Relations and Investor Relations) He has served as CEO of a sales subsidiary in the United States, General Manager of Business Planning Headquarters, General Manager of Professional Printing Business Headquarters and General Manager of Office Business Headquarters in the Company's mainstay Business Technologies Business, has extensive experience and accomplishment in the business, and, in the business, has extensive experience and accomplishment with regard to having dialogues with investors and formulating medium-term business plans for the entire company. Mr. Seiji Hatano (Senior Executive Officer responsible for Business Management, Accounting, Finance and Risk Management) In addition to his extensive experience in the preparation of the Company's medium-term business plan and the handling of growing businesses and M&A, he also has accomplishments in the business management of the Group, such as with finance and accounting, and the reform and improvement of risk management. Mr. Toshiya Eguchi (Senior Executive Officer responsible for Technologies) He has served as General Manager of the System Technology Development Center, IoT Service Platform Development and has been responsible for Imaging-IoT Solutions Business and other activities. He also has experience and accomplishment in building the foundation of our image IoT service business by planning and implementing technology and business strategies, and training and strengthening IoT human resources. Due to such experience and accomplishment, he can contribute to the transformation of our company into a high valued-added business with DX. (b) Reasons for nominations of Director candidates The reasons for selecting Director candidates by the Nominating Committee are the following. See "II 1 Information concerning Outside Directors" for the reasons for selecting Outside Director candidates. [Reasons for selecting the candidate for Inside Director] (The 116th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders) Mr. Masatoshi Matsuzaki (Chairman of the Board of the Company) Mr. Masatoshi Matsuzaki has extensive experience and expertise. At the Company and its Group companies, under the company split and holding company structure, Mr. Matsuzaki has been in charge of research and product strategies for the Business Technologies Business, served as president of a subsidiary handling basic research and development of elemental technologies and served as Executive Officer in charge of technology strategy at the Company. In addition, Mr. Matsuzaki led the management of the Group, serving as President CEO from April 2009 through March 2014. Since April 2014, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, he has worked to further enhance corporate governance.

It has been confirmed by the annual evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors that Mr. Matsuzaki properly chooses matters of discussion for the meetings of the Board of Directors and draws on 10 -

capabilities of Outside Directors as a specialized supervisor with a very high level of familiarity of the Company's management, and also enhances the quality of supervision with questions and opinions that complement his activities described above. He also leads the Company's corporate governance reform aiming at realizing sustainable growth and enhancing corporate value. Therefore, the Company requested that shareholders elect for him to continue. Mr. Matsuzaki has been in charge of supervision of the management, securing sufficient time to fulfill his duties as full-time Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Shoei Yamana (President & CEO, Representative Executive Officer) Mr. Shoei Yamana has extensive experience and expertise. At the Company and its Group companies, Mr. Yamana has been an Executive Officer in charge of management strategy and IR, served as General Manager of the Sales Division of Business Technologies Business and been in charge of operations, among other positions. Mr. Yamana has led the management of the Group, serving as President & CEO since April 2014, and has worked to enhance corporate value by promoting "TRANSFORM 2016" and "SHINKA 2019," the Company's medium-term business plans. Regarding the previous medium-term business plan, "SHINKA 2019," Mr. Yamana has reviewed the progress made during that plan and is continuing to utilize that information in management. As the CEO of the Group, Mr. Yamana is formulating the next medium-term business plan aimed at sustainable growth through business transformation and DX (Digital Transformation) and promoting the Company's response in this challenging business environment. In addition to demonstrating accountability on the Board of Directors as Representative Executive Officer, Mr. Yamana can continue contributing to the enhancement of the function of making important decisions from a management standpoint. Therefore, the Company requested that shareholders elect for him to continue. Mr. Toyotsugu Itoh The Company believes that it is important for the Audit Committee to include a full-time Inside Director who has extensive business management experience and expertise involving the collection of information. Mr. Toyotsugu Itoh will attend management meetings of Executive Officers as a Member of the Audit Committee. He will grasp and confirm validity of the determination process about operations, which are commissioned to the Executive Officers by the Board of Directors, as well as the operational status of the internal control system. By providing the Audit Committee with feedback on such information, he will work to optimize the quality and quantity of information for the audit by the Committee. Mr. Itoh has extensive experience and considerable expertise related to business management and internal control from serving in the Company's production technologies, business management of subsidiaries, and serving as Senior Executive Officer in reforms of the management quality etc. Since fiscal 2018, Mr. Itoh has engaged in supervising management as an Inside Director at the Company not concurrently serving as Executive Officer and properly fulfilled his duties at the Audit and Compensation Committees as an Inside Member. Therefore, the Company believes that Mr. Itoh can enhance corporate value by maintaining and upgrading the corporate governance, and requested that shareholders elect for him to continue. Mr. Hiroyuki Suzuki - 11 - The Company believes that it is important for the Audit Committee to include a full-time Inside Director who has extensive business management experience and expertise involving the collection of information in order to enhance the effectiveness of the Audit Committee. Mr. Hiroyuki Suzuki will attend management meetings of Executive Officers as a Member of the Audit Committee. He will work to optimize the quality and quantity of information for the audit by the Committee as he will grasp and confirm validity of the determination process about operations, which are commissioned to the Executive Officers by the Board of Directors, as well as the operational status of the internal control system and will provide the Audit Committee with feedback on such information. After engaging in the secretariat duties to support the Audit Committee at the Audit Committee Office of the Company, Mr. Suzuki has also overseen internal audit as the General Manager of the Company's Corporate Audit Division. Mr. Suzuki has extensive experience and considerable expertise related to internal control. Since 2019, Mr. Suzuki has engaged in supervising management as an Inside Director at the Company not concurrently serving as Executive Officer and properly fulfilled his duties at the Audit and Compensation Committees as an Inside Member. Therefore, the Company believes that Mr. Suzuki can enhance corporate value by maintaining and enhancing the corporate governance, and requested that shareholders elect for him to continue. Mr. Toshimitsu Taiko (Senior Managing Executive Officer) As a Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company responsible for Corporate Planning, IR, etc., and lead officer responsible for supervision of the Company's mainstay Business Technologies Business, Mr. Toshimitsu Taiko has worked to enhance corporate value of the Group by promoting the medium-term business plan. The Company believes Mr. Taiko will demonstrate accountability to the Board of Directors and participate in important management decisions. Therefore, the Company requested that shareholders elect for him to continue. Mr. Seiji Hatano (Senior Executive Officer) As a Senior Executive Officer of the Company responsible for Business Management, Finance and Accounting, and Risk Management, Mr. Seiji Hatano has worked to enhance corporate value of the Group by promoting the medium-term business plan. The Company believes Mr. Hatano will demonstrate accountability to the Board of Directors and participate in important management decisions. Therefore, the Company requested that shareholders elect for him to continue. Mr. Masafumi Uchida (Senior Executive Officer) As a Senior Executive Officer of the Company in charge of all aspects of the technology sector, Mr. Masafumi Uchida has worked to enhance corporate value of the Group by promoting the medium-term business plan. The Company believes Mr. Uchida can demonstrate accountability to the Board of Directors and participate in important management decisions. Therefore, the Company requested that shareholders newly elect him as a Director. [Supplementary rule 4-1-1 Scope of Matters Delegated to the Management (Roles and Responsibilities of Board of Directors)] - 12 - Since the Company is a company with three committees, the Board of Directors delegates to Executive Officers as much authority as allowed by laws and regulations for making operational decisions. This contributes to the speed and flexibility of managing business operations. The Board of Directors makes decisions solely about items, such as fundamental management policies, that can be determined only by the Board of Directors, according to laws and regulations. In addition, the Board of Directors makes decisions about investments larger than a certain amount and such other items that will have a significant impact on the Konica Minolta Group. 【Principle 4-9 Independence Standards and Qualifications for Independent Outside Director】 The standards for determining independence are explained in II. 1. [Independent Directors] Matters relating to Independent Directors. For information about the required qualifications, see I. 1. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Japan's Corporate Governance Code] [Balance of career and skill required for Outside Director candidates and diversity]. [Supplementary rule 4-11-1 Total Balance, Diversity and Size of the Board of Directors] The Board of Directors is composed of a number of Directors within the scope provided in the Articles of Incorporation, taking into account the management issues the Board of Directors is required to address. The approach regarding this is as follows. To ensure management transparency and supervisory objectivity, oversight of management, one-third or more of Directors are Independent Outside Directors, and Directors who do not concurrently serve as Executive Officers constitute the majority of the total number of Directors. To enhance the management supervision function, liaise with the Independent Outside Directors and strengthen communication and cooperation with Executive Officers, more than one Inside Directors not concurrently serving as Executive Officers will be appointed. To further enhance deliberations on important decisions from a management standpoint, in addition to the President & CEO, several Executive Officers in charge of principal duties will be appointed as Directors. The Nominating, Audit and Compensation committees are all chaired by Outside Directors to ensure transparency and objectivity. In addition, to ensure that each committee adequately fulfills its respective roles, each committee is composed of around five members, and a majority of its members is Independent Outside Directors. Concerning the size of the Board of Directors, the Company considers that ten to 12 Directors to be appropriate from the standpoint of achieving the proper composition of the board with respect to Inside Directors who do not concurrently serve as Executive Officers, Inside Directors who concurrently serve as Executive Officers and Outside Directors. For information about the diversity of the Board of Directors, see I. 1. [3-1 Enhancement of Full Disclosure] [Balance of career and skill required for Outside Director candidates and diversity]. Especially for the information about the approach to the diversity, including gender and international 13 - aspects, and appropriate size, see [The reason for non-compliance with Japan's Corporate Governance Code]. [Supplementary rule 4-11-2 The other Jobs and Duties of Directors] Updated For the selection standards for Outside Directors, individuals must "be able to spend sufficient time to perform their duties" and candidates are selected after thoroughly examining their other jobs and duties. The other jobs and duties of the Directors who were elected at the 116th Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting in June 2019 are as follows; Furthermore, the Company requires all Directors to have an attendance rate of at least 80%, and in order to realize this, as a general rule Directors should aim to hold concurrent positions (positions as Officers as stipulated in the Companies Act) at no more than three companies other than the Company. Name Main position concurrently held Position (as of April 1st) Masatoshi Ichigo Inc. Outside Director Matsuzaki Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. Outside Director (Chairman of the LIXIL Group Corporation Outside Director Board of the Company) Takashi Hatchoji Nitto Denko Corporation Outside Director (Outside Marubeni Corporation Outside Director Director) Taketsugu Asahi Kasei Corporation Special Advisor Fujiwara KOKUYO Co., Ltd. Outside Director (Outside IHI Corporation Outside Director Director) Chikatomo Accenture Japan Ltd Senior Corporate Advisor Kenneth Hodo Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Outside Director (Outside Company, Limited Director) Mynavi Corporation Outside Director Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Outside Director Sakie Tachibana G&S Global Advisors Inc. President and Representative Director Fukushima USHIO INC. Outside Director (Outside Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated Outside Director Director) Soichiro Sakuma Nippon Steel Corporation Advisor (Outside Director) - 14 - [Supplementary rule 4-11-3 Evaluation of Effectiveness of the Board of Directors] In 2003, the Company became a company with committees (now a company with three committees). To determine if the corporate governance system is functioning as intended, the Company started performing self-assessments in 2004 concerning the Board of Directors' effectiveness. Self-assessments have been performed every year since then in order to make improvements. In fiscal 2016, the Company outsourced interviews and questionnaires to an external organization to enhance objectivity by adding standpoints of third parties, and to clarify issues not noticed in the existing "self-evaluation." The Company now has a PDCA cycle that covers assessments and the analysis of results, the establishment of policies for the operation of the Board of Directors in the next fiscal year, and the creation and implementation of a plan for the board's operations, while the Company reviews the details of the self- evaluation questionnaire yearly. PDCA is used as a tool for continuous improvements in the effectiveness of the Board of Directors. In fiscal 2019, in order to confirm whether or not the Company's corporate governance is realizing sustainable corporate growth and increased corporate value over the medium to long term, which are its goals, the Company returned to the basics and aimed to understand the status of the practical response and issues in relation to each principle of the Corporate Governance Code (hereinafter, the "CG Code"). (1) Survey schedule The fiscal 2019 evaluation of effectiveness was performed as follows. April 2020: Distribution and return of self-evaluation questionnaires

self-evaluation questionnaires May 2020: Processing of questionnaire results Holding of informal gatherings of Directors, exchanging of opinions based on details after processing June 2020: Explanation of Board of Directors Operations Policy (Fiscal 2020) by the Chairman

(at the Board of Directors meeting immediately after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders) Survey target All Directors Survey objective The results of the survey are used to identify items that the Board of Directors should work on in the following fiscal year in order to further improve effectiveness. (4) Questions Roles and responsibilities of Board of Directors

Roles and responsibilities of Independent Outside Directors and other items

Information acquisition, support systems and training to vitalize deliberations

Roles and responsibilities of the three committees

Composition and operation of the Board of Directors

Ensuring the rights and equality of shareholders

Proper cooperation with stakeholders other than shareholders

15 -

Ensuring proper information disclosure and transparency

Dialogue with shareholders (5) Results of Effectiveness Assessment As there was an opportunity for all Directors to exchange opinions, upon processing and analyzing each Director's answers to the multiple choice and free response questionnaires, they were evaluated as follows. (a) Rules and responsibilities of Board of Directors The attendance rate of each Director at the meetings of the Board of Directors and the meetings of the three committees shall be 100%. As indicated in General Principle 4 of the CG Code, the Board of Directors recognizes fiduciary responsibility from shareholders and accountability to shareholders, and takes appropriate action for the common interests of the Company and its shareholders. Specifically, in achieving balance regarding Executive Officers and Directors who concurrently serve as Executive Officers, primarily the Board of Directors and CEO, who provide supervision, the Board of Directors is able to have constructive discussions regarding the overall direction of management, such as the corporate strategy. However, further action to support the Board of Directors regarding swift and resolute decision making by Executive Officers and Directors who concurrently serve as Executive Officers, such as upgrading risk analysis further for appropriate risk taking by Executive Officers and Directors who concurrently serve as Executive Officers, is necessary. (b) Roles and responsibilities of Independent Outside Directors and other items The Board of Directors prizes being able to have constructive discussions in an open and unrestricted manner, and in addition to Independent Outside Directors carrying out highly effective supervision of Executive Officers and Directors who concurrently serve as Executive Officers and Directors, they also give advice from the viewpoint of sustainable corporate growth and increased corporate value based on their personal knowledge. The trial run of "Meetings of Independent Outside Directors," the holding of which is stipulated in the Company's Basic Policy on Corporate Governance in the case that it is deemed necessary, was confirmed. (c) Information acquisition, support systems and training to vitalize deliberations The distribution in advance of materials pertaining to meetings of the Board of Directors was improved with regard to timing and digitization, but further improvements are anticipated. Support of information provision is being provided appropriately, such as by the participation at factory inspections in Japan and overseas and the "Value Creation Forum," which is an internal announcement event for each business, and carrying out individual follow-up meetings with the responsible Executive Officer due to requests from Directors. Roles and responsibilities of the three committees In addition to deciding the details of proposals to select Directors, the Nominating Committee appropriately carries out supervision of the CEO's succession plan. The Board of Directors and Nominating Committee appropriately carry out evaluations of Executive Officers and Directors who concurrently serve as Executive Officers, and human resources affairs in general. However, regarding the standards for dismissing the CEO, there was the opinion of suggesting re-examination from an objective, transparent and timely standpoint. The Audit Committee appropriately supervises the building of the internal control system and risk - 16 - management system, as well as their operational status, and displays "protection functions." The Compensation Committee appropriately carries out the design and revision of the remuneration system for Executive Officers and Directors who concurrently serve as Executive Officers as a sound incentive, and the determination of the remuneration amount. However, amid significant changes to the management environment, there was the opinion of suggesting re-examination. Composition and operation of the Board of Directors The scope of the number of members of the Board of Directors and the broad sense of diversity are appropriate in comparison with the goals of the Company's governance. The selection of matters of discussion by the Chairman of the Board is extremely pertinent, and open discussions are facilitated. Furthermore, the secretariat's support system was confirmed to be generally appropriate. In order to enhance the supervision of global management at the Board of Directors going forward, the Company will take into consideration the creation of reporting opportunities for the people responsible for overseas subsidiaries. Governance in general [Ensure the rights and equality of shareholders, Proper cooperation with stakeholders other than shareholders, Ensure proper information disclosure and transparency, Dialogue with shareholders] Ensuring the rights and equality of shareholders, proper cooperation with stakeholders other than shareholders, ensuring proper information disclosure and transparency, and dialogue with shareholders have all been evaluated as appropriate to a certain extent. However, the Company will further enhance supervision of "the status of ensuring diversity that reflects experience, skill and attributes, which differ throughout the Group," "respecting sound ethics in business activities in addition to the corporate culture we wish to create," "the status of the disclosure of non-financial information and the provision of information beyond that required by laws and regulations," and "expectations from shareholders about the Company" as they are regarded as matters of discussion for the meetings of the Board of Directors. Tackling of matters stipulated in the fiscal 2019 Board of Directors policies It was confirmed that matters stipulated in the operation policies, such as the deepening of strategy discussion regarding the process for formulating the next medium-term business plan, had been implemented. Furthermore, the improvement of explanations and materials at meetings of the Board of Directors by Executive Officers and Directors who concurrently serve as Executive Officers led to substantial discussions. (6) Outline of Board of Directors Management Policies for Fiscal 2020 Based on the assessment of the Board of Directors' effectiveness and the details of the exchange of opinions at informal gatherings of Directors, the Chairman of the Board established a management policy for the board's activities in fiscal 2020, the following of which are regarded as the main points, and provided the following explanations immediately after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Maintain and improve the quality of questions at the Board of Directors meetings

Support the challenges of the executive team and support resolute and swift decision-making

decision-making Further enrich the agenda of the Board of Directors

Supplement the Board of Directors to undertake an initiative to enhance the effectiveness thereof

17 -

Adopt opinions as implementing measures that contribute to the enhancement of effectiveness [Supplementary rule 4-14-2 Training of Directors and Auditors] In accordance with the Director Election Standards, the Nominating Committee selects candidates for election as Director who have the qualities needed to be a Director. The Company confirms whether new Directors require training judging from each individual's knowledge, experience and other characteristics. If training is needed, the Company provides suitable opportunities to receive this training. For new Independent Outside Directors, the Company provides information about the group's structure, business activities and finances as well as information about the medium-term business plan and its progress and other subjects. These new Directors also receive basic information about the Company's businesses and corporate-level functions. For Independent Outside Directors, the Company arranges visits to the development, manufacturing, sales, service and other operations of every business unit. The Executive Officer of each business unit provides the Directors with the latest information about that business.

Board of Directors activities in fiscal 2019: Inspection tours in Japan (factories and sales offices, including at subsidiaries) Two tours with the cumulative participation of three Outside Directors Inspection tours outside Japan (factories and sales offices, including at subsidiaries) One tour with the participation of two Outside Directors Internal announcement event for each business (Value Creation Forum) Internal announcement events (Value Creation Forum) in four business areas with the cumulative participation of seven Outside Directors. Executive Officers Conference (Discussion on strategies and examination of issues) Five Outside Directors participated as observers (once) External exhibitions Two external exhibitions with the cumulative participation of three Outside Directors. New Inside Directors provided opportunities to attend governance training held by external institutions, and Outside and Inside Directors notified of information on various seminars provided as opportunities to participate in, as necessary. 【Principle 5-1 Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders】 The Company encourages constructive dialogues with shareholders and other investors with the goal of using these dialogues to contribute to sustained growth and the medium and long-term growth of corporate value. The Company will conduct extensive investor relations activities. Based on this commitment, the following actions are taken. Designation of a senior management in charge of shareholder dialogues 18 - Activities for a constructive dialogue with shareholders and other investors are centered on the President CEO. The Executive Officer for investor relations and the department responsible for investor relations assist the President & CEO. Measures for seamless cooperation among departments

The department responsible for investor relations plays the primary role in encouraging dialogues with shareholders and other investors. The business management, accounting, finance, legal affairs and sustainability promotion departments and all business units work together to support this division. In addition, the Investor Relations Office works seamlessly with the management council meetings and other major councils as well as the Corporate Information Disclosure Committee for the purpose of ensuring that dialogues are timely and appropriate. Measures used for dialogues other than individual meetings

The Company positions general shareholder meeting as an important opportunity for a dialogue with shareholders. The goal is to operate these meetings in a manner that can earn the trust of shareholders. This includes the disclosure of information about business operations so that information is supplied in a sufficient volume and in a format that is easy to understand. In addition, there are quarterly Financial Results Briefing Session, Management Policy Briefings from the President & CEO, and Investor Briefings for Individual Investors. All these activities are aimed at maintaining strong lines of communication with shareholders and other investors. Reporting system for shareholders' opinions and concerns

The President & CEO submits reports on information including opinions and concerns about the Company that were received through dialogues with shareholders and other investors to the Board of Directors, management council meetings and other major councils, as necessary. Management of insider information

The Company has a Corporate Information Disclosure Committee for the purpose of ensuring that the disclosure of important corporate information is timely, appropriate and fair. This Committee establishes a procedure for the disclosure of information. In addition, as stated in Rules for the Prevention of Group Insider Trading, the managers of departments that have information about significant facts are responsible for managing this information. Disclosure must be timely, appropriate and fair. Information must be managed to prevent the provision of information only to some shareholders and investors. Other activities

The Company performs investigations and other activities in order to identify effective shareholders. The purpose is to know all shareholders, both registered and effective shareholders, who make investment decisions and stock voting decisions. Dialogue with these effective shareholders is one of the Company's priorities.

information about ESG (environmental, social and governance, and other non-financial information. More measures will be taken to further upgrade these disclosure activities. - 20 - 2. Capital Structure Percentage of Foreign Shareholders From 20% to less than 30% [Status of Major Shareholders] Name / Company Name Number of Shares Owned Percentage (%) The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account) 48,831,700 9.84 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust account) 34,875,000 7.03 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 13,945,007 2.81 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust account 9) 12,844,300 2.59 SMBC Trust Bank Ltd. 11,875,000 2.39 (Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Pension Trust Account) Nippon Life Insurance Company 10,809,234 2.18 (Standing proxies: The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.) The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. 10,801,500 2.18 (Holder in Retirement Benefit Trust for MUFG Bank, Ltd.) Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust account 7) 9,834,300 1.98 DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 9,040,518 1.82 (Standing proxies: Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.) Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust account 5) 8,583,400 1.73 Controlling Shareholder (except for Parent ― Company) Parent Company None Supplementary Explanation The status of major shareholders shown above is the current status as of March 31, 2020. Percentages are calculated by deducting treasury shares 6,580,147 shares. Treasury shares do not include the Company's shares held by trust accounts related to the BIP (Board Incentive Plan) trust for compensation for Directors (1,184,094 shares). According to a Statement of Large-Volume Holdings (Revised Statement of Large-Volume Holdings) made accessible to the public on April 6, 2018, as of April 1, 2018, a group of shareholders comprising MUFG Bank, Ltd. and three other affiliate companies of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., held the Company's shares as shown below. However, as the Company is unable to confirm the actual number of shares held as of March 31, 2020, the number of shares owned on the registration of the shareholder name is shown in the status of major shareholders above. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (group shareholding comprising four companies): 54,529,000 shares (10.85%)

21 -

According to Statements of Large-Volume Holdings (Revised Statements of Large-Volume Holdings) made accessible to the public, the companies shown below have significant holdings of the Company's shares, however, as the Company is unable to confirm the actual number of shares held as of March 31, 2020, they have not been included in the status of major shareholders above. Additionally, the percentages shown in parentheses is based on the total number of all issued shares, including treasury shares. BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. (group shareholding comprising 11 companies): 36,956,000 shares (7.35%) held as of January 31, 2020

(Revised Statement of Large-Volume Holdings as of February 6, 2020)

(Revised Statement of Large-Volume Holdings as of February 6, 2020) Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (group shareholding comprising three companies): 32,929,000 shares (6.55%) held as of January 31, 2020

(Statement of Large-Volume Holdings as of February 6, 2020)

(Statement of Large-Volume Holdings as of February 6, 2020) Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd. (group shareholding comprising two companies): 25,279,000 shares (5.03%) held as of December 14, 2018

(Revised Statement of Large-Volume Holdings as of December 20, 2018) 3. Corporate Attributes Listed Stock Market and Market Section Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Fiscal Year-End March Type of Business Electric Appliances Number of Employees (consolidated) as of the End 1,000 or more of the Previous Fiscal Year Sales (consolidated) as of the End of the Previous From ¥100 billion to less than ¥1 trillion Fiscal Year Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries as of the End From 100 to less than 300 of the Previous Fiscal Year Policy on Measures to Protect Minority Shareholders in Conducting Transactions with Controlling Shareholder

― Other Special Circumstances which may have Material Impact on Corporate Governance ― - 22 - II. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision-making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management 1. Organizational Composition and Operation Organization Form Company with three committees (Nominating, Audit and Compensation) [Directors] Maximum Number of Directors Stipulated in 15 Articles of Incorporation Term of Office Stipulated in Articles of 1 year Incorporation Chairperson of the Board Other Director Number of Directors 12 [Outside Directors] Number of Outside Directors 5 Number of Independent Directors 5 Outside Directors' Relationship with the Company (1) Name Attribute Relationship with the Company* a b c d e f g h i j k Takashi Hatchoji From another company △ Taketsugu Fujiwara From another company △ Chikatomo Kenneth From another company △ Hodo Sakie Tachibana From another company Fukushima Soichiro Sakuma From another company △ Categories for "Relationship with the Company"

"○" when the Director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; " △ " when the Director fell under the category in the past

" when the Director fell under the category in the past "●" when a close relative of the Director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "▲"when a close relative of the Director fell under the category in the past Executive of the Company or its subsidiaries Non-executive Director or Executive of a parent company of the Company Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an Executive thereof Major client or supplier of the listed company or an Executive thereof Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides compensation as a director/ kansayaku Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a legal entity) 23 - h. Executive of a client or supplier company of the Company (which does not correspond to any of d, e, or f) (the director himself/herself only) i. Executive of a company, between which and the Company Outside director/kansayaku are mutually appointed (the Director himself/herself only) j. Executive of a company or organization that receives a donation from the Company (the director himself/herself only) k. Others - 24 - Outside Directors' Relationship with the Company (2) Updated Name Takashi Hatchoji Committees Nominating Remuneration Audit ○ ○ Designation Supplementary as Explanation of Reasons of Selection Independent the Relationship Director Reasons for selection as an Outside Director: The Company focuses on 1. having professional records and visions in their respective fields; 2. having no material business relations with the Company and thus a high degree of independence; and 3. ability to dedicate sufficient time to fulfill Former the duties of the Board of Directors and Representative committees. Executive At Hitachi, Ltd., Mr. Takashi Hatchoji was Officer, involved for many years in the management Executive Vice of the electronics manufacturing business, President and including promotion of global management Executive Officer and business transformation. He has ○ of Hitachi, Ltd. extensive experience and a broad range of knowledge as a corporate executive. The Transactions Company believes that Mr. Hatchoji can between Hitachi contribute to the maintenance and upgrading and the Company of corporate governance. account for less Reason for selection as an Independent than 1% of the Director: Mr. Hatchoji meets the standards consolidated sales for independence specified by the of each company. Nominating Committee. Also, as explained in the column to the left, Mr. Hatchoji is not a business executive or other significant person at a major supplier or customer or a major shareholder. There are no conflicts of interest with ordinary shareholders concerning his role as an Outside Director. As a result, Mr. Hatchoji is designated an Independent Director. - 25 - Asahi Kasei Corporation Special Advisor The transactions between Asahi Taketsugu ○ ○ ○ Kasei Fujiwara Corporation and the Company accounted for less than 1% of the consolidated net sales of each company. Reasons for selection as an Outside Director: Same as above for 1) to 3) Mr. Taketsugu Fujiwara has been in charge of management of a comprehensive chemicals maker for years at Asahi Kasei Corporation, which diversified from chemicals and textiles to electronic materials, pharmaceuticals, and housing. His duties at Asahi Kasei included fostering businesses through mergers and acquisitions. He has extensive experience and a broad range of knowledge as a corporate executive. Therefore, the Company believes that Mr. Fujiwara can contribute to the maintenance and upgrading of corporate governance through his activities at the Board of Directors and the committees. Reason for selection as an Independent Director: Mr. Fujiwara meets the standards for independence specified by the Nominating Committee. Also, as explained in the column to the left, Mr. Fujiwara is not a business executive or other significant person at a major supplier or customer or a major shareholder. There are no conflicts of interest with ordinary shareholders concerning his role as an Outside Director. As a result, Mr. Fujiwara is designated an Independent Director. - 26 - Reasons for selection as an Outside Director: Same as above for 1) to 3) Mr. Chikatomo Kenneth Hodo has been in management of a company providing business consulting and IT services for Accenture Japan years at Accenture Japan Ltd. He has Ltd extensive experience and a broad range of Senior Corporate knowledge as a corporate executive. Advisor Therefore, the Company believes that Mr. Hodo can contribute to the maintenance The transactions and upgrading of corporate governance Chikatomo between through his activities at the Board of Kenneth ○ ○ ○ Accenture Japan Directors and the committees. Hodo Ltd and the Reason for selection as an Independent Company Director: Mr. Hodo meets the standards for accounted for less independence specified by the Nominating than 1% of the Committee. Also, as explained in the consolidated net column to the left, Mr. Hodo is not a sales of each business executive or other significant company. person at a major supplier or customer or a major shareholder. There are no conflicts of interest with ordinary shareholders concerning his role as an Outside Director. As a result, Mr. Hodo is designated an Independent Director. Reasons for selection as an Outside G&S Global Director: Same as above for 1) to 3) Advisors Inc. Ms. Sakie Tachibana Fukushima served as President and Member of the Board of Korn/Ferry Representative International (Global Headquarters) and Director Sakie head of its Japanese subsidiary for many Tachibana ○ ○ ○ There is no years. She also served as outside director of Fukushima many Japanese companies. In addition to business relationship extensive experience as a corporate between G&S executive and a broad range of experience Global Advisors Inc. and the and knowledge about the management of Company. human resources, she has an extensive range of knowledge about corporate - 27 - governance. Therefore, the Company believes that Ms. Fukushima can contribute to the maintenance and upgrading of corporate governance through her activities at the Board of Directors and the committees. Reason for selection as an Independent Director: Ms. Fukushima meets the standards for independence specified by the Nominating Committee. Also, as explained in the column to the left, Ms. Fukushima is not a business executive or other significant person at a major supplier or customer or a major shareholder. There are no conflicts of interest with ordinary shareholders concerning her role as an Outside Director. As a result, Ms. Fukushima is designated an Independent Director. Reasons for selection as an Outside Director: Same as above for 1) to 3) At Nippon Steel Corporation and Nippon Nippon Steel Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (currently Nippon Steel Corporation), Mr. Corporation Advisor Soichiro Sakuma was involved for many years in management in the manufacturing sector and was in charge of main head The transactions office functions, including general Soichiro between Nippon ○ ○ ○ ○ administration, human resources, Sakuma Steel Corporation and environment and IT, mainly in legal and the Company internal control & audit. He has extensive accounted for less than 1% of experience and a broad range of knowledge the consolidated as a corporate executive. Therefore, the net sales of each company. Company believes that Mr. Sakuma can contribute to the maintenance and upgrading of corporate governance through his activities at the Board of Directors and the committees. - 28 - Reason for selection as an Independent Director: Mr. Sakuma meets the standards for independence specified by the Nominating Committee. Also, as explained in the column to the left, Mr. Sakuma is not a business executive or other significant person at a major supplier or customer or a major shareholder. There are no conflicts of interest with ordinary shareholders concerning his role as an Outside Director. As a result, Mr. Sakuma is designated an Independent Director. [Committees] Committee's Composition and Attributes of Chairperson All Committee Full-time Inside Directors Outside Chairperson Members Members Directors Nominating 5 1 1 4 Outside Director Committee Remuneration 5 2 2 3 Outside Director Committee Audit 6 2 2 4 Outside Director Committee - 29 - [Executive Officers (Shikkoyaku)] Number of Executive Officers Updated 10 Status of Additional Duties Updated Representative Additional Duties as Director Additional Nominating Remuneration Name Duties as Authority Committee Committee Employee Member Member Shoei Yamana Yes Yes × × No Kiyotaka Fujii No No × × No Toshimitsu Taiko No Yes × × No Seiji Hatano No Yes × × No Noriyasu Kuzuhara No No × × No Yuji Ichimura No No × × No Masafumi Uchida No Yes × × No Hajime Takei No No × × No Toshiya Eguchi No No × × No Shinichiro Oka No No × × No [Auditing Structure] Appointment of Directors and/or Staff to Appointed Support the Audit Committee Matters Related to the Independence of Such Directors and/or Staff from Executive Officers (Shikkoyaku) The Company set up the Audit Committee Office with a full-time staff to support the Audit Committee, and, besides being the secretariat of the Audit Committee, the Audit Committee Office shall perform its duties in accordance with the instructions of the Audit Committee. Furthermore, this principle is to be clearly specified in Company rules and made common knowledge. To ensure the independence of the Audit Committee Office from Executive Officers and the effectiveness of instructions received from the Audit Committee, personnel matters regarding the Audit Committee Office including appointment, personnel changes and disciplinary action, shall be approved in advance by the Audit Committee. Cooperation among Audit Committee, Accounting Auditors and Internal Audit Departments The Audit Committee holds meetings with the External Accounting Auditor many times each year. Committee members receive thorough explanations of the External Accounting Auditor's policy and plans for audits in addition to explanations and other information to be certain that the External Accounting Auditor is performing its duties properly. In addition, members of the Audit Committee state their views, including - 30 - requests to place emphasis on certain audit items, and actively exchange other information. The aim is to perform audits that are appropriate and strict. Committee members also receive explanations for the auditing system and internal controls of the accounting auditor's company to confirm various items. Receiving detailed reports from the External Accounting Auditor about the audit method and results is not the only task of the Audit Committee but also Committee members receive frequent audit implementation reports and monitor progress of the External Accounting Auditor's audit. The Audit Committee compares information from the External Accounting Auditor with information obtained by Committee members to reach decisions regarding the suitability of the External Accounting Auditor's audit. As a company with three committees, the Company has an Audit Committee. All subsidiaries in Japan are companies with Kansayaku. The Company has a Corporate Audit Division to perform internal audits. Furthermore, while preserving its independence as an audit organization, the Audit Committee, Corporate Audit Division and Kansayaku of the subsidiaries cooperate with each other to make audits even more efficient and effective. The Corporate Audit Division prepares internal audit reports, periodic audit activity reports and monitoring reports. These reports are submitted at the same time to the President & CEO and the Audit Committee. Rules stipulate that the Audit Committee has the right to ask the Corporate Audit Division to perform special audits. [Independent Directors] Number of Independent Directors 5 Matters relating to Independent Directors All Outside Directors who are qualified to be Independent Directors are designated Independent Directors. In 2007, the Nominating Committee established "Independence Standards for Outside Directors". Regarding such standards, the Nominating Committee selects Outside Director candidates for whom none of the following items are applicable. (1) Person affiliated with Konica Minolta Former employee of the Konica Minolta Group

Having a family member (spouse, child, or any blood or marital relative within the second degree) that has served as a Director, Executive Officer, Auditor or senior management in the Konica Minolta Group during the past five years (2) Person affiliated with a major supplier/client Currently serving as a Managing Director, Executive Officer, or employee of a major supplier/client company/group that receives 2% or more of its consolidated sales from the Konica Minolta Group or vice versa (3) Specialized service provider (lawyer, accountant, consultant, etc.) Specialized service provider that received annual compensation of 5 million yen or more from the Konica Minolta Group for the past two years

31 -

(4) Other A shareholder holding 10% or more of the voting rights in the Company (Executive Director, Executive Officer, or employee in the case of a corporate body)

A Director taking part in a Director exchange

A Director, Executive Officer, Kansayaku or equivalent position-holder of a company that competes with the Konica Minolta Group, or a person holding 3% or more of the shares of a competing company

or equivalent position-holder of a company that competes with the Konica Minolta Group, or a person holding 3% or more of the shares of a competing company Having some other significant conflict of interest with the Konica Minolta Group The Company, under the rules of the Nominating Committee, in principle, limits the period in office of Outside Directors to four years (reappointment limit). This rule is based on the concern that the objectivity of these Directors may decline as the length of time in office increases. [Incentives] Incentive Policies for Directors and/or Performance-linked Remuneration, and others Executive Officers (Shikkoyaku) Supplementary Explanation The Company has introduced medium-term stock bonus plan (performance-linked) for Executive Officers in addition to annual performance-based cash bonus. The stock compensation-type stock options have been terminated after the 12th stock compensation-type stock options for fiscal 2016 issued in August 2016. Recipients of Stock Options ------- Supplementary Explanation ― [Remuneration for Directors and Executive Officers (Shikkoyaku)] Disclosure of Individual Directors' Not disclosed Remuneration Disclosure of Individual Executive Officers' Payments to individuals are disclosed only for certain (Shikkoyaku) Remuneration Executive Officers Supplementary Explanation Compensation for Directors and Executive Officers in fiscal 2019 was as shown below. The 4 Directors who do not concurrently hold Executive Officer posts Base salary of 127 million yen

No performance-based cash bonuses 32 - Stock bonus of 31 million yen The 6 Outside Directors Base salary of 63 million yen

No performance-based cash bonuses No stock bonuses The 24 Executive Officers Base salary of 525 million yen Performance-based cash bonus of 55 million yen Stock bonus of 34 million yen Notes The number above includes one Outside Director and one Inside Director, both of whom resigned at the date of the 115th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2019. At the end of the period (March 31, 2020), the Company has five (5) Outside Directors, three (3) Inside Directors (not concurrently holding Executive Officer posts) and twenty-four (24) Executive Officers. In addition to the four (4) Inside Directors shown above (1), the Company has another four (4) Inside Directors who concurrently hold Executive Officer posts, and the compensation to these Directors is included in compensation to Executive Officers. As to one Executive Officer, who resigned at the date of the 115th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and assumed the post of Director, was separately counted as Executive Officer and Director in the table and compensation was also set forth separately as the portion as Executive Officer and that as Director. Regarding the performance-based cash bonus, the amounts which should be recorded as expense in fiscal 2019 are stated. Regarding the stock bonus, the amounts which were recorded as expense in fiscal 2019 are stated, based on a calculation of future share allocations according to estimated points to be allotted to Directors (excluding Outside Directors) and Executive Officers as part of their compensation. The following individual received compensation of 100 million yen or more in fiscal 2019. Executive Officer, Mr. Richard K. Taylor - 147 million yen (Breakdown: base salary of 91 million yen and performance-based cash bonus of 56 million yen) *Mr. Taylor received this compensation from consolidated subsidiary Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. Policy on Determining Remuneration Amounts and Calculation Methods Established Disclosure of Policy on Determining Remuneration Amounts and Calculation Methods - 33 - The Company, which has adopted the company-with-three-committees system, has established a Compensation Committee. Outside Directors account for the majority of members of the committee and the committee is chaired by an Outside Director to ensure transparency and to determine compensation in a fair and appropriate manner. The Company's Directors' compensation system is intended to strengthen the motivation of Directors and Executive Officers to strive for the continuous medium-to-long-term improvement of the Group performance in line with management policies to meet shareholder expectations, and to contribute to the optimization of the Group value. The Company aims for a level of compensation that enables it to attract and retain talented people to take responsibility for the Company's development. In keeping with these aims, the Compensation Committee has established a policy for determining the individual compensation entitlement of Directors and Executive Officers as set out below, and determines the amount, etc. of individual compensation entitlement of Directors and Executive Officers in line with this policy. For fiscal 2020, the "Compensation Policy" was partially amended by taking the necessity for amendment into consideration and deliberation following the amendment of the Compensation Policy for fiscal 2017. (1) Compensation system Compensation packages for Directors (excluding Directors who concurrently hold Executive Officer posts) exclude a short-termperformance-based cash bonus because Directors have a supervisory role, and consist of a "base salary" component in the form of a base salary and "stock bonus." The "stock bonus" consists of the "medium-term stock bonus" (non-performance-linked) and "long-term stock bonus." Also, Outside Directors only receive "base salary," inclusive of bonus according to their roles.

medium-term business plan. Certain portions of shares are distributed in cash.

Shares of the Company obtained as stock bonus shall be held in principle for one (1) year after the date of retirement from the post of each Director or Executive Officer. The standard for compensation to the President & CEO is a 50:25:25 mix of "base salary," "annual performance-based cash bonus" and "stock bonus." For the Executive Officers other than the President & CEO, the "base salary" ratio is set higher than that for the President & CEO.

In addition, the ratio of "medium-term stock bonus" (performance-linked) and "long-term stock bonus" in "stock bonus" is 60:40. Compensation for non-Japan residents may be handled in different ways from the treatment said above according to legal and other circumstances. When the Board of Directors resolved a correction to financial statements after the announcement due to a material accounting error or fraud, the Compensation Committee considers corrections to performance- based bonuses and limit payment or request return of the bonuses when necessary. The Company reviews levels, composition and others of compensation in a timely and proper manner in accordance with changes in the management environment. performance-based bonuses, reasons for the selection of these indicators, and method for determining the amount of performance-based bonuses> (1) Annual performance-based cash bonus - 35 - Indicators and the reasons for the selection of these indicators The indicator for the level of performance results portion is the amount of Group consolidated operating profit. It was judged that operating profit is the most appropriate indicator for determining the responsibility for performance that should be taken on by Executive Officers with the aim of realizing sustainable growth and enhanced corporate value by achieving higher levels of operating profit. For corporate departments and core business departments, the indicators for the portion according to attainment of performance targets are the amount of operating profit, operating profit margin, operating cash flows, and KMCC-ROIC. These indicators attach strong significance to the

Company's sustainable growth and the enhancement of the medium- to long-term corporate value. The amount of operating profit is selected to strengthen the earning power of the core business, operating profit margin to realize a shift to a highly profitable system, operating cash flows to allow timely and appropriate development of strategies and procure the underlying capital, and KMCC- ROIC to improve the efficiency of invested capital.

In addition, the respective indicator has been evenly weighted at 25%.

For a new business department, the indicators are individual targets set out by each business unit in light of the business characteristics and fiscal key measures. For the portion according to personal appraisal, factors such as progress of each Executive Officer's key operational measures are used as indicators. Matters are evaluated from a different perspective from the level of performance results portion and the portion according to attainment of performance targets. Methods for determining the amount of compensation The amount paid for the level of performance results portion is calculated by multiplying a value determined according to the amount of Group consolidated operating profit by a number of points set for each position. Said value is decided in accordance with a table formulated in advance. For corporate departments and core business departments, the amount paid for the portion according to attainment of performance targets is calculated by multiplying an attainment rate of annual performance targets that has been calculated reflecting the weighting of each indicator by a set amount for each position. The respective business's consolidated performance is factored in the payment for Executive Officers responsible for the core business department, and the Group's consolidated performance is factored in the payment for those responsible for the corporate department.

In addition, the payment amount for Executive Officers responsible for the new business department is calculated by multiplying an attainment rate of individual targets of the respective business department by a set amount for each position.

The rate of the payment varies from 0% to 200%, depending on the attainment level of the target. The amount paid for the portion according to personal appraisal is calculated by multiplying the total of the standard amounts determined for the level of performance results portion and portion 36 - according to attainment of performance targets by an appraisal value (value in the range of -30% to +30%) for each Executive Officer stipulated in a proposal drafted by the President & CEO. The payment amounts in the three items listed above will be discussed and settled by the Compensation Committee. Medium-term stock bonus (performance-linked) Indicators and the reasons for the selection of these indicators The amount of operating profit, operating cash flows, and ROIC are set to be the indicators (all of which are on the consolidated basis of the Group) with the aim of the sustainable growth and the enhancement of the medium- to long-term corporate value of the Company. The amount of operating profit is selected to strengthen the earning power of the core business, operating cash flows to allow timely and appropriate development of strategies and procure the underlying capital, and ROIC to improve the efficiency of invested capital over the medium to long term. In addition, these indicators have been weighted at 40%, 30% and 30%, respectively. Methods for determining the amount of compensation The amount of compensation is calculated by combining the attainment rate of cumulative operating profit targets over the period of the medium-term business plan multiplied by 40% and the attainment rate of cumulative operating cash flows targets for the same period multiplied by 30% with the attainment rate of average ROIC targets for the same period multiplied by 30%. This total is then multiplied by a number of points set per position accumulated over the same period, with one point equaling one share that will be transferred as compensation.

The rate of the payment varies from 0% to 200%, depending on the attainment level of the target. Points set per position is calculated by dividing the amount of resources allocated per position by a reference stock price. The reference stock price is the average price (weighted average) paid by the trustee entrusted by the Company, the trustor, when purchasing the number of shares in the Company required to pay the stock bonus on the stock market. The number of shares transferred listed above will be discussed and settled by the Compensation Committee [Supporting System for Outside Directors] There is the Board of Directors Office that functions as a secretariat for the Board of Directors, Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee and has a similar function to that of the Audit Committee Office that is the secretariat for the Audit Committee. The members of the Board of Directors Office provide assistance for the Outside Directors to help enable the board and its three committees to function properly. Members of this office also distribute he document in advance concerning agenda items to Outside Directors, and create proposals and plans for visits to Company facilities and accompany Outside Directors as needed - 37 - as part of activities to provide information to these directors. The objectives are to enable Outside Directors to thoroughly discuss subjects at the Board of Directors meetings and to enable these meetings to take place with no difficulties. [Status of Persons Who Have Retired from a Position Such as Representative Director and President etc.] Retired Representative Director and Presidents, etc., holding Advisory or Any Other Position in the Company Working Form and Conditions Date of Name Title/ Responsibilities (Full-time/Part- Retirement from Term Position time, Position Such as Paid/Unpaid, President (Note) etc.) External activities using Yoshikatsu Ota Honorary the title of June 19, 2014 One year honorary advisor Part-time/Unpaid Advisor (no participation in management) External activities using Fumio Iwai Honorary the title of June 23, 2009 One year honorary advisor Part-time/Unpaid Advisor (no participation in management) External activities using Hideo Tashima Honorary the title of June 29, 1999 One year honorary advisor Part-time/Unpaid Advisor (no participation in management) Total Number of Retired Representative Director and Presidents, etc. Holding Advisory or Any Other Position in the Company 3 Other Matters There is no senior advisor position at the Company because it was terminated in 2006. - 38 - Past presidents of the Company or the Company's predecessors (Konica Corporation and Minolta Co., Ltd.) can receive the title of Special Advisor or Honorary Advisor once an individual is no longer a Director as defined in the Companies Act. A summary of this position is as follows. A Special Advisor is an individual who performs external activities that are beneficial to the Company. This includes the activities of industry and economic associations that represent the Company, public service activities such as social activities and committee studies, and other types of activities. The guideline for compensation is about 30% of fixed compensation when the individual resigned as CEO. The term of office is up to age 75 or four years, whichever is shorter.

An Honorary Advisor is given to a former president who wants to use this title for external activities and when the Company determines that these activities would be meaningful to the Company. There is no compensation. The term of office is one year and can be extended every year by mutual agreement.

Special Advisors and Honorary Advisors have no rights involving decisions or other influences on management decisions and judgments.

The President & CEO selects Special Advisors and Honorary Advisors and their status and submits reports to the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors establishes rules for this advisor system as part of the Company Rules. As stated above, as of June 30, 2020, there are no Special Advisors who receive compensation and three Honorary Advisors who do not receive any compensation. (Note) Date of retirement from position such as President is the day the former CEO was no longer a Director as defined in the Companies Act. 2. Matters on Functions of Business Execution, Auditing, Oversight, Nominating and Remuneration Decisions (Overview of Current Corporate Governance System) Activities of the Board of Directors 1) Frequency of Meetings held

In fiscal 2019, 12 meetings were held. 2) Main matters for consideration As fiscal 2019 marking the final year of "SHINKA 2019," the three-yearmedium-term business plan, deliberations for the formulation of the next medium-term business plan were held with the oversight of the review of the progress made on each business strategy and key measures in the respective business areas. 3) Attendance of each director At the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2019, three Directors stepped down and three were newly appointed. However, in fiscal 2019 all members of the Board of Directors attended all Board meetings, resulting in an attendance rate of 100%. (2) Business execution Transfer of authority to Executive Officers by the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors delegates significant authority concerning decisions about business operations to the President & CEO. The Board of Directors concentrates on fundamental items involving business 39 - operations, such as "Fundamental Policies for Management" as well as on the oversight of how business operations are managed. (b) Framework for business operations The Board of Directors appoints Executive Officers and selects from these Executive Officers the President & CEO and senior Executive Officers. In addition, the Board of Directors assigns specific duties to the Executive Officers and determines the flow of orders and instructions. The President & CEO and the other Executive Officers make decisions and conduct business operations for the business operations they have been given responsibility by a resolution of the Board of Directors. Management Consultation Committee

The Management Consultation Committee provides assistance to the President & CEO for making decisions and discusses important items concerning management of the Group. Functions and roles of Outside Directors involving corporate governance

Upgrading an oversight function from the perspective of ordinary shareholders is one of the priorities of the Company. The Nominating Committee selects highly independent Outside Director candidates based on "Independence Standards for Outside Directors" established by this committee and the standards for Independence in Rule 436-2 of the Securities Listing Regulations of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. The primary role of Outside Directors is to use the perspective of ordinary shareholders, which is independent from the perspective of senior management team and certain stakeholders (large shareholders, suppliers and customers, related companies, and others). In particular, the Outside Directors are responsible for supervising management in order to protect ordinary shareholders and ensure the common interests of shareholders when there is a conflict of interest with senior management team. At meetings of the Board of Directors, Outside Directors make statements from the perspective of ordinary shareholders concerning proposals from Executive Officers and reports about studies involving significant issues. Furthermore, Outside Directors use their many years of corporate management experience to give appropriate advice. All of these activities contribute to upgrading management strategies and improving the efficiency of management. In addition, an Outside Director chairs the Nominating, Audit and Compensation Committees in order to heighten transparency.

The Company has contractual agreements with the Outside Directors that limit the liability of these Directors. These agreements are for the purposes of attracting highly qualified individuals as Outside Directors and enabling these Directors to perform their roles as expected. Nominations Please see I. 1. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Japan's Corporate Governance Code] (4) Policy and procedure for selections or dismissals of Executive Officers and nominations of Director Candidates. Activities of Nominating Committee 1) Functions and roles - 40 - Decisions involving proposals submitted to the shareholders meeting concerning the election and termination of Directors

Receive reports from the President & CEO concerning a plan for a successor (training and selection) at a suitable time and supervision of this plan 2) Frequency of Meetings held Six meetings of the Nominating Committee were held in fiscal 2019. 3) Main matters for consideration In fiscal 2019, the selection of Director candidates was carried as stated in I. 1 [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Japan's Corporate Governance Code],【Principle 3-1 Enhancement of Full Disclosure】, (4) Policy and procedure for selections or dismissals of Executive Officers and nominations of Director Candidates, (b) Policy and procedure for nomination of Director Candidates, and (5) Reasons for selections and nominations of Executive Officers and Directors responsible for major duties, (b) Reasons for nominations of Director candidates. Also, the Committee received reports regarding the President & CEO's plan for selecting a successor and continuously supervised this. Attendance of each member of the Committee In fiscal 2019, all members of the Committee attended all Committee meetings, resulting in an attendance rate of 100%. Audits and supervision

(a) Auditing Structure

This information is in the previous "Auditing Structure" section.

(b) Accounting audit

1) Accounting Auditor

For fiscal 2019, the Company signed an audit contract with KPMG AZSA LLC to perform Companies Act audits and Financial Instruments and Exchange Act audits.

2) Duration of the audit

After the fiscal year ended March 31, 2007

3) Certified Public Accountants who conducted the audit and individuals who assisted with the audit (Certified Public Accountants who conducted the audit) Designated Limited Liability Partner Akihiro Otani Designated Limited Liability Partner Michiaki Yamabe Designated Limited Liability Partner Yosuke Sato (Individuals who assisted with the audit) 32 Certified Public Accountants and 29 others, a total of 61 Audit Committee 1) Functions and roles - 41 - Please see II. 1. [Auditing Structure]. 2) Frequency of Meetings held 13 meetings of the Audit Committee were held in fiscal 2019. 3) Roles and activities of the Internal Audit Committee The Company selects an Internal Director who is not concurrently an Executive Officer to serve as a full-time Audit Committee Member responsible for investigations. This individual uses regular auditing activities to collect information and submits reports to the Audit Committee, where a majority of members are Outside Audit Committee Members, in order to improve the quantity and quality of audits. Improving the effectiveness of the Audit Committee is the goal. Internal members of the Audit Committee mainly perform the following activities. Attending important meetings about business operations, audit the suitability of the Board of Directors process for delegating authority to Executive Officers, audit the operation of the internal control system, and other activities

Visiting business sites, including subsidiaries, in Japan and overseas, receive information from business site and subsidiary managers to determine the status of their business operations

Receiving monitoring reports at a suitable frequency from the Corporate Audit Division, which performs internal audits, and Kansayaku of the subsidiaries; use exchanges of opinions about matters requiring attention and other items for working together to improve audit functions

Election of an Independent Outside Director who can provide supervision from an ordinary shareholder perspective.

Improvement of the transparency, integrity and efficiency of management through the above- mentioned points. FY2000 Started an executive officer system and reduced the number of directors FY2000 Started an executive officer system and reduced the number of directors FY2002 Elected two independent outside directors Shortened the term of directors to one year FY2003 Formation of Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. due to a management integration Became a company with committees (now a company with three committees) Establishment of the Corporate Organization Basic Regulations Number of independent outside directors increased from two to four Establishment of policy for determining compensation FY2004 Started self-assessments (using questionnaires) of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors FY2005 Ended lump-sum retirement payments and started stock compensation-type stock options FY2006 Chairman of the Board of Directors started participating in the Nominations Committee Ended the senior advisor position First overseas field trip by outside directors (two) for a visit to a manufacturing subsidiary in China Established standards for the independence of outside directors FY2009 Revised part of the terms for performance-linked compensation in the compensation determination policy FY2010 Revised part of the Board of Directors rules FY2014 Started establishing a Fiscal Year Policy for the Board of Directors based on results of the Board of Directors effectiveness self-assessments (questionnaires) - 43 - FY2015 Established the Basic Policy on Corporate Governance The Nominating Committee started overseeing the succession plan of the President & CEO FY2016 Started using an external organization for questionnaires and interviews to assess the effectiveness of the Board of Directors FY2017 The compensation determination policy was revised, replaced stock compensation-type stock options and introduced stock bonus linking with medium-term performance FY2018 Revised some of the Board of Directors Rules Increased the number of Independent Outside Directors from four to five FY2019 Distributed tablet devices to Outside Directors and commenced the electronic distribution of materials for the Board of Directors' meetings FY2020 Partially amended performance-linked bonus and stock bonus under the compensation determination policy - 44 - III. Implementation of Measures for Shareholders and Other Stakeholders 1. Measures to Vitalize the General Shareholder Meetings and Smooth Exercise of Voting Rights Supplementary Explanations Early Notification of General The Company has a policy of sending shareholder meeting convocation Shareholder Meeting notices to shareholders at least three weeks before a meeting. In addition, a notice is posted on the Company website and the Tokyo Stock Exchange website prior to sending notices in order to give shareholders sufficient time to consider their votes on proposals. Notice of convocation of the 116th ordinary general meeting of shareholders (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) were sent to shareholders on June 9 (Tuesday), which was 21 days before the meeting. In addition, before sending these notices, the Company posted the notice of convocation on its website on June 1 (Monday) (and on June 8 (Monday) for the English- language notice). Scheduling AGMs to Avoid To facilitate constructive dialogues with shareholders and share information the Peak Day with shareholders accurately, the Company normally holds its shareholders meeting at least one week before the time that most June shareholders meetings take place. However, the 116th ordinary general meeting of shareholders (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) was held on June 30, 2020 (Tuesday), due to the effects of the COVID-19. Allowing Electronic Exercise To allow shareholders to submit their votes via the Internet, the Company of Voting Rights has established a platform that permits the use of several shareholder voting websites. ⚫ ICJ's electronic voting platform ⚫ The Company designated voting site (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) Participation in Electronic The Company posts convocation notices and its English translation on ICJ's Voting Platforms and Other electronic voting platform. Japanese and overseas institutional investors Measures to Enable who have pre-registered for the use of the platform can directly access the Institutional Investors to Vote contents of the convocation notices for deliberation, thus enhancing their with Greater Convenience convenience. Providing Convocation Notice Due to the large percentage of overseas investors, the Company posts an in English English language translation of its shareholder meeting convocation notice on the Company's website and on the Tokyo Stock Exchange website for such investors. Other As to the 116th ordinary general meeting of shareholders (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) in light of the situation related to the COVID-19, the - 45 - Company asked shareholders to refrain from attending the Meeting in person in order to prevent the spread of the infection. In tandem with this, the Company provided live streaming of the shareholders meeting to air the shareholders meeting by opening doors for shareholders who refrained from attending the shareholders meeting in person. Furthermore, after the closure of the Meeting, the Company posted a video footage of the scene of matters to be reported at the shareholders meeting on the Company's website. The Company normally holds an exhibition of the Group's products and services ahead of and after the shareholders meeting in order to give shareholders a better understanding of the Group's activities, but the exhibition was cancelled to prevent the risk of infections arising from a conversation held in close proximity between the attendees of the shareholders and exhibition staffs. With the environmentally well-thought-out administration put in place, the Company uses the FSC certified papers and plant-based oil ink for printing the notice of the convocation. Also, electricity purchased for running the shareholders meeting is sourced from solar and other renewable energies to help stop global warming by curbing CO2 emissions consequentially. 2. IR Activities Supplementary Explanations Presentation by President & CEO Preparation and Publication of For the purpose of ensuring prompt, accurate, and impartial Disclosure Policy disclosures of important corporate information concerning the Konica Minolta Group, the Konica Minolta Group has adopted principles relating to the disclosure of important corporate information in accordance with the "Konica Minolta Group Charter of Corporate Behavior", which applies to the Group and all of its employees. The Konica Minolta Group has also established information disclosure controls and procedures and takes measures to ensure that all employees are thoroughly familiar with information disclosure controls and procedures. - 46 - More information is provided on the Company's IR website in Japanese and English. (Japanese)https://www.konicaminolta.com/jp- ja/investors/management/dpolicy/ (English)https://www.konicaminolta.com/us- en/investors/management/dpolicy/ Regular Investor Briefings for The Company holds information meetings led by the Yes Individual Investors President & CEO, the Executive Officer in charge of investor relations or investor relations staff in order to communicate directly with individual investors regarding the Company's competitive edge based on its strengths and its process for enhancing corporate value through unique growth strategies. In fiscal 2019, two meetings were held as follows: August 31 (Saturday) in the Yaesu district of Tokyo and February 14 (Friday) in the Marunouchi district of Tokyo. Regular Investor Briefings for The Company holds quarterly Financial Results Briefing Yes Analysts and Institutional Session for analysts and institutional investors. The President Investors & CEO or Executive Officer responsible for Business Management, Accounting, and Finance gives an overview of recent results of operations and explains factors behind the difference in the previous fiscal year's results and the values given in external announcements, and the management goals and key measures for achieving these for the current fiscal year based on management strategies for realizing medium- to long-term sustainable growth. There are also business information meetings held by individual businesses in order to encourage understanding of the competitive edge gained by these businesses through unique measures and the Company's strengths. The following information meetings were held in fiscal 2019. June 13, 2019 (Thursday) for Business Technologies Business, performance materials business and measuring instruments, September 24, 2019 (Tuesday) for Precision Medicine Business, October 21, 2019 (Monday) for ESG, and December 26, 2019 (Thursday) and January 7, 2020 (Tuesday) for management policy. - 47 - Non-executive Directors and investors> Governance meetings are held regularly through which the Chairman of the Board of Directors who is Non-executive Director and Independent Outside Directors hold dialogue with prominent investors and directly communicate on topics such as the Company's unique governance system and the aims and background behind it, initiatives aimed at continuously enhancing effectiveness, and the sound advice and oversight given in regard to establishing and implementing medium- to long-term growth strategies. Recently meetings have been held as shown below. June 7, 2019: Chairman of the Board Matsuzaki and Outside Director Tomono Regular Investor Briefings for The President & CEO goes to North America once and Yes Overseas Investors Europe once each fiscal year to hold regularly scheduled meetings with major shareholders and new investors. This is a means of realizing direct dialogue with the aim of maintaining and strengthening relationships with medium- to long-term shareholders and building relationships with new investors, and gaining understanding and support for the Company's process for enhancing corporate value in the medium- to long-term (strengths, growth strategies, intangible assets, management targets and related measures and KPI, and portfolio for realizing future income and capital and shareholder return policies for achieving this). In addition, the Executive Officer responsible for Business Management, Accounting, and Finance, Executive Officers in charge of each business unit, the Executive Officer in charge of IR, or other IR staff participate in conferences in Japan and overseas held by securities companies (including themed conferences that focus on a specific business area, such as healthcare). These conferences are an opportunity to have discussions with many institutional investors about the Company's policies, performance and outlook. We also visit and invite investors for regular one-on-one meetings, telephone conferences. - 48 - English-language translations of presentations in quarterly earnings result briefing meetings held in Japan were provided, and the announcement of the second quarter and full-year earnings results is also released in the video footage to the public. http://www.magicalir.net/4902/slideshow/2020-05-26-E.html Posting of IR Materials on The Company's integrated report contains financial Website information as well as a broad range of financial and non- financial information. For example, this publication includes a message from the president that explains strategies for sustained growth, information about the people behind the Company's global business activities, a discussion of corporate governance that uses a dialogue between the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Outside Directors, and other information. For the non-financial side in particular, it introduces specific examples of efforts to improve the quality of management by placing ESG initiatives at the core of management activities, which have been underway since the management integration in 2003. In regard to external assessment, the report was nominated as one of the "excellent integrated reports selected by GPIF's asset managers entrusted with domestic equity investment." Also, the report received "The Excellence in Integrated Reporting Prize" at the 7th WICI Japan "Award for Excellence in Integrated Reporting", and won "Best Practice Award" at the Integrated Report Award established by Nikko Research Center, Inc. intending to raise recognition of the distinguished integrated reports. (Integrated Report URL) https://www.konicaminolta.com/jp- ja/investors/ir_library/ar/ar2019/index.html The Company's IR website has integrated reports, financial results, presentation materials, securities reports, shareholder's correspondence, annual financial data, this corporate governance report, CSR reports, intellectual property reports, IT performance reports, corporate information and other information, and the site has received - 49 - a high evaluation, including gold status and overall first prize, in the Gomez IR Site Ranking 2019 from Morningstar Japan K.K. < IR Library URL > https://www.konicaminolta.com/jp-ja/investors/ir_library/ Establishment of Department The Company has an IR Office that is supervised directly by and/or Manager in Charge of IR the President & CEO. The purpose is to reinforce the ability to distribute strategic IR information. Department in charge: IR Office (5 people) Executive Officer in charge: Toshimitsu Taiko, Senior Managing Executive Officer 3. Measures to Ensure Due Respect for Stakeholders Supplementary Explanations Stipulation of Internal Rules Under the slogan of management visions; to be "a global company that is vital for Respecting the Position of to society" and "an innovative company that is robust and constantly Stakeholders evolving," with the aim of implementing the corporate philosophy of "Creation of New Value," the Company practices sustainability management in order to balance the two wheels of the resolution of social issues and corporate growth. There is a Konica Minolta Group Charter of Corporate Behavior setting forth the actions that a corporation ought to demonstrate, in which respect for stakeholders is extensively stipulated. A worldwide Konica Minolta Group Charter of Corporate Behavior Guidance was also established with each provision providing for desirable actions people should emulate. The group's Charter of Corporate Behavior has been translated into ten languages and there are activities to make employees of the group worldwide aware of this code. We established 6 Values as a set of beliefs for employees working in the Group, which articulates the specific behavior, key qualities and judgement criteria to fall back on vis-à-vis stakeholders and society in our interactions through the course of our business. The 6 Values clearly stipulate to become a provider of the customer's genuine needs with an emphasis on "Customer-centric." Implementation of [Our initiatives for sustainability] Environmental Activities, CSR As we believe that initiative for sustainability is the heart of our Activities etc. management strategy, we will create new value instrumental in the evolution of the business and human society through our business actions. As a global enterprise, the Company is determined to continue to grow and play a role - 50 - in creating a sustainable society. To accomplish these goals, we are focused on the international social issues addressed in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. Viewing these goals as business opportunities, we are working on innovative ideas to provide the new values with the global environment and human society, believing that such efforts will pave the way for the realization of the sustainable growth and the creation of the business of the Konica Minolta Group. The Company has started to undertake actions by freshly setting forth Five Materiality (notes), towards which the Company as a "digital company with insight into implicit challenges" takes initiatives. At the same time, the Company has put into position its long-term vision since fiscal 2020 conveying a vision of the quintessence of the world and society, from which the Company thinks backwards to determine current requirements, and also formulates its medium-term sustainability plan. (Notes: (1) Improvement of satisfaction in work and corporate revitalization, Realization of healthy and high quality of life, (3) Ensuring safety and security in society, (4) Countermeasures to climate change, (5) Effective use of finite resources)

[Initiatives for solution to global environmental issues]

We acknowledge that the global environmental issues are pervasive issues for all human beings, and also the issues affecting the entity's competitiveness. Concerning the burning issues about the prevention of global warming, we have a long-term vision with a CO2 emission target for 2050. We will be a provider of products and services that help solve environmental problems. In addition, we will link these products and services to our business plan in order to use them for our own growth.

In fiscal 2017, we announced the even more ambitious goal of becoming "carbon negative." By 2050, we plan to reduce CO2 emissions by more than the amount of CO2 that we produce with collaboration with suppliers, customers, communities and other stakeholders. Furthermore, we are planning to accelerate the achievement of the goal moved forward to 2030 with the expansion of digital transformation (DX) to curb CO2 at our customer's work sites and procurement locations.

To accomplish these goals, we have a "3 Greens Campaign" consisting of green products, green factories and green marketing. With the eye on the entire life cycle of the product from the development that is extended to procurement, production, distribution, sales and to service, our ecosystem 51 - involving suppliers and customers earmarks the contribution to the reduction of the environmental burdens. Furthermore, we will further advance our ecosystem, and the Company with other 16 participants of companies are starting up "Environment Digital Platform," which facilitates the mutual sharing of environmental knowledge, information and know-how to be leveraged by the entire Japanese industries with the objective to raise the efficiency in the environment management. The environmental knowledge and know-how mutually shared among the participating companies, not limited to those of our own, will be further accumulated with the fresh creation of new values, which will lead to enhancing the efficiency in the environmental management, with the ultimate goal to make a broader contribution to curbing the environmental burdens through our ecosystem. Besides, the advancement of initiatives to balance solutions to environmental issues and business growth, as well as answers to social issues in terms of SDGs and to the environmental issues, under the keywords of Global and Digital, will help forge ahead with the greater contribution to the business (sales and profit). Also, the Company has added its name to and is participating in international initiatives tackling environmental issues and in July 2018, we announced our support for the final recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Furthermore, in January 2019, we joined RE100, a global leadership initiative aiming to realize 100% renewable power for member's business operations, and we are aiming to source the electricity used in the Company's business operations from 100% renewable power by 2050. [Initiatives for solutions to social issues] Amid the revelation of today's many social issues, the Company supports the reconstruction of the workflows among workers at the work locations including office, plant, hospital and nursing home in facing issues such as the advent of an ageing society and the shortage of workers, and calls for flexible working-styles. In tandem with such support, the effort to solve today's issues allowed by the enhancement of the productivity and quality of operations will propel to address the social issues awaiting ahead of us consequently. Following specific initiatives are underway by utilizing the Company's strength that lies in imaging- and edge IoT technologies. Propose new work-style not restricted by a work location through digital transformation

work-style not restricted by a work location through digital transformation 52 -

⚫ Provide a quality life through early diagnosis of diseases and the expansion of the number of acceptance of elderlies requiring nursing care through advanced gene and kinetic testing technology, and nursing care solutions ⚫ Contribute to a safe and secure society through imaging IoT ⚫ Contribute to climate change issues by utilizing DX such as on-demand production, imaging-IoT, and edge IoT ⚫ Contribute to work styles that make effective use of resources through connected workplaces, on-demand production, and imaging-IoT The Company performs CSR activities across its entire supply chain based on the recognition of the importance of creating a sustainable society that respects human rights as a fundamental requirement to support these actions. For CSR procurement, the Company has established a Procurement Policy and a Supplier Code of Conduct. We work as a unified team with suppliers with regard to labor (human rights), ethics, safety and hygiene, the environment, and other aspects of operations. In addition, we have a Conflict Mineral Resource Policy that includes investigations of suppliers at the beginning of supply chains in order to prevent violations of human rights caused by conflicts. Development of Policies on In the Konica Minolta Group Charter of Corporate Behavior, the Company Information Provision to declares "the Company communicates with society at large and discloses Stakeholders corporate information in fairly and adequately". A Corporate Information Disclosure Committee is established to ensure that important corporate information of the Group is disclosed in a timely, appropriate and impartial manner. Other [Promoting Health Management] At Konica Minolta, the health of employees is the foundation for all activities. Based on the Konica Minolta Group Health Declaration, we foster a corporate culture that places priority on good health. To fully utilize corporate resources and the resources of the Company's health insurance association, we have a unified management structure (collaborative health) for planning and taking actions. This structure supports numerous initiatives for preserving and improving the health of our workforce. We categorize people with health risks, whether physical or mental, and establish reduction and other goals for them. Then we take actions for reaching those goals. For physical well-being, all group companies in Japan participate in a program to prevent health problems from becoming serious. Employees - 53 - undergo periodic medical examinations. Individuals at risk receive individual guidance from industrial health professionals and are urged to see a physician for a thorough examination. For mental well-being, all employees undergo a stress check twice every year. Results are used for individuals to take better care of themselves. In workplaces where stress is high, there are measures to reduce the level of stress. We have established multiple health indicators for the visualization of how healthy a person is. These indicators are used to make people aware of the need to make improvements and for various support programs that enable people to lead a healthier life. In recognition of these activities, the Company was selected as a 2020 Health and Productivity Management Stock Selection under a joint program of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The 2020 selection was the fifth time for the Company to receive and the three-year selection winning streak following 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 selections. [Promoting Diversity] The Konica Minolta Group has sales and service systems in 150 countries. The United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries and other regions other than Japan account for approximately 80% of sales. Fully utilizing the skills of a diverse workforce will be vital to our ability to continue to create new value. Our workforce is also the source of our ability to compete and grow. We have diversity activities at all our business sites worldwide that focus on diversity in terms of the characteristics of employees (gender, nationality, sexual orientation, disabilities and other traits) as well as diversity in the ways in which people do their jobs. The U.S. subsidiaries of Konica Minolta have a program called Step Forward that provides support for the career advancement of women. At subsidiaries in Europe, there is a Women's Network and a Move Forward program for the rotation of women among group companies in Europe. A government organization, WGEA (Workplace Gender Equality Agency), recognized proactive gender equality initiatives undertaken by the Australian subsidiaries and awarded the "Employer of Choice" for four consecutive years. In Japan, the Company established an action plan based on the Act on the Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace and used various measures to accomplish its goal. As of April 2020, the proportion of female managers was 6.7% and our target of 7% by the end of fiscal 2019 was nearly achieved. - 54 - As of June 2020, there were two females and three foreign nationals in Executive Officers and the Group's Executives. We are also working to promote diversity in the management hierarchy, including the active participation of women. In April 2017, the Company established the Diversity Promotion Office (renamed as the Turn Diversity into a Strength! Promotion Office in April 2019), a unit supervised directly by the President & CEO. This office conducts activities for giving people an understanding of the true meaning of diversity and creating a corporate culture of promoting diversity. One activity was a seminar by an external diversity expert for managers. There was also a workshop for division managers and higher ranking executives along with a workshop for female employees and their supervisors. Actions include support for female employee career planning and other measures for broadening diversity initiatives. Along with encouraging the active participation of women, we have held events, etc., which our employees spearheaded to organize to promote a deeper understanding of LGBT and different ethnic groups and cultures, aimed at fostering a tradition that embraces broader diversity turning into power. In November 2016, the Company received L-Boshi Certification from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the highest ranking for companies with a strong commitment to creating an environment that utilizes the skills of women. This ranking recognizes our activities in prior years as well as the establishment of pleasant and productive workplace environments for women. In September 2017, the Company received Platinum Kurumin Certification as a company with a strong support program for employees who are raising children. Percentage of female managers in the total managers in past three fiscal years of the Company Fiscal 2017: 5.5% Fiscal 2018: 6.2% Fiscal 2019: 6.7% Percentage of female managers in the total managers in past three fiscal years of the Group (worldwide) Fiscal 2017: 18.9% Fiscal 2018: 18.6% Fiscal 2019: 18.3% - 55 - IV. Matters Related to the Internal Control System 1. Basic Views on Internal Control System and the Progress of System Development Update The Board of Directors of the Company adopted resolutions on the matters prescribed by the applicable Ordinance of the Ministry of Justice as those necessary for the execution of the duties of the Audit Committee (Article 416, Paragraph 1, Item 1 (b) of the Companies Act), and on the establishment of systems necessary to ensure that the execution of duties by Executive Officers complies with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, and other systems prescribed by the applicable Ordinance of the Ministry of Justice as systems necessary to ensure the properness of operations of group companies (Article 416, Paragraph 1, Item 1 (e) of the Companies Act). A summary of the resolutions is as follows. (1) Requirements for the execution of duties by the Audit Committee The Company set up the Audit Committee Office with a full-time staff to support the Audit Committee, and, besides being the secretariat of the Audit Committee, the Audit Committee Office shall perform its duties in accordance with the instructions of the Audit Committee. Furthermore, this principle is to be clearly specified in Company rules and made common knowledge. To ensure the independence of the above Audit Committee Office from Executive Officers and the effectiveness of instructions received from the Audit Committee, personnel matters regarding the Audit Committee Office including appointment, personnel changes and disciplinary action, shall be approved in advance by the Audit Committee. The Company's Executive Officers in charge of the Group's internal control, including the Corporate Audit Division, Risk Management Committee and the Compliance Committee, shall report on the status of operation to the Audit Committee on a regular basis and without delay if an urgent situation that must be reported has arisen or if requested to make a report by the Audit Committee. The subsidiaries' internal audit division, risk management division, compliance division and auditors shall report on the status of operation to the Audit Committee without delay if requested to make a report by the Company's Audit Committee. The Company will secure and manage a budget that is necessary and appropriate for paying expenses arising from the execution of work duties by the Audit Committee members. The Company will provide opportunity for Audit Committee members elected by the Audit Committee to attend management council meetings and other important meetings. The Executive Officers in charge of internal control, including the Corporate Audit Division, Risk Management Committee and the Compliance Committee shall report without delay if requested to make investigations, reports, etc. by the Audit Committee members. 56 - (2) Systems for ensuring compliance of execution of duties by Executive Officers with laws, regulations and the Articles of Incorporation and other required systems of the Group for ensuring the properness of business operations Each Executive Officer shall manage the minutes of management council meetings and other important meetings, documents requesting formal approval and other information concerning the performance of their duties to ensure that documents are preserved in an appropriate manner and made available for inspection in accordance with the provisions of the Executive Officer document management rules and internal rules concerning the management of other documents. The Company set up the Risk Management Committee which is in charge of managing the various risks that arise in connection with the Group's business activities, and the Executive Officer nominated by the Board of Directors shall be responsible for the development of risk management systems including the following, in accordance with the Risk Management Committee Regulations. With respect to management of the business risks and operational risks, each Executive Officer shall be responsible in accordance with respective assigned area. The Risk Management Committee shall provide support to each Executive Officer. Further, the Risk Management Committee shall periodically conduct selection, assessment and review of risks material to Group management, develop measures, and confirm management status.

The Executive Officer in charge of risk management nominated by the Board of Directors shall be responsible for establishing the contingency plans and countermeasures to minimize the damages by a crisis which is supposed to adversely affect the corporate value.

Provide support to the development and strengthening of risk management systems at each group company. The Company set up a Corporate Audit Division which is in charge of the internal auditing of the Group to evaluate and improve the status of execution of business operations in all business activities from the viewpoint of legality and rationality, and which shall be responsible for establishing and operating internal auditing systems in accordance with the Internal Auditing Regulations. The Company shall be responsible for establishing and operating a system of internal control over financial reporting in the Group and a system for evaluating the efficacy of their operation. The Company set up the Compliance Committee which is in charge of establishing and operating the Group's compliance systems, and the Executive Officer nominated by the Board of Directors shall be responsible for establishing and operating the compliance systems including the following, in accordance with the Compliance Committee Regulations. Defining compliance in the Group as the observance of laws and regulations applicable to corporate activities, corporate ethics and internal regulations and policies, and making this known to every individual working for the Group.

57 -

Establishing the Konica Minolta Group Charter of Corporate Behavior, familiarizing this through the Group, and enacting compliance conduct guidelines, etc. based on the philosophy of the Charter of Corporate Behavior.

Establishing and operating systems to promote compliance at each group company. Specifically, preventing fraud at each group company by establishing the function to supervise each company's president.

Establishing and operating a whistle blowing system that allows employees to report any compliance violations that are discovered or anticipated. Make this system clear common knowledge in Company rules to halt unfair treatment through the reporting of infractions. Specifically, preventing the concealment of fraud by taking measures like the Company's direct accepting whistle blowing reports from each group company. Furthermore, the department in charge of the whistle blowing system will regularly inform the Audit Committee of report details and status. The Company shall be responsible for establishing a system to ensure the effectiveness of each group company's internal control, promote the awareness and understanding of internal control of the president at each group company, and support the establishment and operation of an internal control system that meets each company's characteristics. The Company shall establish a dedicated organization, which shall help each group company to strengthen its internal controls. The Company established the Corporate Organization Basic Regulations, and shall develop the corporate governance mechanisms of the Company and the Group, including the foregoing systems. The Company shall also work to establish and operate a system for ensuring the appropriateness of business operation through the management council and other meeting bodies, authority regulations and other internal regulations, and shall endeavor to ensure the legality, rationality and efficiency of business execution by reviewing as necessary systems for management and administration across all the business activities of the Group. Furthermore, based on internal rules, etc. such as Authorization Regulations, the Company will make subsidiaries regularly report and seek preapproval on matters concerning the execution of important work duties, accounting, financial execution, human resources and other important information pertaining to such subsidiaries through Management Consultation Committee and other meetings. The Company has established the frameworks described in the preceding sections (1) and (2) and, based on the associated policies, is performing the following activities. Executive Officers and employees at the Corporate Audit Division, Risk Management Committee, Compliance Committee and other units responsible for the Group's internal controls submit reports every month in writing or at periodic meetings to the Audit Committee concerning business operations. Furthermore, explanations are given as needed concerning important subjects and issues involving internal controls. - 58 - Members of the Audit Committee, who is responsible for performing examinations, attended all meetings of the Management Executive Meeting during the fiscal year as well as operations meetings of business units and other important meetings. Audit Committee members used these activities to confirm decision-making processes and how Executive Officers and employees are doing their jobs. The Risk Management Committee meets twice each year and at other times as needed. The committee identifies risks associated with business operations and determines measures to deal with these risks. In addition, committee members confirm that the risk management system is functioning effectively and evaluate this system. In fiscal 2019, the Risk Management Committee held two meetings. Continuing from fiscal 2018, the committee regularly monitored sanctions, new laws and regulations applied to regions and countries that have large effects on the Company's businesses amid the global protectionist trend stemming from the US-China trade frictions. The Company has reporting rules for the purpose of responding to a crisis in a rapid and suitable manner. Crisis reporting rules are well known to Executive Officers, executives of subsidiaries and others. Based on these rules, the Executive Officer in charge of crisis management performs the management of all information involving a natural disaster, accident or other crisis that has occurred anywhere in the world. Especially, to cope with the spread of COVID-19 since 2019, the Company has established an emergency internal system at an early phase. Under the oversight of the Representative Executive Officer as chief executive, this system is chaired by the Executive Officer in charge of crisis management. The Company has established the Quality Headquarters as a company-wide organization for the maintenance of product quality, prevention of market outflow of defective products, and strengthening of governance in connection with quality. During fiscal 2019, the Company thoroughly complied with the "Guideline for evaluation of safety," "Guideline for product security," "Guideline for prevention of quality-related fraud," and others and made efforts for securing the quality of marketed products, strengthening security, and preventing quality-related fraud. The Corporate Audit Division is responsible for internal audits for the entire Group. Overseen directly by the Representative Executive Officer, this division oversees the internal auditing function for the entire Group and performs internal audits of the Company and its subsidiaries. Audits use the risk approach for efficiency from the standpoint of the reliability of financial reports, the efficiency and effectiveness of business operations, and compliance with laws and regulations. There are also follow-up audits to confirm that actions have been taken concerning items requiring improvements that were identified during audits. Major subsidiaries also have their own internal audit departments. These departments strengthen the internal audit function of the entire Group while working with the Konica Minolta Corporate Audit Division. In fiscal 2019, the Company worked to improve the audit system at the sales subsidiaries in Europe with the aim of establishing the Group's audit system supported by reginal autonomy. - 59 - To prevent fraudulent accounting activities, an internal controls report that is based on internal evaluations that cover the entire Group of 139 consolidated companies. This report is prepared in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act for the purposes of ensuring the reliability of financial reports. After an audit by the Accounting Auditor, the report is submitted with the Securities Report. In fiscal 2019, the Company introduced its internal controls assessment at 13 companies, including a newly acquired French subsidiary and its group companies. Moreover, in applying new lease accounting standards, the Company has taken measures such as preparing the necessary operation process and its documentation. The Executive Officer in charge of compliance ("the Compliance Officer"), who is appointed by the Board of Directors under the oversight of the Representative Executive Officer, determines important issues involving Group compliance activities and oversees compliance activities. The Group Compliance Committee, which consists of Executive Officers for a variety of business and corporate functions, serves as an advisory body to the Compliance Officer. In addition, there are regional compliance coordinators for Europe, North America, China and Southeast Asia, who are appointed by the Compliance Officer. This framework allows those coordinators, together with the subsidiary presidents, to perform compliance activities that match the characteristics and needs of each overseas region. In fiscal 2019, the Company was registered as one of the registered business for declarations of conformity for the whistleblowing compliance management system certification under the jurisdiction of Japanese Consumer Affairs Agency. For the purpose of enhancing the awareness of compliance, the Company has obtained declarations of placing a top priority on compliance from all officers and employees at the Company and subsidiaries in Japan and overseas and made efforts to make whistleblowing system well known within the Group. The Company has a whistleblowing system for compliance and is always seeking ways to improve this system. In Japan, Group employees can use a telephone call, e-mail, letter or other method to contact the representative Executive Officer, Compliance Officer, general manager of the Corporate Legal Division or an external attorney about a compliance problem or for a consultation. The Group has established contacts for notification and consultation with the full regional coverage in North America, Europe, China and Southeast Asia. In fiscal 2019, there were 32 notifications in Japan and 47 overseas, but there was no issue falling under a serious violation of laws and regulations. When a whistleblowing report is received, an investigation is performed while ensuring that there will be no negative consequences for the individual who submitted the whistleblowing report. Departments involved in this investigation determine a solution in a timely manner. The Compliance Officer submits reports to the Audit Committee about these whistleblowings on a regular basis. - 60 - The Company has established an organization dedicated to supporting internal control as its subsidiaries. The organization supports the preparation and improvement of the internal controls system at each subsidiary in cooperation with related departments. In fiscal 2019, the Company developed a self-diagnosis tool for internal controls, comprised of 37 key questions, establishing and developing a mechanism that enables each subsidiary to diagnose the situation and improve it on its own. As the organization found improper treatment of accounting at an overseas subsidiary, the regional headquarters and the Company's internal controls department cooperated in launching corrective measures and steps to prevent the recurrence. 2. Basic Views on Eliminating Anti-Social Forces and Progress of System Development Basic views

The Group's "Konica Minolta Group Charter of Corporate Behavior" is based on the spirit of "Konica Minolta Code of Conduct," the Group's highest Code on corporate. The Konica Minolta Corporate Compliance Behavior stipulates that the Company shall not deal with anti-social forces and shall take a resolute stance against all illegal demands. Progress of System Development

The Company is delegated the responsibility for implementation to its Corporate Legal Division. In addition to familiarizing all employees regarding the "Konica Minolta Group Charter of Corporate Behavior" against anti-social forces through the Compliance Manual, a system of cooperation is established with concerned company divisions and external expert organizations. V. Other 1. Adoption of Anti-Takeover Measures Adoption of Anti-Takeover Measures Not Adopted Supplementary Explanation ― 2. Other Matters Concerning to Corporate Governance System Resolution requirements concerning appointment of Directors

As stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation, resolutions for the appointment of Directors shall be adopted by the majority of the voting rights of those shareholders who attend the General Shareholder Meeting, where shareholders with voting rights having one-third or more of the total voting rights of shareholders shall attend. Resolutions for the appointment of directors shall not be based on cumulative votes. Matters regarding General Meeting of Shareholders and resolution of the Board of Directors 61 - As stipulated by Article 37 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the payment of dividends from retained earnings, etc., can be set by resolution of the Board of Directors and not by resolution of the General Shareholder Meeting provided that the report by the Accounting Auditor contains an unqualified opinion and that the Audit Committee's Report does not contain any opinions recognizing that the method or results of the audit by the Accounting Auditor were in some way inappropriate. The reasons for the stipulation in the Articles of Incorporation described above are as follows. In regard to what kind of policy for paying dividends from retained earnings would be preferable for each shareholder, there is a need to maximize profit for shareholders based on comprehensive consideration of tax systems, the stable payment of dividends, consolidated performance, and funding requirements to promote strategic investments in growth fields, and we think it is appropriate to entrust this kind of judgement call to the Board of Directors. Additionally, a policy is in place for resolutions on the payment of dividends from retained earnings, etc., by the Board of Directors. The term of office for the Company's Directors who are entrusted with the judgement call outlined in above is one year and as the Company is a "company with three committees," a framework is in place in which an Audit Committee comprising a majority of Outside Directors oversees the execution of duties by Directors (Board of Directors). Therefore, we think the risk of the Board of Directors abusing its authority is negligible. Also, the reason the Board of Directors is set as the sole decision-making organizations on payment of dividends, etc. is because policy for paying dividends from retained earnings has a significant effect on profit for shareholders, so we think it would be inappropriate for this to be a purpose of the General Shareholder Meeting to be settled through the exercise of the shareholders' right to make proposals. Additionally, the Company's Articles of Incorporation stipulate that the Company shall decide on the payment of dividends and other matters provided in items of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act by resolution of the Board of Directors, and not by resolution of the General Shareholder Meeting and, in the same vein, may purchase its shares from the market, etc. provided in Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act by a resolution of the Board of Directors. Requirements for special resolution

Article 17 Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation stipulates that a special resolution of the General Shareholder Meeting can be adopted by two-thirds or more of the voting rights of those shareholders who attend the General Shareholder Meeting, where shareholders with voting rights having one-third or more of the total voting rights of shareholders attend.

The reason for the stipulation in the Articles of Incorporation described above is as follows.

A special resolution comprises a proposal that is of great importance to shareholders and the Company and if a situation were to occur in which there is an absence of a quorum, a proposal would become unable to be enacted even before a resolution can be approved or rejected. Therefore, the Company has reduced said quorum to the level of one-third, which is permissible under the Companies Act, in order to reflect the opinions of shareholders with voting rights as much as possible in voting on proposals. 62 - Exemptions of Directors and Executive Officers from their Liabilities

The Company's Articles of Incorporation stipulate that the Company may, pursuant to the provisions of Article 426, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, and by resolution of the Board of Directors, exempt the Directors (including former Directors) and Executive Officers (including former Executive Officers) from their liabilities for payment of damages with respect to the acts mentioned in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to the extent permitted by laws and regulations in order to enable Directors and Executive Officer to fully play their expected roles. Outline of the timely disclosure framework

The Company has established Information Disclosure Controls and Procedures to ensure that corporate information is made public with speed, accuracy and fairness in accordance with laws and regulations. The Corporate Information Disclosure Committee, which is overseen directly by the President & CEO, is responsible for disclosure activities. This committee performs the centralized oversight of corporate information disclosure based on the Information Disclosure Controls and Procedures and assists the President & CEO.

The chairperson of the Corporate Information Disclosure Committee, who is named by the President & CEO, names members of the committee from among Executive Officers for corporate strategies, risk management, CSR, legal affairs, general affairs, compliance and other activities. To serve as the secretariat for this committee, there is a secretariat consisting of managers from many departments and there is a secretariat support unit consisting of people with expertise concerning laws and regulations and compliance. - 63 - Corporate Governance Systems (including Internal Control System) - 64 - Attachments Original document

