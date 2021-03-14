Konica Minolta : Included in the Health & Productivity Stock Selection for Four Years in a Row, Six Times in Total

Konica Minolta was rated highly in all the four criteria of 'management philosophy and policies,' 'organized frameworks,' 'systems and implementation of measures,' and 'evaluation and improvement' in the electrical equipment sector.

Konica Minolta believes that by promoting health management, it can enhance the productivity, creativity and engagement of employees and maximize the potential of its human resources, which will eventually enable the company to achieve sustainable growth. Based on this understanding, Konica Minolta developed a medium-term health plan 'Happiness Company 2022' and set numerical targets, and has since been striving to improve the organizational health through the 'collaborative health' initiative (integrated management by group companies and the Health Insurance Association). The company considers that its inclusion in the Health & Productivity Stock Selection is the result of these efforts.

Konica Minolta's Efforts

Konica Minolta issued the Konica Minolta Group Health Declaration in the name of the president to declare its determination to promote sound management (health management) by fostering a 'health-first' corporate culture based on the understanding that employees' health is the key to everything.

Organizationally, the Director of the Corporate Human Resources Division and the person responsible for health management at the Corporate Human Resources Division double as, respectively, the President and the Managing Director of the Health Insurance Association. This integrated management (collaborative health) system enables maximum use of the resources of the company and the Health Insurance Association, and allows the company to promote its health improvement efforts by expediting the decision-making process involving the board members as well. To incorporate medical knowledge into its health promotion initiatives, Konica Minolta invites industrial physicians and health nurses to participate in the process of developing the company's health-related measures, and also of formulating, implementing and assessing health-related projects and data health plans of the Health Insurance Association.

To reduce the risk of developing lifestyle-related diseases, Konica Minolta has increasingly offered health guidance to high-risk employees using an external service, while the company's staff in charge of industrial health have provided more intensive support to employees in the higher risk group. As a result, the number of highest-risk employees decreased by 84% in FY2019 from the level of FY2013, thus reducing hospitalization expenses per person.

As for employees with mental disorders, the gradual return-to-work program contributed to a drastic decrease in recurrent sickness absence, and the number of days absent from work due to mental illness decreased by 35% in FY2019 from the level of FY2014. To prevent new cases of mental disorders, Konica Minolta started mental health training through e-learning for all managers in FY2017 and introduced a practical case-study method in the training in FY2018. The training is conducted twice a year, attended by more than 90% of managers. In FY2020, the company introduced the Organizational Health Index survey to enhance the workplace productivity, and has since been working to improve the organizational health based on an analysis of the survey results.

In Japan, the Konica Minolta Health Insurance Association works with affiliated companies. Nine affiliated companies were recognized in the 2021 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program.

Large Enterprise Category

'White 500' Konica Minolta Japan, Inc.

Konica Minolta Supplies Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Konica Minolta With You, Inc.

Konica Minolta Information System Co., Ltd.

Konica Minolta Business Associates Co., Ltd. Large Enterprise Category Konica Minolta Mechatronics Co., Ltd.

Kinko's Japan Co., Ltd. Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Category

'Bright 500' Konica Minolta Chemical Co., Ltd. Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Category Konica Minolta Engineering Co., Ltd.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused drastic changes in the work environment and lifestyles. Against this backdrop, Konica Minolta remains committed to promoting health management and taking effective measures to improve the organizational health and empower individual employees to maximize their potential in the workplace, thereby developing competent human resources. In so doing, the company hopes to contribute to the wellbeing of society and fulfill its corporate responsibility to society.