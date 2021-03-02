Konica Minolta : Notice on Covid-19 new cases in Japan

Tokyo (March 2, 2021) Five employees of a Konica Minolta Group company in Japan tested positive for Covid-19. The test results were confirmed between February 22 and 28. The employees have been under medical care or observation. While the route of infection has not been identified in the workplaces, the company has been taking necessary steps, including disinfection in the office and shared space and thorough implementation of infection prevention measures for employees, in accordance with instructions of the local health office.

Going forward, Konica Minolta will continue doing everything it can for prevention of the domestic infection spreading and assure health safety within and out of the company.