KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

(4902)
Summary 
Summary

Konica Minolta : Notice on Covid-19 new cases in Japan

03/02/2021 | 04:29am EST
Tokyo (March 2, 2021) Five employees of a Konica Minolta Group company in Japan tested positive for Covid-19. The test results were confirmed between February 22 and 28. The employees have been under medical care or observation. While the route of infection has not been identified in the workplaces, the company has been taking necessary steps, including disinfection in the office and shared space and thorough implementation of infection prevention measures for employees, in accordance with instructions of the local health office.

Going forward, Konica Minolta will continue doing everything it can for prevention of the domestic infection spreading and assure health safety within and out of the company.

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 09:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 856 B 8 007 M 8 007 M
Net income 2021 -20 722 M -194 M -194 M
Net Debt 2021 262 B 2 453 M 2 453 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,6x
Yield 2021 4,42%
Capitalization 271 B 2 541 M 2 535 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 41 470
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Konica Minolta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 441,92 JPY
Last Close Price 549,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shoei Yamana President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masatoshi Matsuzaki Chairman
Tetsuya Matsueda Executive Officer & Manager-Legal Affairs
Takaji Ito Manager-Corporate Administration
Takashi Hatchoji Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.39.34%2 541
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.52%22 753
CANON INC.16.05%22 479
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.41.36%6 263
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.3.53%5 100
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION10.34%2 012
