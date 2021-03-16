Log in
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

(4902)
Summary 
Summary

Konica Minolta : earns PLATINUM Level Recognition Medal in EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings

03/16/2021 | 12:20am EDT
Based on this idea, Konica Minolta will continue to challenge innovation that simultaneously satisfies the growth of our business and the creation of new value for the global environment and human society.

EcoVadis operates an international platform to assess the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of suppliers in respect to environment, labour practices, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The rating procedure is based on scorecards for each participating company, which cover 21 CSR indicators, 190 commodities and 150 countries. The evaluation environment is built on the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and the ISO 26000, which takes the categories environment, social, ethics and supply chain into account.

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 04:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 856 B 7 839 M 7 839 M
Net income 2021 -21 061 M -193 M -193 M
Net Debt 2021 240 B 2 195 M 2 195 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,2x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 307 B 2 815 M 2 810 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 41 470
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Konica Minolta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONICA MINOLTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 505,33 JPY
Last Close Price 622,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target -18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shoei Yamana President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masatoshi Matsuzaki Chairman
Tetsuya Matsueda Executive Officer & Manager-Legal Affairs
Takaji Ito Manager-Corporate Administration
Takashi Hatchoji Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.57.87%2 725
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION18.02%23 122
CANON INC.20.05%22 556
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.81.68%7 836
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.15.24%5 765
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION13.96%2 140
