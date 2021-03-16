Konica Minolta : earns PLATINUM Level Recognition Medal in EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings

Based on this idea, Konica Minolta will continue to challenge innovation that simultaneously satisfies the growth of our business and the creation of new value for the global environment and human society.

EcoVadis operates an international platform to assess the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of suppliers in respect to environment, labour practices, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The rating procedure is based on scorecards for each participating company, which cover 21 CSR indicators, 190 commodities and 150 countries. The evaluation environment is built on the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and the ISO 26000, which takes the categories environment, social, ethics and supply chain into account.