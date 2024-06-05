These products enhance the work efficiency and realize advanced color management in quality control, production, and R&D in various fields, including automobiles, electrical equipment and smartphones, cosmetics, paints, plastics, construction materials, and textiles.

The SpectraMagic NX2 *5 color management software enables color management and data classification using various color indices and graphs, evaluations using light source information in the actual environment, and communication with suppliers and customers based on color values.

The CM-17d is equipped with a Wavelength Analysis & Adjustment (WAA) function, which compensates for wavelength deviation of the spectrometer due to external factors, such as impact during use and changes in ambient temperature. The WAA function is free for the first year after purchase of the CM-17d, after which it is possible to continue to use the function by getting the inspection and calibration services. The product can be reliably used while maintaining accuracy in combination with annual calibration (maintenance).

The cradle *4 is used for charging, and also serves as a zero-calibration box. A white calibration cap can be installed in the front. The CM-17d can be placed on the cradle for charging after work or between measurements, eliminating the inconvenience of running out of battery power during measurement or working while charging using a cable. Zero-calibration can be performed at the start of measurement while keeping the product placed on the cradle. This increases the work efficiency.

Konica Minolta's Sensing Business offers various products and solutions in the fields of light source color measurement and object color measurement based on the optical technologies developed in its former camera business and continually refined thereafter. The products and solutions offered by Konica Minolta contribute to ensuring quality and improving productivity at customers' manufacturing sites, and many products are used as de facto standard color measurement instruments. Notably, Konica Minolta has more than a 50% share in the global market for display image quality measurement and inspection (estimated by Konica Minolta), and has a solid presence as the market leader.

Konica Minolta has actively promoted investments to strengthen its competitiveness. In 2012, the Company acquired Instrument Systems GmbH (Germany) which develops high-end optical measuring instruments and has an outstanding track record in the high-performance measurement of displays and LED lighting devices. In 2015, the Company acquired Radiant Vision Systems, LLC (U.S.) which excels at high-resolution 2D measurement instruments for displays, image processing software, and automatic appearance inspection systems. In 2019, the Company acquired Eines Systems (Spain), a market leader in the field of visual inspection of automobiles. In 2020, the Company acquired Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd. (Finland), a leading company in the field of hyperspectral imaging (HSI*6).

In the Industry Business, including the sensing business, Konica Minolta's development, manufacturing, and customer support have come together to co-create value by building strong relationships with customers with core technology as its strength. The Company has set the fields it will focus on in the future as "display," "mobility," and "semiconductor manufacturing," strategically invest mainly in the strengthening businesses of sensing, performance materials, IJ components, and optical components (industrial applications), and promote business development that is more closely linked to the customer's manufacturing value chain.

*1: Only the CM-17d is equipped with a camera viewfinder.

*2: A WLAN/Bluetooth module, an optional accessory, is required for wireless connection.

Bluetooth is a registered trademark of The Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and is used based on the license.

*3: During measurement in SCI or SCE

*4: The cradle is a standard accessory for the CM-17d and is an optional accessory for the CM-16d.

*5: The SpectraMagic NX2 is optional software.

*6: HSI is a method that uses a camera with narrow bandwidth over a wide spectral range from the visible to mid-infrared wavelength region to identify substances in an area. It is expected to be used for applications such as recycling, material/resource identification, food analysis, environmental safety, product surface condition analysis, etc.

*All the images are for reference only.

*The product names indicated in this news release are registered trademarks or trademarks of respective companies.