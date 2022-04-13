Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N : AGM Resolutions 2022

General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolutions taken April 13, 2022

Summary of the resolutions taken at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (Royal Ahold Delhaize) on April 13, 2022:

Agenda item 4: Proposal to adopt the 2021 financial statements

Overview votes

For 646,930,714 99.99% Against 33,903 0.01% Abstained 3,184,064 Total 650,148,681 Shares represented1 650,148,681 64,80%

Agenda item 5: Proposal to determine the dividend over financial year 2021

Overview votes 99.13% 0.87%

For Against Abstained Total

Shares represented

644,340,560 5,687,553 120,826 650,148,939 650,148,939

64,80%

Agenda item 6: Remuneration Report (advisory vote)

Overview votes

For Against Abstained Total

Shares represented

563,060,669 71,825,834 15,262,336 650,148,839 650,148,839

88.69% 11.31%

64,80%

1On March 16, 2022, at close of the markets, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. had 1,003,385,715 ordinary shares outstanding. The total number of voting rights is 1,003,385,715

www.aholddelhaize.com

Page 1/4

Agenda item 7: Proposal for discharge of liabilities of the members of the Management Board

Overview votes

For 632,910,911 98.58% Against 9,131,676 1.42% Abstained 8,106,232 Total 650,148,819 Shares represented 650,148,819 64,80%

Agenda item 8: Proposal for discharge of liabilities of the members of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For 632,909,313 98.58% Against 9,133,213 1.42% Abstained 8,106,313 Total 650,148,839 Shares represented 650,148,839 64,80%

Agenda item 9: Proposal to reappoint Mr. Bill McEwan as member of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For 638,884,411 98.29% Against 11,115,997 1.71% Abstained 148,463 Total 650,148,871 Shares represented 650,148,871 64,80%

Agenda item 10: Proposal to reappoint Mr. René Hooft Graafland as member of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For 643,393,920 98.98% Against 6,612,191 1.02% Abstained 142,728 Total 650,148,839 Shares represented 650,148,839 64,80%

Agenda item 11: Proposal to appoint Ms. Pauline van der Meer Mohr as new member of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For 621,697,029 95.64% Against 28,312,836 4.36% Abstained 139,482 Total 650,149,347 Shares represented 650,149,347 64,80%

Agenda item 12: Proposal to reappoint Mr. Wouter Kolk as member of the Management Board

Overview votes

For 647,023,331 99.88% Against 803,941 0.12% Abstained 2,321,567 Total 650,148,839 Shares represented 650,148,839 64,80%

Agenda item 13: Proposal to adopt amended Remuneration Policy for the Management Board

Overview votes

For 616,280,479 94.87% Against 33,294,919 5.13% Abstained 573,441 Total 650,148,839 Shares represented 650,148,839 64,80%

Agenda item 14: Proposal to adopt amended Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For 624,987,189 96.22% Against 24,585,092 3.78% Abstained 577,408 Total 650,149,689 Shares represented 650,149,689 64,80%

Agenda item 15: Proposal to reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as external auditor for financial year 2022

Overview votes

For 645,759,599 99.74% Against 1,652,922 0.26% Abstained 2,736,318 Total 650,148,839 Shares represented 650,148,839 64,80%

Agenda item 16: Proposal to appoint KPMG Accountants N.V. as external auditor for financial year 2023

Overview votes

For 649,274,681 99.89% Against 732,478 0.11% Abstained 141,680 Total 650,148,839 Shares represented 650,148,839 64,80%

Agenda item 17: Authorization to issue shares

Overview votes

For 635,213,377 97.72% Against 14,850,985 2.28% Abstained 84,477 Total 650,148,839 Shares represented 650,148,839 64,80%

Agenda item 18: Authorization to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights

Overview votes

For Against Abstained Total

628,238,339

Shares represented

21,739,680 170,820 650,148,839 650,148,839

64,80%

Agenda item 19: Authorization to acquire common shares

Overview votes

For Against Abstained Total

Shares represented

644,637,401 5,106,995 404,943 650,149,339 650,149,339

64,80%

Agenda item 20: Cancellation of shares

Overview votes

For Against Abstained Total

Shares represented

648,811,515 1,178,268 155,195 650,144,978 650,144,978

64,80%

For more information:

Press office: +31 88 659 5134 Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213

Social media: Instagram @Ahold-Delhaize

LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize

96.66% 3.34%

99.21% 0.79%

99.82% 0.18%