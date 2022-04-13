Log in
    AD   NL0011794037

KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/13 11:37:57 am EDT
28.73 EUR   -3.40%
01:55pKONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE N : AGM Resolutions 2022
PU
01:45pAhold Delhaize shareholders adopt 2021 financial statements and approve all agenda items
GL
05:29aAHOLD DELHAIZE : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N : AGM Resolutions 2022

04/13/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolutions taken April 13, 2022

Summary of the resolutions taken at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (Royal Ahold Delhaize) on April 13, 2022:

Agenda item 4: Proposal to adopt the 2021 financial statements

Overview votes

For

646,930,714

99.99%

Against

33,903

0.01%

Abstained

3,184,064

Total

650,148,681

Shares represented1

650,148,681

64,80%

Agenda item 5: Proposal to determine the dividend over financial year 2021

Overview votes 99.13% 0.87%

For Against Abstained Total

Shares represented

644,340,560 5,687,553 120,826 650,148,939 650,148,939

64,80%

Agenda item 6: Remuneration Report (advisory vote)

Overview votes

For Against Abstained Total

Shares represented

563,060,669 71,825,834 15,262,336 650,148,839 650,148,839

88.69% 11.31%

64,80%

1On March 16, 2022, at close of the markets, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. had 1,003,385,715 ordinary shares outstanding. The total number of voting rights is 1,003,385,715

www.aholddelhaize.com

Page 1/4

Agenda item 7: Proposal for discharge of liabilities of the members of the Management Board

Overview votes

For

632,910,911

98.58%

Against

9,131,676

1.42%

Abstained

8,106,232

Total

650,148,819

Shares represented

650,148,819

64,80%

Agenda item 8: Proposal for discharge of liabilities of the members of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For

632,909,313

98.58%

Against

9,133,213

1.42%

Abstained

8,106,313

Total

650,148,839

Shares represented

650,148,839

64,80%

Agenda item 9: Proposal to reappoint Mr. Bill McEwan as member of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For

638,884,411

98.29%

Against

11,115,997

1.71%

Abstained

148,463

Total

650,148,871

Shares represented

650,148,871

64,80%

Agenda item 10: Proposal to reappoint Mr. René Hooft Graafland as member of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For

643,393,920

98.98%

Against

6,612,191

1.02%

Abstained

142,728

Total

650,148,839

Shares represented

650,148,839

64,80%

Agenda item 11: Proposal to appoint Ms. Pauline van der Meer Mohr as new member of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For

621,697,029

95.64%

Against

28,312,836

4.36%

Abstained

139,482

Total

650,149,347

Shares represented

650,149,347

64,80%

Agenda item 12: Proposal to reappoint Mr. Wouter Kolk as member of the Management Board

Overview votes

For

647,023,331

99.88%

Against

803,941

0.12%

Abstained

2,321,567

Total

650,148,839

Shares represented

650,148,839

64,80%

Agenda item 13: Proposal to adopt amended Remuneration Policy for the Management Board

Overview votes

For

616,280,479

94.87%

Against

33,294,919

5.13%

Abstained

573,441

Total

650,148,839

Shares represented

650,148,839

64,80%

Agenda item 14: Proposal to adopt amended Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For

624,987,189

96.22%

Against

24,585,092

3.78%

Abstained

577,408

Total

650,149,689

Shares represented

650,149,689

64,80%

Agenda item 15: Proposal to reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as external auditor for financial year 2022

Overview votes

For

645,759,599

99.74%

Against

1,652,922

0.26%

Abstained

2,736,318

Total

650,148,839

Shares represented

650,148,839

64,80%

Agenda item 16: Proposal to appoint KPMG Accountants N.V. as external auditor for financial year 2023

Overview votes

For

649,274,681

99.89%

Against

732,478

0.11%

Abstained

141,680

Total

650,148,839

Shares represented

650,148,839

64,80%

Agenda item 17: Authorization to issue shares

Overview votes

For

635,213,377

97.72%

Against

14,850,985

2.28%

Abstained

84,477

Total

650,148,839

Shares represented

650,148,839

64,80%

Agenda item 18: Authorization to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights

Overview votes

For Against Abstained Total

628,238,339

Shares represented

21,739,680 170,820 650,148,839 650,148,839

64,80%

Agenda item 19: Authorization to acquire common shares

Overview votes

For Against Abstained Total

Shares represented

644,637,401 5,106,995 404,943 650,149,339 650,149,339

64,80%

Agenda item 20: Cancellation of shares

Overview votes

For Against Abstained Total

Shares represented

648,811,515 1,178,268 155,195 650,144,978 650,144,978

64,80%

For more information:

Press office: +31 88 659 5134 Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213

Social media: Instagram @Ahold-Delhaize

LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize

96.66% 3.34%

99.21% 0.79%

99.82% 0.18%

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 17:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
