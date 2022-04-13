Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N : AGM Resolutions 2022
General Meeting of Shareholders
Resolutions taken April 13, 2022
Summary of the resolutions taken at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (Royal Ahold Delhaize) on April 13, 2022:
Agenda item 4: Proposal to adopt the 2021 financial statements
Overview votes
For
646,930,714
99.99%
Against
33,903
0.01%
Abstained
3,184,064
Total
650,148,681
Shares represented 1
650,148,681
64,80%
Agenda item 5: Proposal to determine the dividend over financial year 2021
Overview votes 99.13% 0.87%
For Against Abstained Total
Shares represented
644,340,560 5,687,553 120,826 650,148,939 650,148,939
64,80%
Agenda item 6: Remuneration Report (advisory vote)
Overview votes
For Against Abstained Total
Shares represented
563,060,669 71,825,834 15,262,336 650,148,839 650,148,839
88.69% 11.31%
64,80%
1 On March 16, 2022, at close of the markets, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. had 1,003,385,715 ordinary shares outstanding. The total number of voting rights is 1,003,385,715
Agenda item 7: Proposal for discharge of liabilities of the members of the Management Board
Overview votes
For
632,910,911
98.58%
Against
9,131,676
1.42%
Abstained
8,106,232
Total
650,148,819
Shares represented
650,148,819
64,80%
Agenda item 8: Proposal for discharge of liabilities of the members of the Supervisory Board
Overview votes
For
632,909,313
98.58%
Against
9,133,213
1.42%
Abstained
8,106,313
Total
650,148,839
Shares represented
650,148,839
64,80%
Agenda item 9: Proposal to reappoint Mr. Bill McEwan as member of the Supervisory Board
Overview votes
For
638,884,411
98.29%
Against
11,115,997
1.71%
Abstained
148,463
Total
650,148,871
Shares represented
650,148,871
64,80%
Agenda item 10: Proposal to reappoint Mr. René Hooft Graafland as member of the Supervisory Board
Overview votes
For
643,393,920
98.98%
Against
6,612,191
1.02%
Abstained
142,728
Total
650,148,839
Shares represented
650,148,839
64,80%
Agenda item 11: Proposal to appoint Ms. Pauline van der Meer Mohr as new member of the Supervisory Board
Overview votes
For
621,697,029
95.64%
Against
28,312,836
4.36%
Abstained
139,482
Total
650,149,347
Shares represented
650,149,347
64,80%
Agenda item 12: Proposal to reappoint Mr. Wouter Kolk as member of the Management Board
Overview votes
For
647,023,331
99.88%
Against
803,941
0.12%
Abstained
2,321,567
Total
650,148,839
Shares represented
650,148,839
64,80%
Agenda item 13: Proposal to adopt amended Remuneration Policy for the Management Board
Overview votes
For
616,280,479
94.87%
Against
33,294,919
5.13%
Abstained
573,441
Total
650,148,839
Shares represented
650,148,839
64,80%
Agenda item 14: Proposal to adopt amended Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board
Overview votes
For
624,987,189
96.22%
Against
24,585,092
3.78%
Abstained
577,408
Total
650,149,689
Shares represented
650,149,689
64,80%
Agenda item 15: Proposal to reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as external auditor for financial year 2022
Overview votes
For
645,759,599
99.74%
Against
1,652,922
0.26%
Abstained
2,736,318
Total
650,148,839
Shares represented
650,148,839
64,80%
Agenda item 16: Proposal to appoint KPMG Accountants N.V. as external auditor for financial year 2023
Overview votes
For
649,274,681
99.89%
Against
732,478
0.11%
Abstained
141,680
Total
650,148,839
Shares represented
650,148,839
64,80%
Agenda item 17: Authorization to issue shares
Overview votes
For
635,213,377
97.72%
Against
14,850,985
2.28%
Abstained
84,477
Total
650,148,839
Shares represented
650,148,839
64,80%
Agenda item 18: Authorization to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights
Overview votes
For Against Abstained Total
628,238,339
Shares represented
21,739,680 170,820 650,148,839 650,148,839
64,80%
Agenda item 19: Authorization to acquire common shares
Overview votes
For Against Abstained Total
Shares represented
644,637,401 5,106,995 404,943 650,149,339 650,149,339
64,80%
Agenda item 20: Cancellation of shares
Overview votes
For Against Abstained Total
Shares represented
648,811,515 1,178,268 155,195 650,144,978 650,144,978
64,80%
