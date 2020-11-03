?>
Koninklijke Brill : Ancient Iran Series Added to Brill's Publishing Portfolio

11/03/2020 | 08:50am EST
Leiden / Boston / Paderborn / Singapore / Beijing

As part of their growing portfolio in Middle East and Islamic Studies, Brill has signed an agreement for the take-over of the book series Ancient Iran Series. With its coverage of ancient, pre-, and early-Islamic Iran, this book series complements other book series with a more modern focus on this geographical area, as well as the various other journals and encyclopaedias Brill publishes in this field.

The Ancient Iran Series is a peer-reviewed book series devoted to the study of ancient, pre- and early Islamic Iran. It welcomes submissions from all branches of the Humanities, including history, literature, linguistics, epigraphy, numismatics and religion, as well as art and archaeology. Its scope covers all geographic areas of the ancient and late antique world with an Iranian and Persianate legacy in its broadest sense. The series promotes original, innovative, and meticulous research on Iran, Mesopotamia, Asia Minor, Afghanistan, Central Asia and the Caucasus, and northern India.

All books in the series will become available in print and online; the first are planned for 2021. The series is managed by the Editor-in-Chief, Iranologist and Historian Touraj Daryaee (GUC, Irvine) and the Managing Editor, Iranologist Shervin Farridnejad (OAW, Vienna/FU, Berlin).

For manuscript proposals or other questions about the series, please contact the acquisitions editor at Brill, Abdurraouf Oueslati, via oueslati@brill.com, or visit the series webpage.

About Brill
Founded in 1683 in Leiden, the Netherlands, Brill is a leading international academic publisher in Middle East and Islamic Studies, Asian Studies, Classical Studies, History, Biblical and Religious Studies, Languages & Linguistics, Literature & Cultural Studies, Philosophy, Biology, Education, Social Sciences and International Law. With offices in Leiden (NL), Boston (US), Paderborn (GER), Singapore (SG) and Beijing (CN), Brill today publishes over 300 journals and close to 1,400 new books and reference works each year, available in print and online. Brill also markets a large number of primary source research collections and databases. The company's key customers are academic and research institutions, libraries, and scholars. Brill is a publicly traded company and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam NV. For further information, please visit Brill.com.https://brill.com/news

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Brill NV published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 13:49:03 UTC

