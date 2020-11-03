Koninklijke Brill : Ancient Iran Series Added to Brill's Publishing Portfolio

Leiden / Boston / Paderborn / Singapore / Beijing





As part of their growing portfolio in Middle East and Islamic Studies, Brill has signed an agreement for the take-over of the book series Ancient Iran Series. With its coverage of ancient, pre-, and early-Islamic Iran, this book series complements other book series with a more modern focus on this geographical area, as well as the various other journals and encyclopaedias Brill publishes in this field.





The Ancient Iran Series is a peer-reviewed book series devoted to the study of ancient, pre- and early Islamic Iran. It welcomes submissions from all branches of the Humanities, including history, literature, linguistics, epigraphy, numismatics and religion, as well as art and archaeology. Its scope covers all geographic areas of the ancient and late antique world with an Iranian and Persianate legacy in its broadest sense. The series promotes original, innovative, and meticulous research on Iran, Mesopotamia, Asia Minor, Afghanistan, Central Asia and the Caucasus, and northern India.





All books in the series will become available in print and online; the first are planned for 2021. The series is managed by the Editor-in-Chief, Iranologist and Historian Touraj Daryaee (GUC, Irvine) and the Managing Editor, Iranologist Shervin Farridnejad (OAW, Vienna/FU, Berlin).





For manuscript proposals or other questions about the series, please contact the acquisitions editor at Brill, Abdurraouf Oueslati, via oueslati@brill.com, or visit the series webpage.





About Brill

