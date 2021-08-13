Koninklijke Brill : Brill Signs Agreement with the National Japanese Institute for Language and Linguistics (NINJAL) to Publish Open Access Series

13 Aug 2021

Brill, the international scholarly publisher, has signed an agreement with the National Japanese Institute for Language and Linguistics (NINJAL) to publish a new open access series. The series will be entitled Endangered and Lesser-Studied Languages and Dialects, and will publish up to three titles annually. It will be produced in close cooperation with scholars at the Linguistics Department of the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa.





"The single most important imperative of contemporary linguistics is to document, describe, and analyze endangered languages and other lesser-known languages and dialects. The new series will make available cutting-edge research on such languages that would be freely accessible to readers around the world, including members of the relevant speech communities", says Prof. Yukinori Takubo, Director-General of NINJAL.





"Brill is thrilled to partner with NINJAL, Japan's premier institute of linguistics, to publish this landmark series", adds Dr. Uri Tadmor, Publishing Director at Brill. "Our cooperation with scholars at the Linguistics Department of University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, which spearheads research on endangered languages in the Asia-Pacific region, will enhance the series and ensure its success".





For more information about publishing aspects of the agreement, contact Dr. Uri Tadmor, Brill's Publishing Director for Linguistics, Literature, and Asian Studies (uri.tadmor@brill.com). For more information about the academic aspects, contact Prof. Haruo Kubozono, Deputy-Director of NINJAL (kubozono@ninjal.ac.jp).





About Brill

Founded in 1683 in Leiden, the Netherlands, Brill is a leading international academic publisher in the Humanities, Social Sciences, International Law, and Biology. With offices around the world, Brill publishes over 1,200 journal issues and 2,000 new books and reference works each year, in addition to a large number of databases and primary source research collections. Commitment to open access publishing and to the latest publishing technologies are at the core of Brill's mission to make academic research available for the scholarly community worldwide. For further information please visit brill.com.





About NINJAL

Established in 1948, NINJAL conducts large-scale theoretical and empirical studies as an international research hub in collaboration with domestic and overseas universities and research organizations, aiming to illuminate all aspects of the Japanese language and other languages of the Asia-Pacific region. It also has an important mission of disseminating collaborative research results and related research reports to the public, thereby promoting their application in various fields such as language education and natural language processing. For further information please visit www.ninjal.ac.jp/english.