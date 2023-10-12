Koninklijke Brill N.V.

Koninklijke Brill NV specializes in book and magazine publishing. The publications are related mainly to historical, socio-economic, religious, scientific and political studies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - book publishing (69.1%): essays, reference works, encyclopedias, monographs; - magazine publishing (27.6%); - publishing of archives and old documents (3.3%). The group's products are published on paper and electronic support (Internet and CD-Rom). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (54.3%), North America (35.3%), Asia/Pacific (7.6%) and other (2.8%).

Sector Consumer Cyclicals