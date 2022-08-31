Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Koninklijke Brill NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRILL   NL0000442523

KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV

(BRILL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:51 2022-08-31 am EDT
23.00 EUR   -4.17%
03:21pKONINKLIJKE BRILL : N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
06:51aKONINKLIJKE BRILL : N.V., - Brill reports strong digitally driven growth in HY 2022, full year growth expected to be lower due to economic situation and weaker sales pipeline
PU
07/21KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV : Threshold crossings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koninklijke Brill : N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

08/31/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back Koninklijke Brill N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Filing date31 aug 2022
  • Issuing institutionKoninklijke Brill N.V.
  • Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentbrill_half_year_report_30_august_2022-a2203-00120.pdf

Date last update: 31 August 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Brill NV published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 19:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV
03:21pKONINKLIJKE BRILL : N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
06:51aKONINKLIJKE BRILL : N.V., - Brill reports strong digitally driven growth in HY 2022, full ..
PU
07/21KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV : Threshold crossings
CO
07/18KONINKLIJKE BRILL : N.V., - John Martin appointed Chief Executive Officer of Brill
PU
07/18Brill to Appoint John Martin as Statutory Director in 2023
CI
07/18Brill Appoints John Martin as Chief Executive Officer ad Interim Effective 1 September ..
CI
05/27KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/25KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV : Proxy Statments
CO
04/19KONINKLIJKE BRILL : N.V., - Brill Strengthens Position in Biology and Open Access with Acq..
PU
04/19Koninklijke Brill NV acquired Wageningen Academic Publishers B.V. from Enrico Kunst and..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 46,9 M - -
Net income 2021 3,04 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,26 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 3,63%
Capitalization 43,1 M 43,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Brill NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Coebergh Chief Executive Officer
Wim Dikstaal Chief Financial Officer
Robin Hoytema van Konijnenburg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo J. van der Raadt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anneke Blok Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV-3.23%45
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-24.66%118 579
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-4.82%53 211
MOODY'S CORPORATION-26.57%52 641
RELX PLC-4.50%51 223
MSCI, INC.-26.06%36 471