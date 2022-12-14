Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Koninklijke Brill NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRILL   NL0000442523

KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV

(BRILL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:49 2022-12-13 am EST
17.30 EUR   +0.58%
05:06aKoninklijke Brill : N.V., - Update on administration of main distributor of Brill
PU
11/01Koninklijke Brill : N.V., - Brill reports positive revenue development in Q3/2022, but FY will be impacted by administration of distributor.
PU
09/30KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV : Threshold crossings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koninklijke Brill : N.V., - Update on administration of main distributor of Brill

12/14/2022 | 05:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Koninklijke Brill N.V.
Koninklijke Brill N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date13 dec 2022 - 17:48
Statutory nameKoninklijke Brill N.V.
TitleUpdate on administration of main distributor of Brill

Date last update: 14 December 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Brill NV published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 10:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV
05:06aKoninklijke Brill : N.V., - Update on administration of main distributor of Brill
PU
11/01Koninklijke Brill : N.V., - Brill reports positive revenue development in Q3/2022, but FY ..
PU
09/30KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV : Threshold crossings
CO
08/31Koninklijke Brill : N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
08/31Koninklijke Brill : N.V., - Brill reports strong digitally driven growth in HY 2022, full ..
PU
08/31Koninklijke Brill NV Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/30KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV : Half-year report
CO
08/23KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV : Threshold crossings
CO
08/22KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV : Threshold crossings
CO
07/21KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 46,9 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
Net income 2021 3,04 M 3,23 M 3,23 M
Net Debt 2021 2,26 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 3,63%
Capitalization 32,4 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Brill NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Martin Chief Executive Officer
Wim Dikstaal Chief Financial Officer
Robin Hoytema van Konijnenburg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo J. van der Raadt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anneke Blok Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV-30.24%35
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-26.43%116 535
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION4.45%56 127
MOODY'S CORPORATION-25.49%55 247
RELX PLC-3.16%55 026
MSCI, INC.-16.43%40 940