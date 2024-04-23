Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction22 apr 2024
Person obliged to notifyC.A.C.M. Oomen
Issuing institutionKoninklijke Heijmans N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce16004309
Place of residenceRosmalen
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares44.400,00
Number of voting rights44.400,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.357.209,00
Number of voting rights1.357.209,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Optiverder B.V.)
Settlement
Date last update: 23 April 2024
