Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction22 apr 2024
Person obliged to notifyC.A.C.M. Oomen
Issuing institutionKoninklijke Heijmans N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce16004309
Place of residenceRosmalen
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares44.400,00 Number of voting rights44.400,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.357.209,00 Number of voting rights1.357.209,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Optiverder B.V.) 		Settlement

Date last update: 23 April 2024

Koninklijke Heijmans NV published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 22:05:03 UTC.