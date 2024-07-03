Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. is the No.3 in the Netherlands of building and public works group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - construction and restoration of buildings (43.9%): houses, offices, schools, hospitals, stadiums, industrial sites, etc.; - construction and maintenance of infrastructures (36.6%): highways, bridges, pipelines, roads, tram lines, etc.; - property development (19.4%); - other (0.1%).