SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates BioTelemetry, Inc.

12/18/2020 | 10:01pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BioTelemetry, Inc. ("BioTelemetry" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BEAT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG).  The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the Company's shareholders will receive only $72.00 for each share of BioTelemetry common stock that they hold.    

If you own BioTelemetry shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/beat/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) BioTelemetry's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $72.00 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates BioTelemetry's shareholders; and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.  Notably, an analyst has set a price target of $77.00 for BioTelemetry stock, $5.00 higher than the proposed merger consideration. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-biotelemetry-inc-301196306.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
